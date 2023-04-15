  1. Home
Karnataka polls: Here’s Congress’ 3rd list of 43 candidates; Laxman Savadi, other party hoppers get ticket

News Network
April 15, 2023

Bengaluru, Apr 15: The Congress party on Saturday released the third list of 43 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka elections. The party has fielded former deputy CM of the state Laxman Savadi from the Athani constituency. Kolar seat has been given to Kothur G Manjunath. 

This comes a day after Congress lashed out at the BJP accusing the party of not treating its leaders in the right way. While talking to the media, former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that BJP should not have treated Savadi like this by denying him a ticket at all despite the fact that he's a senior leader in the party.

"Laxman Savadi was denied a ticket (by the BJP). Since he is a senior leader, BJP shouldn't have treated him like this. The only condition Savadi has made (to Congress) is that he should be treated properly with all due respect," he added.

Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar also stressed the same adding that 'Laxman Savadi was humiliated by the BJP'. He said, "He (Laxman Savadi) feels that he has been humiliated (by the BJP). It is our duty to take such great leaders into Congress. Around 9-10 sitting legislators want to join us but we don't have space to accommodate them."

The BJP on Friday sharply reacted to Congress's decision to give a ticket to former Karnataka deputy CM Laxman Savadi who recently left BJP. Arun Singh, BJP Karnataka in-charge said, "Even after losing the election, BJP made him deputy CM and then MLC, even after that, he is going to a party (Congress) with such quarrels where the leaders are divided into two groups. He has made a big mistake & will regret it later."

Congress has so far announced candidates on 209 out of 224 assembly seats in the state.

Karnataka Congress had announced the first list of 124 candidates for the state's Assembly election before the announcement of the election schedule by the Election Commission.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Congress's first candidate list for Karnataka polls said, "Congress party has already cleared all the names that the central selection community and the screening community had cleared it."

In a release, Congress announced that DK Shivakumar will be contesting from Kanakapura constituency. Priyank Kharge will be contesting from Chitapur (SC) constituency. Amid expectations that Siddaramaiah will contest from Varuna, the leader was allotted the same constituency by the Congress high command.

In the second list of 42 candidates, 41 were from Congress and one seat is marked for the regional outfit Sarvodaya Karnataka Party. The Congress has marked the Melukote assembly constituency for Darshan Puttannaiah of the Sarvodaya Karnataka Party. The party had announced candidates on 124 seats earlier.

In the second list, four leaders who joined the Congress recently have been given tickets. They are N Y Gopalakrishna, Baburao Chinchansur, S R Srinivas and V S Patil.

Cong1.jpg

Cong2.jpg

News Network
April 13,2023

Bengaluru: A little over 24 hours after announcing its first list of 189 candidates, BJP on Wednesday released a second list of 23 candidates. It denied tickets to seven sitting MLAs, including Channagiri MLA Madal Virupakshappa, who is in jail on charges of corruption. There are two women in the second list.

The party denied a ticket to MP Kumaraswamy, who was keen on contesting from Mudigere again. However, party workers and people of the constituency were unhappy with the MLA, who shrugged off the attacks by saying he was targeted because he is a Dalit. 

Other sitting MLAs who were denied tickets are: CM Nimbannavar (Kalaghatagi), SA Ravindranath (Davanagere North), Nehru Olekar (Haveri), N Lingana (Mayakonda), and Sukumar Shetty (Byndoor). 

RSS leader Gururaj Shetty Gantihole has been given ticket from Byndoor constituency.

With this, the number of sitting MLAs who have failed to get re-nominated rose to 18.

 The party also poured water on housing minister V Somanna’s wish to field his son Arun from Gubbi in Tumakuru district. But Arun is still in with a chance to land the ticket for Govindaraj Nagar, currently represented by Somanna. G Karunakar Reddy, the elder brother of mining baron Janardhana Reddy, was given the ticket for Harapanahalli seat, which he currently represents.

Hubballi seat

The list made no mention of the candidate for Hubballi seat, from where former CM Jagadish Shettar is hoping to recontest. Shettar has threatened to contest as an independent if he is not given a ticket. He met with party national president JP Nadda in Delhi earlier in the day.

With this list, the party has now announced candidates for 212 of the 224 seats. The final list of 12 can didates is likely to be released on Friday.

News Network
April 7,2023

New Delhi, Apr 7: Explicit tests and exams are completely inappropriate assessment tools for children up to class 2 and written tests should be introduced from class 3 onwards, the draft National Curriculum Framework (NCF) has recommended stressing that assessment methods should be such that they do not contribute to any additional burden for the child.

