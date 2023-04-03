  1. Home
  2. Karnataka polls: New faces, surprise packages in BJP’s 1st list, says CM Bommai

Karnataka polls: New faces, surprise packages in BJP’s 1st list, says CM Bommai

News Network
April 4, 2023

bommai.jpg

Bengaluru, Apr 4: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday stated that the BJP would announce tickets to new faces in several constituencies in the first list of candidates for looming assembly polls.

Talking to reporters ahead of the state election committee meeting, CM Bommai stated that there are going to be surprise packages. "In this general election there will be surprise in the selection of candidates.

"New experimentation will be done in many places. This has been successful in many states. We will field candidates who will surprise," he reiterated.

Two-day district committees meeting over the selection of candidates has been over. "We will hold meetings today and tomorrow (April 4,5) and the list of candidates will be sent to the central committee. On April 8, the list would be announced by the central committee," CM Bommai explained.

"The tickets would be distributed in democratic manner. The list is being prepared after getting reports from the grassroots level and on the basis of ground realities," he said.

CM Bommai is reaching New Delhi on April 7 in connection with selection of candidates, according to sources.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 21,2023

cops.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 21: Even as the Karnataka assembly elections are nearing, the Dakshina Kannada district police are gearing up to handle the situation.

Dakshina Kannada superintendent of police Vikram Amathe visited checkposts at Naravi, Charmadi, Kokkada in Belthangady assembly constituency on Sunday and held meetings with the officers concerned. 

The SP briefed the police officers and staff on election duties and asked them to ensure effective functioning of the checkposts.

The officer also visited polling booths in Naxal-hit areas and sensitive booths at Navoor, Thotathadi and Ujire. Citizen committee meetings were held in Navoor and Charmadi villages where there are sensitive polling booths, to instil confidence among the people. Warnings were issued to rowdy-sheeters.

The SP also inspected basic facilities at schools and colleges which are shortlisted for the accomodation of paramilitary personnel, who will be deployed across the district for election duty.

In a meeting with the victims of various cases pertaining to Belthangady police circle jurisdiction on Sunday, the SP directed the local police to investigate the issues raised by the public. The victims were provided details on the status of their case.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 30,2023

Saleem.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 30: In a gut-wrenching tragedy, a youth accidentally fell to death from the balcony of a high rise residential apartment building at Kadri area of Mangaluru city early today. 

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Shamaal son of G Abdul Saleem, proprietor of ‘Mobile Care’. 

According to police, he fell from the balcony of the 14th floor flat in the Planet SKS residential complex situated behind Karnataka Polytechnic. 

The tragedy occurred at around 5 a.m. just after Shamaal finished his suhoor, the pre-dawn meal consumed before commencement of fasting in the month of Ramadan. 

It is suspected that he lost his balance and fell off the balcony as he was still sleepy. 

Jurisdictional Kadri police have registered a case in this regard and an investigation is on.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 28,2023

DKS.jpg

Bengaluru, Mar 28: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday charged the State Congress chief D K Shivakumar for luring BJP MLAs offering them tickets in constituencies where the grand old party is yet to announce its candidates for Assembly polls, due by May.

The Chief Minister also said that BJP's first list of candidates is likely to be announced in the first week of April.

"KPCC President D K Shivakumar since the last two to three days has been making phone calls to our MLAs in 100 constituencies where they are yet to announce candidates. He is stating that if you (BJP MLAs) come (to Congress) we will give you the ticket," Bommai alleged.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "Congress leaders are frustrated, they don't have proper candidates at all, so he (Shivakumar) is calling our party people. This shows that as a matter of fact the Congress party is bankrupt."

The Congress has announced its first list of 124 candidates on March 25 and is yet to announce tickets for 100 seats. Karnataka has a total of 224 Assembly segments.

Both Congress and BJP have set a target of winning 150 seats.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.