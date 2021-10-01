  1. Home
Karnataka | Muslim youth murdered over alleged love affair with a Hindu girl

coastaldigest.com news network
October 2, 2021

Belagavi, Oct 2: Shocking news is coming in from Belagavi of Karnataka, where a Muslim youth was brutally murdered for allegedly having a love affair with a Hindu girl. 

28-year-old Arbaz’s body was found beheaded near the railway tracks of Khanapur. 

Railway cops have registered a case and investigating the matter. 

The mother of the victim in her complaint has alleged that the love affair between her son and a Hindu girl could have lead to his son's death. 

The investigation is underway based on the complaint. 

According to sources there was a rivalry between these two families because of the love affair between the son of Muslim family and the girl from a Hindu family. 

News Network
September 26,2021

Bengaluru, Sept 26: The capital of Karnataka has reported at least three child covid-19 fatalities since the second week of September. On August 4, the city had witnessed two cases of paediatric deaths.

While the cases dating back seven weeks showed children suffering from serious comorbidities that reduced their chances of recovery, at least two of the recent fatalities appear not to have any. Municipal officials are concerned that the onset of respiratory infections prompted by the monsoon may disguise Covid-19 until it is too late.

This appeared to be the case of a three-year-old girl who died on September 8. As per the records with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the child was a resident of Hosahalli.

 “The girl had a history of fever, cough and sore throat since September 1. She was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health on September 7 where doctors found that both lungs had severe consolidation and haziness indicating Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS),” said D Randeep, Special Commissioner (Health), BBMP.

A Covid-19 test was subsequently done and the child was intubated in view of severe respiratory failure, and was admitted in ICU. As the child was also in shock, she was put on inotropes. Within 24 hours, however, on September 8, the child’s condition deteriorated and she went into bradycardia (slow heart rate), the BBMP said.

Official data revealed that the number of child deaths in the state had been steadily declining since the second wave peaked. 

In May, 20 child deaths were reported (nine in Bengaluru Urban), followed by 13 in June (two in the city), 10 in July (none in the city) and seven in August (two in the city).

In September, three deaths have been made public so far. At least two others are pending public disclosure. Three of this month’s fatalities happened in the city.

News Network
September 28,2021

The government of India on Tuesday, September 28, extended the suspension on international scheduled commercial flights till October 31 owing to the coronavirus diseases (Covid-19) pandemic.

The latest circular issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) continued to keep international cargo flights and those approved by the regulator to operate.

The DGCA also said that scheduled international flights might be allowed on selected routes on a case to case basis.

The Indian government banned international commercial flights since March 23, 2020, to check the spread of the Covid-19 infection. It eased the restrictions on flights in certain countries with which India has had an air bubble arrangement during the past year.

The air bubble pact between the two countries allows the operation of special international flights by the national carrier between their territories. India has formed air bubble pacts with around 25 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, the Maldives, the Netherlands, France, Germany, Qatar and Bhutan.

India was considering lifting the restrictions on international commercial flights on September 30. However, it extended the ban in the face of a looming threat of the third wave of infection and the rising cases of the Delta variant of the Covid-19 in several countries.

Even as the restrictions on international air travel continued, India allowed operating special flights on specific routes, especially to repatriate stranded citizens.

News Network
September 23,2021

Udupi, Sept 23: Three college students were saved from drowning at Malpe beach, about six kms from here, by lifeguards on Wednesday evening.

According to police, the students named Nitin, Manjunath and Kiran, all 19 years, were part of a 35-member group from a college in Shivamogga that had come to the beach for a tour by bus.

They said the three students were swept away by tidal waves while the other students were at the beach.

Life Guard Madhukar Salian, along with other lifeguards, were able to rescue the students, police added
 

