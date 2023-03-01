  1. Home
As Karnataka poll looms, CM announces 17% salary hike to pacify agitating govt employees

March 1, 2023

Mangaluru, Mar 1: Desperate to have public services resumed, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced an interim salary hike of 17 per cent to placate the agitating Government Employees Association.  

Bommai’s announcement came even as government services were disrupted across Karnataka due to the Association’s decision to skip work demanding revision in salaries based on the 7th Pay Commission’s recommendations and withdrawal of the National Pension System (NPS). 

 “We’ve already appointed a 7th Pay Commission. After talks with the Association, we’ve arrived at an agreement. As an interim relief, we will provide a 17 per cent hike to government employees. Orders are being issued,” Bommai said. 

On New Pension Scheme (NPS), Bommai said a committee would be constituted under the additional chief secretary to study the reintroduction of the old pension scheme. It will be asked to submit its report in two months.   

However, the Association is unlikely to withdraw its protest unless a written order is issued. 

"We’ve heard these assurances earlier. We’ve said clearly that we won’t accept assurances. We’re expecting orders. Once orders are issued, we will react," Association president CS Shadakshari said.

Shadakshari added that things are moving in some direction. 

News Network
February 20,2023

In the wake of fresh feud between IPS officer D Roopa and IAS officer Rohini Sindhoori, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Monday said that such incidents are condemnable and action will be taken.

Roopa, currently serving as the Managing Director of Karnataka Handicrafts Development Corporation has made 20 allegations including corruption and sending ‘intimate’ pictures to three IAS officers against Commissioner of Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment Department Rohini Sindhuri.

Reacting to the ugly spat between the two senior officers, the Home Minister said that he has spoken to the DGP and Chief Secretary and action will be taken.

“Even normal people on the streets will not speak like that and these two are behaving in such a bad manner. People see them in high esteem, but these two women’s behaviour is giving a bad name to the IAS and IPS communities. They must be punished. They are bringing a bad name to IAS and IPS. I have already spoken to the DGP and spoke with the Chief Secretary and even the CM has taken note of the incident. There are conduct rules, we will have to see whether such acts are permissible. This is not the first time, there were some incidents before between these two and were warned. But if it is not going to stop, we will have to think. According to the information I have there are some personal differences between the two, and the CM will take appropriate action,” Home Minister said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has expressed his displeasure over the public spat and directed Chief Secretary Vandana Sharma and DG&IGP Praveen Sood to initiate appropriate action within the framework of the law and issue notice to them.

Based on the orders of the CM, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma is likely to issue a notice to Roopa as well as Rohini Sindhuri.

Meanwhile, Rohini Sindhuri’s husband Sudheer Reddy slammed Roopa and said that he will be filing a complaint against the IPS officer.

“Who is this Roopa? Is she Sindhuri’s senior? Or does she belong to the same department? What’s her interest in this case? I need to know what’s her personal agenda. She is nowhere related to Sindhuri. I don’t know why she is speaking personally. For me, it looks like jealousy or maybe she has some mental illness. I need to know how she got access to those photos. Whether she has hacked a phone and got these photos? She should reveal the names of the 3 people whom she claims these photos were sent. Let her name those 3 people so that we can ask them directly. We have not shared any photos with anybody. All these photos are old photos taken in 2013. These photos have been taken out of context and shared. I am going to file a police complaint against Roopa as it is a personal matter,” Sudheer Reddy said.

Roopa in her Facebook post had said that as proof to her allegations, she has submitted all documents to the government

Roopa’s husband Munish Moudgil is also a senior IAS officer in the Karnataka Government.

News Network
February 15,2023

Guwahati, Feb 15: Observing that arresting a large number of people in the crackdown against child marriage created "havoc in the private life of people", the Gauhati High Court has said there is no need for custodial interrogation of the accused in such cases.

The court also rapped the Assam government for slapping stringent laws like the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO) and rape charges on child marriage accused, and stated that these are "absolutely weird" allegations.

