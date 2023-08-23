  1. Home
  2. Karnataka mulls increasing loan amount for minority students from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh

News Network
August 23, 2023

Bengaluru, Aug 23: Karnataka Housing and Minorities Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan has said that the government is thinking to increase the loan amount given to meritorious minority students from three lakh to five lakh rupees.

Speaking after launching the schemes for the year 2023-24 formulated by the Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation (KMDC) on Tuesday, Zameer Ahmed Khan said “At present, the KMDC was giving a loan of ₹3 lakh to those students who have taken the MBBS admission under the government quota, and that amount may be increased to ₹5 lakh. This would help the economically weaker students to pursue higher education.”

Zameer Ahmed Khan also mentioned that minority students studying abroad may also get a hike in the loan amount.

“₹20 lakh education loan being given to the minority students who study abroad in the recognised universities to pursue degree and post-graduation. It may be hiked to ₹30 lakh with the help of KMDC. In the last three years, the state was not getting the National Minority Development Board schemes but after holding a meeting, now we are getting the annual grant of ₹50 crore,” he added.

Minorities Welfare Minister, officially launched ₹3 lakh subsidy for the unemployed to buy four-wheelers, the Shrama Shakti to impart training in skill development and ₹50,000 loan scheme for the widow, unmarried and divorced ladies.

Minorities Welfare Department Secretary Manoj Jain, Director Jilani Mokashi, and KMDC Managing Director Mohammed Nasir were also present. 

News Network
August 15,2023

Bengaluru, Aug 15: In the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during his speech objected to the lesser share of returns to the state in terms of GST tax, and underlined that Karnataka has stood against the divide and rule policy.

Siddaramaiah hoisted the national flag at the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground here, and also delivered his first Independence Day speech as Karnataka’s chief minister during his second stint in the seat.

He said that Karnataka is the second highest tax paying state in the country.

“We are paying over Rs 4 lakh crore in form of taxes and duties to the Centre. However, we are just getting Rs 50,000 crore in return from the Centre. Karnataka will be the richest state if we get what actually we deserve naturally,” he stated.

Siddaramaiah maintained that, “despite this challenging situation, we are complying with fiscal discipline. We are committed to a comprehensive development of the state. True patriots are aware of our efforts.”

“People of Karnataka have stood against the efforts of divide and rule policy. ‘All inclusive’ is our policy and hence people have chosen us for power. This promise of strengthening the new Karnataka Development Model which ensures inclusive growth and yearns for development of everyone, is the most important promise that I make on the occasion of the Independence Day.

“The country has been facing a crisis in the last few years. Hatred, violence, suspicion, revenge and intolerance are growing. Rather, there are efforts to fuel these traits. Some sections of the society are producing these traits and are projecting that these have acceptance too.

“There is a need to defeat these efforts as they are aimed to create negativity. As a civilised society we will doom if such efforts are not thwarted. Only peace and harmony can ensure development. Any society marred by violence, chaos, lack of law and order situation nurtures poverty. Lakhs of young talented and skilled youths are leaving the country and its citizenship. Our institutions of higher learning and universities should create highly talented and skilled students with a scientific bent of mind,” he said.

Invoking Jawaharlal Nehru in his speech, CM Siddaramaiah said, “As Pandit Nehru remarked, let us work with unity. Let us herald a new dawn of development. Let peace, happiness and harmony thrive in our land. Let us be grateful to our army who are protecting us, to youth who are increasing the land’s wealth; to the farmers who are producing food for us.

“Citizens of Karnataka are convinced that peace in society is inevitable for development and hence have rejected deliberate efforts of negative forces.

“In our society, only about 10 per cent of people have established their ownership over 78 per cent of resources. The British administration looted the country’s resources during the colonial era. However, today only a few people have accumulated wealth. Does this situation lead us to development?

“In this background, we are implementing policies that are aimed at ensuring social justice in terms of accumulation of resources and their redistribution. This is the idea behind the introduction of five guarantee schemes such as Shakti, Gruha Jyothi, Anna Bhagya, Gruha Lakshmi and Yuva Nidhi. We strongly believe in the premise of economist Amartya Sen that ‘development is real freedom’ and hence have introduced the five guarantee schemes,” he said.

“We are working under the guidance of ‘Gandhiji’s Talisman’. Whenever implementing a scheme, whether it benefits the last person and whether social justice has been achieved are the guiding principles of our administration.

