Karnataka minister bats for extending covid lockdown beyond May 24

News Network
May 14, 2021

Bengaluru, May 14: As Karnataka continues to battle the second wave of Covid-19, Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Friday batted for the extension of the statewide lockdown, aimed at controlling the spread of the virus.

He said, the government headed by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will take a final call, as the current lockdown nears its end.

The state is currently under complete lockdown till May 24.

"As a citizen of Bengaluru my personal opinion is that it is good to continue the lockdown for a few more days. (Number of cases in the city) has come to 15,000 from 22,000 per day, it is about 7,000 cases less now, it is because of semi-lockdown and complete lockdown," Ashoka, who is also the Vice-Chairman of Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority said.

Speaking to reporters here, he pointed to long lockdowns implemented in states like Maharashtra and Delhi among others which witnessed the second wave ahead of Karnataka, and said they are a model for us as the number of cases have been coming down.

"Three days ahead of the current lockdown coming to an end, Chief Minister will call a meeting where we will share our opinion, looking at the figures that day in the state and whether the number of cases have come down because of lockdown, we will take a decision. The CM will take a decision," Ashoka said, adding he will be sharing his opinion at the meeting.

Amid the rising Covid-19 cases in the state, the Karnataka government that had initially announced 14 days closedown from April 27, it subsequently imposed a complete lockdown from May 10 to May 24, amid continued spike in cases.

Stating that no one expected a four-fold increase in the number of cases, Ashoka said, experts had said the second wave will be less compared to first wave, there were media reports too and we too had believed it.

"It is a lesson for us...the government is addressing the difficult situation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and our government are facing the situation with courage and will stand by the people," he said, as he hit out at the opposition for changing their stands on the lockdown.

Speaking to reporters in Bagalkote, Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol too said that the Chief Minister will take a final decision on continuing the lockdown.

"The Chief Minister will take a decision after consulting medical experts and doctors in this regard...they will examine the ICMR advice...no decision has been taken yet," he said.

Dr.Balram Bhargava, head of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), has said that lockdown restrictions should remain in place for another six to eight weeks, in all districts where the rate of infection is above 10 per cent of those tested, to control the spread.

According to reports, 29 out of 31 districts in Karnataka have Covid positivity rate of over 10 per cent.

While the overall positivity rate in the state as on Thursday stood at 27.64 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 0.97 per cent.

Karnataka on Thursday reported 35,297 new cases of Covid-19, and 344 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 20,88,488 and the death toll to 20,712.

Total number of active cases stood at 5,93,078.

Out of the 35,297 fresh cases reported, 15,191 were from Bengaluru Urban alone. 

Comments

News Network
May 2,2021

Kolkata, May 2: The Election Commission of India on Sunday retracted its earlier announcement declaring Mamata Banerjee as the winner of Nandigram and announced TMC turncoat Suvendu Adhikari as winner from the seat. The EC said he won by a margin of over 1,900 votes.

As confusion over the title-bearer of Nandigram prevailed, the All India Trinamool Congress tweeted, "The counting process for Nandigram has not been completed. Please do not speculate."

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee in a press conference said that she will appeal this decision. However, she also added that she will humbly accept the mandate of the people of Bengal.

Comments

News Network
April 30,2021

ro.jpg

New Delhi, Apr 30: Television journalist Rohit Sardana, who tested positive for coronavirus recently, passed away Friday following a heart attack. He was 41.

Senior politicians and his colleagues in the media offered their condolences. Many union ministers expressed condolence over the demise of Sardana who was associated with Aaj Tak news channel.

“Pained to learn about Shri Rohit Sardana ji’s untimely demise. In him, the nation has lost a brave journalist who always stood up for unbiased and fair reporting. May God give his family the strength to bear this tragic loss. My deepest condolences to his family and followers,” Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju said, “I’m deeply shocked & saddened to hear heartbreaking news of senior journalist Rohit Sardana’s demise. He was a fearless and straightforward journalist. May his departed soul rest in peace.”

Another Union minister Jitendra Singh said, “A promising journalistic career abruptly cut short. His best was yet to come. Young RohitSardana , who was only yesterday tweeting to arrange help for COVID victims, has himself succumbed to the cruel pandemic.”

Sardana’s colleague and senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai said, “More terrible news friends. Well known Tv news anchor Rohit Sardana has passed away. Had a heart attack this morning. Deep condolences to his family. RIP.”

Another colleague Rahul Kanwal said, “Rohit Sardana was the sharpest young anchor I have met. Superb command over Hindi, brilliant with his turn of the phrase, precise questions, clear in his thinking, loved by the masses, warm and humble off the screen, he was destined for great things. Our newsroom is in deep shock.”

Comments

coastaldigest.com news network
May 10,2021

Mangaluru, May 10: Twaqa Ahmed Musliyar, the Qadhi of Mangaluru, has issued an important advice regarding distribution of Zakat al-Fitr amid covid lockdown.

The Qadhi has urged the people not to violate the lockdown guidelines issued by the state government to control the covid-19 during or after Ramadan.

Following are the three important guidelines by the Qadhi to be followed by the Muslims:

1.     Zakat al-Fitr can be distributed anytime in the month of Ramadan. However, it will be valid only if the beneficiary will be alive till the day of Eid al-Fitr.

2.    Mosque management committees can arrange the door-to-door delivery of the Zakat al-Fitr as per shariah guidelines. However, those who involve in this noble act, should never violate any of the guidelines issued by the government. 

3.    If one failed to give Zakat al-Fitr till the end due to restrictions imposed by the government to control the pandemic, he should at least set aside the Zakat al-Fitr with an intention to hand it over to the beneficiaries whenever they visit home.  

Comments

