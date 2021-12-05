  1. Home
  2. Karnataka may shut down schools if covid cases continue to increase: Education Minister

News Network
December 6, 2021

Bengaluru, Dec 6: A sudden spike in the number of Covid-19 clusters in various parts of the state especially at schools and colleges has left both the education and health department officials worried. While adopting a wait-and-watch approach, Primary and Secondary Education minister B C Nagesh on Monday said that government is ready to shut down schools if the numbers continue to increase.

Dropping a hint about the likely decision by the state government in a few days, the minister told media persons that the safety of kids is the utmost priority. “Our top priority would be well being of the kids. If the situation turns worse, we are ready to shut down schools,” the minister clarified.

However, the minister further explained that the department is already considering alternative modes of classes for kids in such emergency scenarios. “As of now there is no such fear and even parents need not panic. In fact, during examinations, we adopt stringent Covid protocols as it is known that we allow only one student per desk.” 

The minister also said that he would personally visit a few of the schools and has sought a report already. “We are even thinking of issuing a separate advisory to residential schools,” he revealed.

In the meantime, the number of infected kids has shot up to 107 at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya cluster in Koppa taluk of Chikkamagalur. Out of the 38 confirmed Covid positive cases, there are 35 students and three staffers of the school.

News Network
November 27,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 27: As a precautionary measure, the authorities in Karnataka have made Covid test compulsory for all passengers arriving from Kerala and Maharashtra, officials said on Saturday.

An official said awareness, along with vaccination, is necessary amid fears of the new Omicron variant, as well as Covid outbreak at a medical college in Dharwad, Mysuru and Bengaluru institutions.

BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta has issued directions in this regard to the officials on Saturday.

He has given instructions on deputing special teams at major bus stops, terminals and railway stations to check the passengers and conduct Covid tests.

Addressing a virtual meeting, he stated that he had discussed with Bengaluru Urban District Commissioner in connection with conducting tests in the outskirts and borders of the city. The officials should ensure precautions to contain the new variant, he said.

Bengaluru has witnessed 160 Covid cases in the past week.

However, the city recorded 224 cases on Friday and more cases were found in the Anekal region. The officers will have to be vigilant, he said.

The precautionary measures should be implemented to see to it that no cluster of Covid cases comes up.

Currently, there are 63 containment zones in the city and they have to be managed appropriately, Gupta said.

The officials will have to take the call to send samples for genomic sequencing to find out new variant, he said.
 

News Network
December 3,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 3: Amid rising concerns over Omicron cases in Karnataka, the state government banned all events, functions in educational Institutes as more clusters are being identified in these places.

The government said that only 500 people will be allowed in marriage functions until further orders. 

These decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with experts following the detection of two cases of the new Covid-19 variant in Karnataka. 

Revenue minister R Ashoka said that citizens would be allowed into theatres, multiplexes, shopping malls only if they are vaccinated with two doses of vaccine. 

The guidelines also state the parents of students who are attending schools and colleges, shall also have received both doses of the COVID vaccine.

The minister said that the government has not taken any decision on regulating New Year celebrations yet. The government will take a suitable decision after taking stock of the unfolding developments, he added.

News Network
November 29,2021

Mangaluru, Nov 29: Former Health Minister U T Khader has urged the government of Karnataka to take all precautions in the wake of the threat of Omicron variant of covid-19 and not to create panic among people.

Addressing the media, the Mangaluru MLA said: “All the necessary precautions should be taken at all stages. The government should not create any confusion among the people. There is a need to intensify vaccination drives in the district, to ensure that all the beneficiaries are administered with vaccines to achieve 100 % success.”

The government should also mull over booster doses in the country. “Many countries have commenced booster dose vaccination drives, but we have not started yet. Covid warriors, who work in the frontline healthcare sector, should be given booster doses. The government should also take a decision on commencing vaccination drives for children below 18 years,” he said.

On oxygen generation units in government hospitals in the state, the former minister said that many units lack staff for maintenance. “An average of Rs 80 lakh for oxygen plants were spent by the government. If there are no staff for maintenance, then the units will remain unutilised,” he said.

The government should also release funds for covid-19 pandemic management, said the MLA.

On mobile applications introduced for Asha workers and lab technicians in the state, Khader said at present they have been using it in their mobile phones. All Asha workers and lab technicians should be provided with tabs so that they can upload the data immediately, he added.