“People were in distress due to price rise, unemployment, corruption and discrimination due to caste and religion. Per capita income in several districts has not increased when compared to our previous tenure and there has been an increase in poverty. Considering this, our government followed Universal Basic Income policy and introduced the five guarantee schemes to boost the economic and social energy of the people.

“We are mooting the ‘Brand Bengaluru’ initiative. The objective is to transform Bengaluru to international standards. Much focus has been laid to ensure smooth traffic flow, management of solid wastes, proper utilisation of public places, proper health of livestock and citizens, introduction of citizen-friendly e-administration, water security and management of challenges arising out of natural calamities.

“We dream of transforming Karnataka into the number one state in Asia in terms of modern technology. We want the state to be the number one manufacturing hub in Asia too. In the last 10 years, the industrial sector of the state has registered a 9.3 per cent growth rate. We have set a goal of achieving 15 per cent and 16 per cent growth rate in the coming days. This requires an investment of about Rs 1.4 lakh crore every year and generation of 14 lakh new jobs,” CM Siddaramaiah stated.

Agencies
August 12,2023

New Delhi, Aug 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Dalits, OBCs and tribals are getting due respect from his government whereas previous rulers neglected these sections and remembered them only during elections.

He also alleged the previous governments failed to provide water to the poor whereas Dalit bastis, underprivileged localities, and tribal areas are now getting piped water due to Jal Jeevan Mission under his government.

The prime minister addressed a public programme at Dhana in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh after performing 'bhoomi pujan' and laying the foundation stone for the construction of Rs 100 crore-worth temple-cum-memorial of social reformer and mystic poet Sant Ravidas at Badtuma village.

Modi bowed down before the idol of Sant Ravidas with folded hands after performing bhoomi pujan.

He also inspected the miniature model of the upcoming memorial-cum-temple at this function.

At Dhana, Modi dedicated to the nation the doubling of the Bina-Kota railway line project besides laying the foundation for various road projects.

The prime minister said the soil from thousands of villages and water from more than 300 rivers became part of Sant Ravidas' upcoming temple-cum-memorial.

He said Sant Ravidas who was born during the Mughal period marked by instability, excesses and atrocities, created an awakening against social evils.

'The governments which ruled for decades had failed to provide water to the poor whereas Dalits, underprivileged localities and tribal areas are now getting piped water due to Jal Jeevan Mission,' Modi said and accused the previous governments of neglecting these sections and remembering them only during elections.

'Our government giving due respect to Dalits, OBCs and tribals,' he said.

Recalling the Covid-19 period, the prime minister said he had decided that no one should sleep empty stomach during the coronavirus outbreak.

'Our free ration scheme for the poor during the Coronavirus period is being lauded by the world,' he said.

These programmes in Sagar district marked the culmination of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's ongoing 'Samrasta (harmony) Yatras', which were started from five places in the state on July 25.

According to officials, the temple-cum-memorial dedicated to Sant Ravidas will be spread over 11 acres of land. The structure will showcase the teachings of Sant Ravidas and also have residential facilities for the devotees besides a museum, art gallery and other amenities.

News Network
August 18,2023

Bengaluru, Aug 18: The Congress government of Karnataka has ordered a judicial inquiry into the allegations of demand for "40 per cent commission" for public projects during the previous BJP-led dispensation in the state.

Three months after coming to power, the ruling Congress on Thursday passed an order setting up the inquiry panel led by retired HC judge Justice Nagamohan Das, fulfilling one of its key promises made in the run-up to Assembly polls.

According to the order, the commission will inquire into the activities of the departments where large-scale public works are taken up.

The Karnataka State Contractors’ Association had written to the Prime Minister as well as the then CM about 40 per cent commission allegedly being charged on all public projects.

Even before the commencement of work, 25 to 30 per cent commission is paid to the public representatives while the remaining is paid after completion of work, the order said.

“However, no action was taken on these serious allegations at the government level. The new government wants to bring transparency in the administration at the initial level itself,” it said.

The commission will investigate whether administrative approvals were given as per rules and quality of works.

The probe panel will also ascertain whether the estimates were in accordance with the prevailing schedule of rates and necessity to revise estimates in the event of cost escalation.

During the inquiry, the departments concerned will have to submit their files to the panel, it said.

During the election campaigning, the Congress raised the issue of "40 per cent commission" to target the BJP government. 

