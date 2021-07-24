  1. Home
  2. Karnataka okays reopening of amusement parks, activities at places of worship

Karnataka okays reopening of amusement parks, activities at places of worship

News Network
July 24, 2021

Bengaluru, July 24: Further easing Covid-19 restrictions, the Karnataka government on Saturday permitted reopening of amusement parks and similar places, and allowed places of worship to carry out related religious activities from July 25.

"Amusement Parks and similar places permitted to reopen strictly adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour and following guidelines issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department," an order issued by Principal Secretary to Revenue Department (Disaster Management) N Manjunatha Prasad said.

However, water sports and water related adventure activities are not allowed, it said.

Also, places of worship (Temples, Mosques, Churches, Gurudwaras, and other religious places) are allowed to open and related activities pertaining to the places of worship are permitted from July 25, strictly adhering to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and SOP issued by the department concerned.

However, temple festivals, processions, and congregations are not allowed, the order added.

Earlier this month the government had allowed places of worship to open only for darshan, and no other special seva or other activities were permitted. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 17,2021

BSY.jpg

Bengaluru, July 17: Amid reports claiming that Karnataka CM has submitted his resigned to PM Modi, B S Yediyurappa dismissed such claims saying "there is no value of such news".

On being asked if he has resigned, Yediyurappa said, "Not at all... Yesterday I met the PM, we discussed the development of the state and I will come back again in August. There is no value of such news."

The Karnataka CM met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to discuss development projects, an official statement said, but this was widely seen as a precursor to a change in the state’s leadership.

Yesterday, when he was asked about his visit fuelling speculation that he will be replaced, Yediyurappa had laughed it off, saying, “I don’t know anything about that. You (media) tell me.”  

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 23,2021

Mumbai, July 23: Around 130 people have died in rain-related incidents including landslides in Maharashtra in the last 48 hours, a senior official from the state disaster management department said on Friday evening. 

This included 38 deaths in a landslide in a village in the coastal Raigad district''s Mahad tehsil on Thursday, he said 

"The death toll in Maharashtra in the last 48 hours has reached 129. Most of the deaths are from Raigad and Satara districts," the official said. Besides landslides, several people were swept away in floodwaters. The official put the death toll in various incidents in Western Maharashtra''s Satara district at 27. 

Other fatalities included those reported from eastern districts such as Gondia and Chandrapur, he said. The landslide in Raigad district took place near Talai village in Mahad tehsil on Thursday evening. 

"Thirty-six bodies have been recovered from the spot so far," a senior police official had said earlier in the day, adding that NDRF teams and local officials were engaged in rescue work. Landslides also hit Ambeghar and Mirgaon villages in Satara''s Patan tehsil during Thursday night, burying a total of eight houses, said Ajay Kumar Bansal, Superintendent of Police, Satara rural. 

But no deaths have been confirmed in the two incidents by local officials so far. Besides, 10 persons were feared trapped after a landslide in the coastal Ratnagiri district.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 10,2021

Bengaluru, July 10: The Bharatiya Janata Party today dubbed KPCC president D K Shivakumar a “rowdy” after a video showing him slapping a man who had his arms around him went viral on social media. 

The incident happened at G Madegowda hospital campus in KM Doddi, Mandya, on Friday when Shivakumar visited the hospital to see the ailing farmer leader G Madegowda.

Shivakumar was passing through hospital passage along with hordes of party functionaries and workers, a party worker tried to put his hands on Shivakumar’s shoulder. This irked the KPCC president who slapped him for his behaviour.

The 50-second video shows Shivakumar slapping a party worker and then chiding him. “You should be responsible,” Shivakumar is heard telling him, before asking cameramen there to delete the footage. 

The people and opposition parties are critical of Shivakumar’s behaviour. BJP dubbed Shivakumar as a ‘rowdy’ and close lieutenant of Kotwal Ramachandra, a former goon of Bengaluru underworld.
BJP, in a tweet, mocked Shivakumar recalling his past association with gangster Kotwal Ramachandra saying the leader’s past behaviour is often at display.

This is not the first time Shivakumar has slapped a worker. Sometime back a worker trying to take a selfie with him was also smacked.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.