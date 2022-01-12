  1. Home
  2. Karnataka may see up to 70K daily hospitalisations by Feb, warn researchers

Karnataka may see up to 70K daily hospitalisations by Feb, warn researchers

News Network
January 13, 2022

Bengaluru, Jan 13: Karnataka may witness 20,000 to 70,000 daily hospitalisations for Covid by the end of January or February 2.

These are the new projections made by researchers at the Indian Statistical Institute and Indian Institute of Science on Tuesday.

Similarly, projections made by the researchers for ICU bed requirement shows that the state will require 1,000 beds to more than 3,000 beds by February 2.

As per projections made by another group INDSCI-SIM (Indian Scientists’ Response to Covid-19), Karnataka, by January 25, will have 35,000 daily cases and 500 to 5,000 severe cases, based on whether individuals are fully vaccinated or unvaccinated.

Prof Gautam Menon, professor of Physics and Biology, Ashoka University, Haryana, who has worked on several Covid models and is a part of INDSCI-SIM, said, “Across the country, we expect six lakh to nine lakh new Covid cases to be reported at the peak between January 21 and February 10. By March, the curve will flatten. Another common thing with projections from other models is that the number of cases will be larger than the second wave.”

Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) president Dr H M Prasanna said, “The state’s private sector does not have 1.4 lakh beds as is being reported. When the second wave started, we checked and there were only 66,000 beds. This is as per the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust portal. We don’t know when it increased. Maybe the government is factoring in medical college hospital beds.”

Estimating the number of beds in private hospitals, he said, there are around 6,500 private hospitals in Karnataka, apart from medical colleges.

“In all, there are 70,000 beds in private hospitals and medical colleges. In both the government and private sector, there may not be more than one lakh beds,” he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 30,2021

Riyadh, Dec 30: Saudi Arabia's decision to re-impose wearing of face masks and maintaining physical distancing came into force on Thursday, Dec. 30, in all regions of the Kingdom.

The Ministry of Interior announced that wearing of face masks and maintaining physical distancing and adhering to all precautionary and preventive measures has become mandatory in all the open and cloced areas

The Minister of Health, Fahd Al-Jalajil, called on everyone to hurry up to receive the booster dose, as it is necessary to reduce the risks of the virus' spread.

In order to get through this phase together, we depend on "community awareness", Al-Jalajil said

It is noteworthy that this decision has been taken as a new move to curb the rapid increase in cases of COVID-19 variants.

The source explained that legal procedures and penalties will be applied on violators.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
January 11,2022

leakage.jpg

Mangaluru, Jan 11: Nearly two dozen people were hospitalized after a hazardous gas leakage from a factory at the Baikampady Industrial Area on the outskirts of the city today. 

The incident took place at Everest Seafoods company. It is learnt that ammonia, a colourless gas with a characteristic pungent smell, which dissolves in water to give a strongly alkaline solution, was liked from the company’s plant accidentally.
 
There were around 80 workers employed at the plant. Among them nearly two dozen people reported ill after the leakage. Hence they were taken to hospital.

Authorities concerned and police visited the spot and are investigating the matter.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 30,2021

congwin.jpg

Bengaluru, Dec 30: The Congress on Thursday emerged as the single largest party in the ULB polls as it raced past the ruling BJP after winning 501 seats out of 1,184 total seats in Karnataka.

The voting for 58 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) consisting of 1,184 seats went to polls on December 27 and the results were announced today.

BJP emerged as the second largest party by winning 433 seats, JDS 45 and others 205, the state election commission said.

Of the 166 City Municipal Council wards, Congress won 61, BJP 67, JDS 12 and others 26.

Of the 441 Town Municipal Council wards, Congress won 201, BJP 176 and JDS 21. Of the 588 wards of the Pattana Panchayats, Congress bagged 236, the BJP 194 and the JDS 12 while others won in 135 wards.

Commenting on the results, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the BJP has done well, but was expected to do better. "Our party has not been doing well in wards where minorities are the dominant community. Despite this, we have succeeded in making some improvement, but we were expecting better performance. Notwithstanding this, the government will take up development works in these wards without any discrimination," he said.

Reacting to Siddaramaiah's comment that the BJP has lost footing in ULB elections, Bommai said, "The Congress is talking about its footing in the state. But, it does not have feets at all. Therefore, they are making such comments."

"Siddaramaiah should know that the BJP has won more seats in gram panchayats and town municipalities than before, and by winning three to four wards of the ULBs dominated by minorities, the Congress should not get elated," Bommai said.

Replying to Siddaramaiah's comment that his party will come to power in the next state election, he said it is a mere dream of the Congress and added that the BJP will return to power in 2023 and rule till 2028.

"That is the dream of the Congress. Let them dream. There is no tax on dreaming. Their dream will remain a dream. Looking at the ground realities, BJP is going to win the 2023 assembly elections and continue to rule till 2028," he said.

Earlier, Siddaramaiah said Congress winning more seats than the ruling BJP reflected its hopeless governance. "This is an indication of what we can expect in the eventual General Elections," he added.

People have rejected the money power of the BJP and taught a lesson to it for its corrupt image and anti-people policies, Siddaramaiah said. However, the results are not precursor for future elections, he clarified.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.