The framework which is being developed along the lines of the new National Education Policy (NEP) suggests that two important methods of assessment that are appropriate for the foundational stage are observations of the child and analysing of artefacts that the child has produced as part of their learning experience.

The draft notes that explicit tests and examinations are completely inappropriate assessment tools for the Foundational stage (preschool to class 2).

"Assessment should allow for diversity among children and in their learning. Children learn differently and express their learning differently too. There might be many ways to assess the achievement of a learning outcome or competency. The teacher should have the ability to design different kinds of assessments for the same learning outcome and use each assessment appropriately.

"Assessment should enable recording and documentation. Children's progress should be described and analysed through the systematic collection of evidence. Assessment should not contribute to any additional burden for the child. Assessment tools and processes should be designed such that they are a natural extension of the learning experience for the child," it adds.

Describing the assessment for the preparatory stage (class 3 to 5), the draft recommends that "written tests should be introduced at this stage".

"A variety of assessment methods should be used to promote learning. Portfolios can be used to capture student progress holistically through their work. This could also provide a reliable picture of their learning to parents. Peer and self-assessments could also be introduced to help students monitor the trajectory of their own learning.

"At the end of the preparatory stage, there should be a comprehensive summative assessment of the student's readiness to enter the middle stage where several new curricular areas are introduced," it adds.

The education ministry released a "pre-draft" of the NCF for school education on Thursday and invited suggestions from stakeholders such as students, parents, teachers and scholars.

The draft prepared by a panel headed by K Kasturirangan, former ISRO chief, suggests that at the middle stage (class 6 to 8), the focus of the curriculum should move to conceptual understanding and higher-order capacities.

"Therefore, classroom assessment techniques such as projects, debates, presentations, experiments, investigations, role plays, journals and portfolios should be used to assess learning. Regular summative assessments at this stage will help students synthesize their learning at logical intervals such as year-end, term-end, unit-end. Summative assessments comprising multiple-choice questions and constructed responses like short and long answers may be used periodically," it says.

In the secondary stage (class 9 to 12), the panel has asserted that comprehensive classroom assessments should be effectively practised for facilitating meaningful learning and constructive feedback. Regular summative assessments should be conducted for recording students learning against competencies.

"Self-assessment will play a key role in student learning at this stage. Students should be facilitated to monitor what they are learning and use the feedback from this monitoring to adjust, adapt, and decide their own strategies for learning.

"Summative assessments can be designed using case-based questions, simulations, and essay-type questions to enable assessment of competencies. At this stage, students should also be prepared to undertake the board examinations and other selection tests to gain access to higher education and livelihood opportunities," the draft adds.

According to ministry officials, the textbooks as per the new NCF will be introduced from next year.

The Education Ministry has designed four NCFs based on the 5+3+3+4 ‘curricular and pedagogical’ structure that NEP 2020 has recommended for school education.

The ministry launched the NCF for the foundational stage (NCF-FS) for children between ages 3-8 years in October 2022. In continuation of that policy, the next NCF for school education is being prepared.

Revamping class 10 and 12 board exams, aligning the shift from 10+2 structure to 5+3+3+4 structure and emphasis on developmental perspectives suggesting curricular and pedagogical shifts at different stages - foundational, preparatory, middle and secondary - are among the recommendations made in the pre-draft.

The NCF has been revised four times - in 1975, 1988, 2000 and 2005. The new proposed revision will be the fifth of the framework.
 

coastaldigest.com news network
April 6,2023

Bengaluru, Apr 6: Karnataka Congress on Tuesday announced the second list of 42 candidates for the state's Assembly election set to take place on May 10. 

The party had announced candidates on 124 seats earlier. 

In the first list, Congress announced that state party president DK Shivakumar will be contesting from the Kanakapura constituency. Priyank Kharge will be contesting from Chitapur (SC) constituency. 

Amid expectations that former chief minister and leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah will contest from Varuna, the leader was allotted the same constituency by the Congress's high command.

Karnataka, which has 224 seats in the Assembly currently has 119 MLAs of the ruling BJP, while Congress has 75 and JD(S) has 28 seats. The polling would take place in a single phase on May 10, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Wednesday.

The counting of votes will be done on May 13, the CEC said in a press conference here.

The BJP government, being led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is also putting in efforts to return to power and stressing on the Kannadigas issue, reservation to the Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities by scrapping a religion-based reservation for the Muslim community, a decision which the state government took recently.