Hearing a batch of petitions by a group of accused for anticipatory bail and interim bail, Justice Suman Shyam allowed all the petitioners to be released on bail with immediate effect.

"These are not matters of custodial interrogation. You (state) proceed as per law, we have nothing to say. If you find somebody guilty, file a chargesheet. Let him or her face trial and if they are convicted, they are convicted,” the judge said.

These are not cases related to Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS), smuggling or stolen property, he said.

"This (arrest) is causing havoc in the private life of people. There are children, there are family members, there are old people. This may not be a good idea to go for (arrests), obviously it is a bad idea," he observed on Tuesday.

Till February 14, altogether 3,031 people have been apprehended against registration of 4,225 child marriage cases. The crackdown had started on February 3 with 4,004 FIRs.

Justice Shyam told Additional Public Prosecutor D Das that the state government does not even have space in the jails and suggested that the administration come up with bigger prisons.

When the government advocate pointed out that cases were registered under non-bailable charges under POCSO Act and rape (IPC Section 376), Justice Shyam said, "What is the POCSO here? Merely because POCSO is added, does it mean the judges will not see what is there?"

The high court is not acquitting anybody and nobody is preventing the government from investigating the cases of child marriages, he added.

"Why Section 376 (of IPC)? Is there any allegation of rape here? These are all weird allegations, absolutely weird," Justice Shyam observed.

The judge then sought the opinion of senior advocate Angshuman Bora, a well-known criminal counsel present in the courtroom for the hearing of a separate case, on the largescale arrests of child marriage accused.

Bora said, "They are not dreaded criminals. At this stage, they (state) can file the chargesheet and subsequently when the matter comes up in the court, the matter will be decided as per the law.”

He also stressed that the message against child marriage can also otherwise be given by filing the chargesheet and sensitising the people, but "not by arresting everyone".

Justice Shyam further asked, "What do you get by custodial interrogation of these people? Either he has abetted or he has not. Either it's a case of child marriage or it is not. For that, is it necessary to have custodial interrogation? What is the idea behind this?"

In the case of Moulana Sajahan Ali who allegedly facilitated a child marriage, the public prosecutor said he was unaware of the police idea behind his arrest.

"The accused person was caught red-handed. Maybe he was performing the marriage and at that time he was arrested," Das said.

Ali's counsel H R A Choudhury pointed out that as per the FIR, the marriage took place in 2021, and asked how he was caught red-handed now.

Justice Shyam said, "What do you (Das) have to say? We will release him on bail. These are not matters for sitting. If marriage (is) taking place in violation of statutory provisions, law will take its own course. That we have nothing to say.

"The punishment is two years and these are matters which have been happening since times. We will only consider whether immediate custodial detention is required or not." 

News Network
February 22,2023

An earthquake of 5.2 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Nepal on Wednesday, February 22, after which tremors were felt in Delhi, National Capital region, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and several parts of north India. 

While the epicenter of the earthquake was Nepal, the magnitude of the earthquake in Delhi NCR was around 4.4.

Nepal's National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center stated today that an earthquake of 5.2 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Bajura at 1:45 pm today, February 22. This led to subsequent tremors in Delhi and NCR regions.

The tremors felt in Delhi and nearby regions were mild, and no casualties or damage to property has been reported till now. This earthquake comes just a few weeks after a massive earthquake hit Turkey and Syria, resulting in over 45,000 deaths as of now.

It must be noted that the tremors in Delhi and Noida were felt just a day after experts predicted that a major earthquake will be hitting India soon, with major effects to be felt in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. 

The experts from National Geophysical Research Institute predicted that after the devastations in Turkey, an earthquake of a similar scale can hit India and Nepal as well, having a major impact on northern states like Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh.

It is expected that the tremors felt in Delhi and NCR could not have been more than 4 magnitude on the Richter scale. More information regarding the epicenter of the earthquake and any reported damage is yet to be released.

