  Karnataka now has 7 cases of AY.4.2 covid variant; 3 fresh cases reported from Bengaluru

October 27, 2021

Bengaluru, Oct 27: The number of Delta AY.4.2 variant of coronavirus, which is spreading rapidly in some foreign countries, has increased to seven in Karnataka with three more people found to be infected with it in the Bengaluru.

Speaking to reporters here, State Health and Family Welfare Commissioner D Randeep said, "There are seven cases (of AY.4.2) in the state -- three in Bengaluru and four in different parts of the state."

Maintaining that the Covid-19 cases are under control in the state, Randeep said the government is making a negative RT-PCR test report, obtained 72 hours before arrival, mandatory for those coming from abroad to the state.

"The test report has to be uploaded on a portal called Air Suvidha. Other than that, there is no restrictions like quarantining people," Randeep clarified. 

He further said the Centre and the state will initiate certains measures to check the super-spreader variant of Covid-19, which has spread in some foreign countries. There are no reports of deaths due to the new variant but one or two people have been hospitalised, he added. 

October 13,2021

Newsroom, Oct 13: Officers from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) are conducting searches at the houses of suspected Maoist sympathisers across south India. Sources said many houses were raided as part of operations conducted in 20 locations across Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. 

Searches were carried out in five locations across Chikkamagaluru, Udupi and Shivamogga districts of Karnataka. In neighbouring Kerala, raids were held at Kannur, Wayanad and Thrissur. In Tamil Nadu, searches were held at Chennai, Theni, Salem, Kanniyakumari, Krishnagiri and Ramanathapuram.

The case pertains to the celebration held to mark CPI (Maoist) formation day in the forest near Nilambur in September 2016. NIA took over the case filed by Edakkara police in September 2017. 

According to Coimbatore police, who were part of the operation, searches were conducted in the house of Dinesh, a dentist in Puliyakulam, who was arrested by Kerala Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) on February 4. The NIA also searched the residence of Danish alias Krishna near Sungam in Ramanathapuram. Danish was arrested in Attapadi in 2018 and charged under the UAPA Act in 13 cases in Kerala. Dinesh and Danish are jailed in Kerala.  

A raid was conducted at the house of A Santhoshkumar, who is a member of the Maoist movement and has been absconding since May 2014 near Pollachi. The family members of Santhosh were interrogated a few months ago. Searches were conducted at the house of brother of Maoist suspect A Kalidoss, in Sivaganga.

NIA listed 19 accused in the case, including Danish and Santhosh of TN. Three others were killed in encounters. Digital devices recovered from the suspects’  premises, said a press release.

October 26,2021

Bengaluru, Oct 26: Karnataka is mulling issuing fresh Covid-19 guidelines after the detection of AY.4.2 variants in Karnataka.

State Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Sudhakar K will meet the Technical Advisory Committee on Tuesday (October 26) and consult CM Bommai on the same.

Around 20 samples of a variant of the SARS-CoV-2 called ‘AY.4.2’ have been identified from India, with the earliest sample having been collected in May this year.

AY.4.2 is a sub-lineage of the Delta variant of the Covid-causing SARS-CoV-2 virus. Delta continues to be the most dominant variant circulating in India. 

October 14,2021

Bengaluru, Oct 14: The Congress' Karnataka unit president D K Shivakumar said he will not blame anyone for the viral video in which former Lok Sabha member V S Ugrappa and media coordinator M A Saleem attributed him to an alleged scam when he was a Minister.

"People have already spoken whatever they wanted. I will not blame the BJP or the media. We only gave others a chance to use us," Shivakumar told reporters here.

He was responding to the queries on the embarrassing video of the purported conversation between Saleem and Ugrappa on Tuesday ahead of a press meet at the party's meeting hall. In the video, Saleem is purportedly heard calling Shivakumar a 'Collection Giraaki' (extortionist), who allegedly increased the 'commission' in irrigation contracts from eight per cent to 12 per cent.

The party suspended Saleem from the party for six years and served a show-cause notice to Ugrappa, who is Congress spokesperson, seeking an explanation in three days. The Congress state chief said the issue related to the viral video was not personal but pertained to a party, which was built by the lakhs of party workers.

Hitting back at the BJP for targeting him following the viral video, Shivakumar said let the BJP take note of what their leaders have spoken against their leader such as MLC A H Vishwanath, C P Yogeshwar, Ramesh Jarkiholi and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.

"Why the BJP has not yet answered to the charges levelled by Vishwanath, Yogeeshwar, Ramesh Jarkiholi and Yatnal (against former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his family)? Why are they not speaking about collection during the BJP's tenure," the Congress state chief said.

