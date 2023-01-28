  1. Home
Karnataka polls: JDS family spilt over Hassan seat? Gowda’s daughter-in-law keen to be in fray

January 28, 2023

Hassan, Jan 28: There seems to be a conundrum within the JD(S) and its 'first family' led by former prime minister H D Deve Gowda over selection of the party candidate to Hassan assembly segment for the upcoming Karnataka polls.

The seat is turning out to be a major bone of contention, as Gowda's daughter-in-law Bhavani Revanna, who had thrown her hat in the ring, has not relented, despite JD(S) legislature party leader and her brother-in-law H D Kumaraswamy making it clear that she will not be fielded.

Bhavani Revanna, a former Hassan zilla panchayat member, is the wife of Kumaraswamy's elder brother and former minister H D Revanna. Two days after Bhavani Revanna publicly claimed that her name had been finalised by the party for the Hassan seat and a formal announcement will be made soon, Kumaraswamy on January 25 said her contest was not necessary there (in the constituency) as the party has a capable candidate.

JD(S), which has already announced a list of 93 candidates for the assembly polls due by May, is yet to finalise one for Hassan constituency. Hassan is the home district of Deve Gowda and the party in 2018 assembly polls had won in six out of seven segments other than the Hassan seat, which BJP's Preetham Gowda secured, making it the first ever win for the saffron party in the Vokkaliga-dominated district.

Despite Kumaraswamy's statement, according to party sources, Bhavani Revanna has not backed down and continued her tour in the constituency as she took part in a temple event on Friday. Some sources even said the Hassan candidate issue has now reached JD(S) patriarch Deve Gowda, who will now have the final say on the matter.

Bhavani's husband H D Revanna's conspicuous silence on the developments has led to some amount of speculation about the predicament within the Gowda family on the issue. Though Revanna's elder son and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna had, soon after his mother's claim to be the candidate, maintained that Deve Gowda will decide and everyone will abide by it, he hasn't reacted after Kumaraswamy's statement that she will not be the candidate.

When reporters tried to speak to her after the temple event, Bhavani Revanna said she did not wish to give any reaction for now. "Let whoever say anything, I will not react... I will not speak politics, I have come here for worship... I don't know much about the developments as of now. Let's see in the days to come," she said.

When a question was put to her that people had a desire that she should contest from the seat, Bhavani said: "Let's see in the future how the god's and everyone's grace will be... Let's see, I will speak in the future." As she served food to people who attended the temple event, announcements were made on the loudspeaker calling her "Next MLA Bhavani Amma".

Kumaraswamy on Thursday and Friday too reiterated his stand making it clear that when there is a "capable" candidate in a constituency, there is no question of imposing someone from the Gowda family. "Why are you (media) in a confusion on this, I have already said...our family members will contest where we don't have a capable candidate, to protect the interest of our workers. Where there are suitable candidates, such a need won't be there. If such a situation comes, I will tell you," he told reporters on Friday.

Stating that he has said what he had to regarding the Hassan ticket issue and that the rest will sit in the family and decide within the party framework, Kumaraswamy said, "Ultimately Deve Gowda is the one who issues the B-form for the candidate. There is a parliamentary board and there are leaders," he said, rejecting any misunderstanding or conflict within the family.

"Everything will be resolved smoothly," he added. H P Swaroop, a former Hassan zilla panchayat vice-president and son of former MLA late H S Prakash, is said to be the "capable candidate", whom Kumaraswamy is keen to field.

Swaroop too has been visiting villages along with his supporters. Stating that he is trying to get a ticket from JD(S), Swaroop earlier this week said "there seems to be confusion among people and workers following this announcement by Bhavani Revanna, but I'm saying let the ticket be officially declared..." He said that he has high regards for Deve Gowda and Revanna, and there is no question of him looking at an option of going to another party.

Meanwhile, taking a dig at the JD(S) on the whole issue, BJP national general secretary C T Ravi mockingly said he has a desire to invite Bhavani Revanna to contest from Holenarasipur (her husband Revanna's seat) on the party's ticket. "I have seen Bhavani Revanna's statement, also Kumaraswamy's. I don't want to create a rift within the family, or else I had a desire to tell Bhavani akka (elder sister) that there is no better candidate than her for Holenarasipur and become a candidate for the seat from our party. But I don't want to create a fight between Revanna and Bhavani akka, so I won't say anything," he said.

Asked about C T Ravi's statement, Bhavani Revanna said, "You (media) should ask him, I don't know about it..." Kumaraswamy, in response to Ravi's statement, said the BJP is "used to dividing the house". "They are someone who divide the country. Won't they look for dividing a house? But they won't be able to divide Deve Gowda's house, they might be thinking they can, but it is not possible. They cannot divide us," the former chief minister said.

