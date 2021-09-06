  1. Home
  2. Karnataka may see 7 times more covid cases among children in 3rd wave; can be averted through precautions: Experts

News Network
September 6, 2021

Bengaluru, Sept 6: If the third wave of covid-19 strikes the country, seven times more children may be affected compared to the second wave, according to the scientists.

The scientists estimated that a third wave could be averted if the rate of vaccination is doubled along with strict compliance to the behavioural norms such as mobility restriction, masking and physical distancing mandates, and crowd control measures.

Under certain special circumstances, the daily confirmed cases of children (age 0-11 and 12-17 years) at peak could be on an average seven times more than the corresponding daily confirmed cases at the peak of the second wave, they reported in a new study, noting that such findings could help shape public health strategies in the coming months.

For instance, the state can set up registries to track the kids who may develop MISC (multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children) due to Covid-19 or make arrangements for adequate paediatric ICU beds.

"The study is not to scare but to prepare. Even if they develop Covid-19 infection, most of the kids would not require a hospital stay. The seven times more estimate is on average, and it could range between three and ten,” Giridhara Babu, an epidemiologist at the Indian Institute of Public Health and one of the co-authors said.

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Science and IIPH conducted the modelling exercise following an ensemble-forecast approach using 972 models and Karnataka specific data to find that a new wave would be inevitable if compliance to the Covid-appropriate behaviour was partial.

News Network
September 3,2021

Bengaluru, Sept 3: The government of Karnataka has decided to hold a low-key Mysuru Dasara celebrations with a ban on street celebrations in view of Covid situation.

"How the Mysuru Dasara celebrations were held last year, this year too, it should be celebrated as such. This has been announced by the chief minister in the meeting," Mysuru district-incharge minister ST Somashekhar told reporters here on Friday.

On October 7, Dasara celebrations will be inaugurated at Chamundi Hills and chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has been given the power to decide on who should inaugurate the event, he said.

"At an appropriate time, the chief minister announced the guest who would inaugurate the celebration at Chamundi Hills. The inauguration event will be conducted between 8.15 am to 8.45 am," Somashekhar said.

Public entry has been banned, he said. Every year, Dasara attracts a huge number of tourists from all over the world to the heritage city.

He said the jumbo ride will be conducted on Mysuru Palace premises, between 2.45 pm to 3.15 pm, he said.

Somashekhar said the state government has paid the 2019 Dasara festival's Rs 8.09-crore arrears.

For this year's Dasara to be held in Mysuru, Srirangapatna and Chamrajnagar, the government has sanctioned Rs 6 crore, he said.

Mysuru Dasara is a grand 10-day spectacle that culminates on the day of Vijayadashami.

Scientists and other experts have predicted a possibility of a third wave hitting Karnataka in the last week of September or October and as such they are against mass gatherings that have potential to be super-spreaders.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 31,2021

kulal.jpg

Udupi, Aug 31: The youth, who stabbed his ex-girlfriend before slitting his own throat on National Highway 66 near Santhekatte petrol station in Udupi yesterday, died in the hospital today.

The victim, identified as Sowmyashree (28), daughter of Vittal Bhandary and Susheela couple living in Kakkunje near Ambagilu, succumbed to stab injuries after she was rushed to hospital yesterday. The attacker Sandesh Kulal (28), a resident of Alevoor Rampura, too succumbed to injuries today morning.

Sowmyashree used to work on contract basis in the capacity of data entry operator for a nationalised bank at Santhekatte. Two of her brothers work abroad and her father is unwell. Sandesh Kulal was a computer operator of a medical shop in the city.

Sandesh Kulal and Sowmyashree were in love for past several years. However, the parents did not give green signal for the wedding due to caste and other differences.

Recently, Sowmyashree reportedly got engaged with a youth from Moodbidri. Angered by this development, Sandesh had quarrelled with her.

On Monday (August 30) evening, Sowmyashree, who was returning home in her scooter was stopped by Sandesh who was riding his motorbike, on national highway. 

After verbal altercation ensued between the two, Sandesh, who was hiding a knife, stabbed Sowmyashree and then slit his own neck. The locals had rushed the critically injured duo to hospital. 

News Network
August 28,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 28: Following the arrest of five people accused of gang-rape in Mysuru, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday said the next challenge was to get them convicted in the court.

Jnanendra also said that the rape survivor, a student, was yet to give a statement to the police. She was allegedly gang-raped near the Chamundi foothills on the outskirts of Mysuru on August 24. The police Saturday arrested five people in Tamil Nadu. 

“Our police have successfully conducted an operation and five people have been taken into custody,” Jnanendra said, congratulating the police team that investigated the crime. 

“Conviction is the next important step. The woman is still not in a position to issue a statement and we can't pressurise her. Based on technical and scientific evidence, the investigation was carried out,” Jnanendra said, adding that this was “a challenging case” for the police. He could not confirm if the rape survivor had left the state.

 “Even in the Nirbhaya and Manipal rape cases, the victims were not in a position to give their statement. In this case, if we had the victim’s statement, maybe the case could have been cracked sooner,” the minister said. 

He further specified that the five people arrested are labourers and not students as was initially believed.

Going forward, the minister said the government would consider measures to tighten the Tamil Nadu and Kerala border that touches Mysuru. “People travel daily and new people come in. But, we can’t impose curbs like it’s done at international borders. We will see what can be done,” he said. 

Following the incident, the government has directed the police to increase patrolling and checks. “I have directed the police to make special bandobasts and take up regular patrolling in the [Chamundi Hills] area, which has already started,” he said. “As much as possible, the public will not be allowed there after sunset. Those who must go will be given protection,” he added.

