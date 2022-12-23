Karnataka: Now, Vokkaliga ministers demand 12% quota in jobs, college admissions

  1. Home
December 23, 2022

Bengaluru, Dec 23: Karnataka ministers and BJP legislators belonging to the dominant Vokkaliga community on Friday demanded 12 per cent reservation in admission in the state educational institutions and government jobs.

Under the leadership of state Revenue Minister R Ashoka, they submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Along with the call for reservations, the leaders also put forth some other demands for the welfare of the community.

The Vokkaligas come under the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in Karnataka. "Today, we submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister to increase our reservation from four per cent to 12 per cent. Though our population is 16 per cent, we want 12 per cent reservation," Ashoka told reporters after submitting the memorandum.

There are many people in the peasant community which is living in abject poverty, Ashoka said adding that many Vokkaligas lost their land to various development projects and are financially weak. According to state Health Minister K Sudhakar, the Vokkaliga ministers and MLAs had a meeting under the leadership of Ashoka where it was decided to put forth this demand.

The demand comes as the state government made a move to increase reservation from 15 per cent to 17 per cent for SCs and from three per cent to seven per cent for STs. Besides, the Panchamasali community among the Lingayat caste has also demanded their inclusion in the 2A category of OBCs.

Belagavi, Dec 19: C M Ibrahim, the Karnataka state unit president of Janata Dal (Secular) today announced the party’s first list of 93 candidates for the 2023 assembly elections.

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy are contesting from Channapatna and Ramanagara constituencies

Here’s the list of 93 candidates.

Mangaluru, Dec 18: In order to ascertain the details of all properties in Mangaluru city, the urban development department has decided to conduct a drone survey, in addition to a door-to-door survey.

While the Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) has already conducted a drone survey in 20 wards of the city corporation, the government has plans to conduct a drone survey through an agency, in the remaining 40 wards. The data obtained through the drone survey will be matched with the details of the manual survey being conducted by the officials of the Mangaluru City Corporation. 

The survey will help the city corporation to simplify the online property tax payment system, under the Self-Assessment Scheme (SAS).

There are over two lakh properties, including around 5,000 apartments in the city limits. Though the online system of property tax payment was introduced on November 1, 2021, the database of properties in the city, available on the MCC website is incomplete.

MCC commissioner Akshy Sridhar said that officials of the revenue section of the city corporation have been carrying out verification of properties randomly for the SAS, through door-to-door visits. “We have already built a mechanism to pool comprehensive data of all properties to be collected through drone survey in the city. The MSCL has conducted a drone survey in only 120sq km of the city, on a pilot basis. The survey of the MSCL is ready, and the same will be matched with the physical survey being conducted by the revenue officials. For the remaining 40 wards of the city corporation, the government has already invited tenders to conduct a drone survey,” he said.

“Along with the survey, the officials will also conduct door-to-door surveys. Once the drone survey starts, it may take a minimum of six months to complete the process, as the details need to be matched with that of the door-to-door survey. Before the commencement of next financial year, the survey is expected to be completed,” the commissioner said.

Bengaluru, Dec 19: A class 4 student lost his life after he was beaten up and pushed off from the first floor by his teacher at a government-run school in Karnataka’s Gadak district. 

The accused teacher is missing following the incident and the police have launched an operation to nab him.

The teacher, Muttu Hadali, beat 9-year-old Bharat Barakeri with a thin iron rod at government primary school at Hagli village near Nargund town in Gadag when he was talking to his friends on Monday, December 18.

Shivprakash Devaraju, a senior police officer said the family dispute is likely to be cause behind the incident.

The police further informed that Muttu had earlier thrashed Bharat’s mother, Geetha Barakeri, who is also a teacher at the school. Barker is presently hospitalised.

In a similar incident in Delhi last week, a class 5 student of a Delhi school was hit with scissors and flung from the first floor of the school building by her teacher on Friday.

The class teacher at Prathmik Vidyalaya in central Delhi’s Model Basti area, Geeta Deshwal first hit a girl student studying in the fifth standard with small paper-cutting scissors and then threw her from a first-floor classroom, the Delhi police said.

Earlier on Saturday, a man allegedly threw his two-year-old son from the first floor of a building in Delhi’s Kalkaji area under the influence of alcohol following an argument with his wife. The 30-year-old also jumped from the building.

