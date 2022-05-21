  1. Home
  2. Karnataka: NRI girl files complaint against fiancé for slapping her at airport

News Network
May 21, 2022

Bengaluru, May 21: A woman in Bengaluru has filed a complaint against her fiancé for slapping her in public after she questioned him about a previous relationship, police said on Saturday.

The complaint was lodged under IPC Sections 504, 341 and 323 for voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful restraint. The police has also issued a notice to the man to appear for questioning.

According to the police, the incident took place outside the city's Kempegowda International Airport on May 7 and came to light just recently.

The girl, who was pursuing her studies in Dubai, had returned to her native Bengaluru for her marriage.

When she arrived in Bengaluru, her luggage was missing. Later, she received a letter from the airport authorities to collect her luggage.

She went to the airport with her fiancé to collect the luggage.

While she waited for her fiancé to return, the woman found a chit containing the name of a girl and mobile number inside the car.

After calling the number, she found that her fiancé was in a relation with the girl for a month.

Upon questioning him, the woman's fiancé got angry and slapped her. 

The police said that the woman was treated at a hospital for injuries.

News Network
May 18,2022

flood.jpg

Bengaluru/Mangaluru, May 18: Even before the monsoon sets in, many parts of Karnataka are receiving heavy to very heavy rainfall and the same situation is likely to continue throughout the week.

Most parts of Bengaluru recorded heavy rainfall early last night, flooding streets and homes, jamming traffic and stopping road users in their tracks. 

Heavy rains along with thunderstorms lashed Mangaluru and other parts of coastal Karnataka. Chamarajanagar, Tumakuru, Shivamogga, Hassan and other parts of south-interior Karnataka received moderate spells of rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds up to 30-40 kilometre per hour during the evening. 

Rainwater entered many homes in a slum in Narasimha Colony, South Bengaluru. 

The BBMP control room received complaints of flooding from 15 localities, including Indiranagar, Mahadevapura, Hosakerehalli, Jeevanbima Nagar and Mahadevapura. 

According to data recorded at 10 pm, at least three zones in the BBMP received about 10 cm of rainfall in just half an hour. These were East (10.05 cm), South (11.3 cm), and West (10 cm). 

A group of citizens who run a Twitter account dedicated to Bengaluru’s weather said the rainfall had crossed 10 cm in some places. 

Authorities have declared an orange alert for Bengaluru on Wednesday, meaning there will be heavy rainfall in several parts of the city and authorities must be prepared. 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers for the next five days. 

Throughout the week

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded orange and red alerts (heavy to very heavy rainfall) in all districts of coastal Karnataka on Wednesday and Thursday. The rains will mainly occur as a result of moisture-laden strong westerly winds in the Arabian Sea and a few other systems, according to the weatherman.

“The strong westerlies are blowing towards the coasts of Kerala and Karnataka at 1.5 km above sea level. There is also an upper air cyclonic circulation at 3.6-5.8 km above sea level in Lakshadweep, which is prevailing over Tamil Nadu and its neighbourhood. There is a north-south trough extending 900 metres above mean sea level from Madhya Pradesh to Tamil Nadu across interior Karnataka. All of this will result in heavy rainfall in the State for the next few days,” said a scientist at IMD Bengaluru.

In all, districts of south-interior Karnataka, yellow alert has been issued on Tuesday and orange alert has been issued on Wednesday and Thursday by the IMD. Ahead of the alerts in coastal Karnataka, district administrations of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have advised people to stay cautious and not enter waterbodies. They have also advised the fishermen to not enter the sea for three days.

Even though the intensity might subside for a while before monsoon sets in, the rainfall across the State is expected to continue through next week too. “It can be said that summer is mostly over in the State. These rain spells will be followed by the monsoon, which will set across the State between June 7 and 10,” a scientist explained.

News Network
May 7,2022

malpe.jpg

Udupi: Now, you can walk over waves at Malpe beach in Udupi district as Karnataka’s first floating bridge has come up here. The 100-metre-long and 3-metre-wide bridge can be easily relocated as it is not a permanently attached structure. 

Udupi MLA K Raghupathi Bhat inaugurated the bridge on Friday. At a time, 100 visitors will be allowed to walk on the bridge and 10 lifeguards will be deputed to provide security to tourists.

Each tourist will be allowed to stay on the bridge for 15 minutes. Bhat said the floating bridge will attract tourists as it gives the unique feeling of the movement of the sea under their feet. “A team from Hanuman Vittoba Bhajan Mandali took up this project and the priority has been given to the security of visitors,” he said.

Following recent tragedies at St Mary’s Island, Deputy Commissioner M Kurma Rao and other officials held a meeting and reviewed the security of the bridge. To avoid any tragedies, the government will buy two jet skis and station one each at St Mary’s Island and Malpe beach. 

They will patrol the area to avoid any tragedies, he said. Sudesh Shetty, leaseholder, Malpe beach, said the floating bridge has been introduced here as they are crowd pullers abroad.

The bridge has been put up at a cost of Rs 80 lakh and will be open from 9 am to 6 pm, he said. “Those above five years of age can pay Rs 100 and have the experience of the sea for 15 minutes. A boat will always be near the bridge and also 30 lifebuoy rings will be on the bridge,” Sudesh added.

bhat.jpg

News Network
May 19,2022

shaiedgamosque.jpg

Mathura, May 19: A court here on Thursday allowed a petition seeking to remove the Shahi Idgah mosque that it claims is built on the land belonging to the Keshav Dev temple, the alleged birthplace of Krishna, a lawyer for the idol worshippers side said.

Hari Shankar Jain said the court has accepted one of the multiple pleas on the matter.

The Krishna Janmabhoomi complex spans 13.37 acres.

According to the petition, the mosque is built on the land that belongs to the temple.