Some political observers are of the opinion that the perception about JD(S) being too family centric is one of its major drawbacks. According to JD(S) sources, Kumaraswamy wants to beat this perception. It is with this intention that he had tried to justify his earlier decisions to give ticket to his wife Anitha Kumaraswamy to contest polls in 2008, 2013 and 2018 by citing lack of suitable candidate, party pride and demand by workers as the reason for her contesting the seat, while denying the same for Bhavani.

However, he has already announced his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy as the candidate from Ramanagara for the assembly polls. Eight members of Gowda's immediate family are in active politics. Gowda, who is the JD(S) supremo, is also Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, while his son Kumaraswamy is a former chief minister and sitting MLA from Channapatna. Kumaraswamy's wife Anitha is MLA from Ramanagara segment, and his son Nikhil, who is the JD(S) youth wing president, had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Mandya.

The party supremo's elder son H D Revanna is a former minister and current MLA from Holenarsipura, his wife Bhavani Revanna was a member of the Hassan Zilla Panchayat, and their sons Prajwal and Suraj are MP from Hassan and an MLC, respectively. The Gowda family has its representation in all the four major houses of public representatives - Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha, Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council.

January 23,2023

Udupi, Jan 23: Chief of right wing outfit Sri Ram Sene Pramod Muthalik on Monday said he has decided to contest the upcoming Assembly polls in Karnataka from Karkala Assembly constituency to fight against corruption and for the cause of Hindutva.

The polls are likely by May.

"Under pressure from karyakartas, I decided to contest as an independent candidate from the Karkala Assembly segment. Already, I have travelled across the constituency seven or eight times, and everyone is of the opinion that Muthalik should contest from here as there have been injustice to Hindus and rampant corruption," Muthalik said.

Speaking to reporters, he said he is contesting so that he can work honestly for the cause of Hindutva and against corruption. "My contest will be with an aim to give the Hindus justice and respect," he added.

In November last, Muthalik said 25 Hinduwadis, including him, would contest the 2023 Assembly polls as independent candidates to protect Hindus, while alleging that the BJP which came to power with their support has failed to protect them and Hindutva. Karkala in Udupi district is now being represented by V Sunil Kumar (BJP), who is now Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture in the Basavaraj Bommai-led Cabinet. He has represented thrice in the constituency and won in 2004, 2013 and 2018.

Earlier a Congress bastion, former Chief Minister and ex-Union Minister M Veerappa Moily had won from there six times from 1972-1994 polls.

After him H Gopala Bhandary of the party had twice represented the seat by winning the 1999 and 2008 polls. 

January 23,2023

Chennai, Jan 23: The BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit is planning to launch a TV channel for the party in the state, a surprise to many in state politics. Top party sources said the project, which will be an extension of Janam TV, considered a party mouthpiece in Kerala, will be announced Monday.

A senior BJP leader said that the Tamil channel’s name will also most likely be Janam TV. “It will be based in Alwarpet in the city, and the initial cost is estimated to be around Rs 15 crore, which will be mobilised using party and RSS resources in Tamil Nadu,” the leader said.

The leader referred to the project, whose launch date is yet to be announced, as a “baby of K Annamalai,” the party’s state chief in his late 30s. “Annamalai will be overseeing the project. The main reason for this project is to provide comprehensive coverage of his state-wide padayatra beginning April 14, 2023,” added the leader.

Despite facing numerous allegations, such as low pay and being a commercially unsustainable model, Janam TV in Kerala played a key role in the BJP and RSS’s propaganda efforts during the Sabarimala controversy. It was a period when the channel attracted as many viewers as mainstream news channels in a state where ‘news’ is a pricey commodity like entertainment.

January 24,2023

Bengaluru, Jan 24: Conveying his "best wishes" to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Tuesday complimented him for fighting hatred and violence by spreading the message of harmony among people.

The JD(S) supremo has also expressed his inability to participate in the concluding function of the Yatra in Srinagar on January 30.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has invited leaders of several like-minded parties to join the concluding function in Srinagar.

In a letter to Kharge, thanking for the invitation, Gowda said, "It is appropriate that the function is being organised on the day the father of the nation (Mahatma Gandhi) attained martyrdom."

"I may not be able to attend the function in person, but my best wishes are with Rahul Gandhi. He is fighting hatred and violence and has walked 3,500 kms from Kanyakumari to Kashmir spreading the message of harmony among people.

Please convey my deep appreciation to him," the 89-year-old leader said.

