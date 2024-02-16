  1. Home
‘Karnataka model of development’: CM reposes faith in Constitution, commitment to Kannada in budget

News Network
February 16, 2024

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chose to convey the Congress government's strong belief in the Indian Constitution along with a commitment to the promotion of Kannada in his budget speech delivered in the state Assembly on Friday.

The cover page of the budget book had the image of the preamble of the Constitution, and the Kannada flag bearing yellow and red colour. The back cover had the photo of Vidhana Soudha, Karnataka's seat of power, with the tricolour flying atop.

Presenting his 15th budget on the occasion of 75 years of India becoming a republic, the Chief Minister said, "We are marching ahead towards setting a new example of the Karnataka model of development founded on the principles of justice, equality and fraternity enshrined in our Constitution written by Babasaheb Dr B R Ambedkar."

"Social justice is not just our belief but a broader perspective towards life. The 'Kayaka' (duty) and 'Dasoha' (commensality) principles of 'Basavadi Sharanas' (the founder and followers of Lingayat sect) inspire us towards building an equal society," Siddaramaiah said.

He said the Sharana (Lingayat) philosophy of setting aside a part of one's earnings for 'Dasoha' underpins our hope of achieving an equitable distribution of wealth in society.

News Network
February 15,2024

Mangaluru: A 27-year-old woman from Tumakuru tragically took her own life on Thursday morning. According to police sources, she jumped into the Netravati river from a moving train.

The woman, identified as M G Nayan (27) based on the Aadhar card found in her bag, was traveling on a Kannur-Bengaluru-Mangaluru train.

It is learnt that she jumped from the train when it was moving on the railway bridge on Netravati river near B C Road on the outskirts of Mangaluru. Railway personnel informed the matter to B C Road office and handed over her bag.

Local diving experts later recovered her body from the river and it was taken to the Bantwal government hospital for post-mortem.

The authorities are still investigating the exact identity of the woman and the reasons behind her decision.

ASI Devappa Vijayakumar from the Bantwal city police station visited the scene as part of the investigation.

News Network
February 6,2024

Riyadh, Feb 6: The total number of workers in the private sector recorded a historic figure, reaching around 11.054 million during the month of January, according to the latest report of the National Labor Observatory (NLO).

The report showed that the total number of Saudi citizens working in the private sector during the month of January reached 2.327 million, of whom the number of male citizens reached about 1.375 million while the number of female citizens stood at 952400.

In contrast, the total number of expatriates working in the private sector reached 8.72 million, and these include 8.386 million men and only 33979 women. The report reviewed the net growth in citizens’ jobs for the month of January, as 32,447 citizens joined the private sector for the first time.

This is due to many growth factors that contributed to achieving this record, most notably the initiatives of the human resources and social development system, increased job creation and private sector prosperity, in addition to economic reforms and government support.

It is noteworthy that the National Labor Observatory works to issue reports and publications, which review periodic analysis of indicators and statistics, including the “Overview of the Saudi labor market in the private sector” publication, which is published on a monthly basis to review the most prominent statistics and figures of the past month. The NLO is a national observatory established by a royal decree in the year 2010 to be the main and reliable source of labor market data.

News Network
February 16,2024

