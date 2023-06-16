  1. Home
  Karnataka: PUC girl strangled to death by brother, dad, uncle for falling in love with SC boy

Karnataka: PUC girl strangled to death by brother, dad, uncle for falling in love with SC boy

News Network
June 16, 2023

Tumakuru, 16: A teenage girl was strangled to death by her father, brother and uncle in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district in a case of honour killing.

Tumakuru SP Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad said on Friday that the three accused — Parashurama, Shivaraju, Tukaram — have been arrested.

The barbaric incident occurred after the victim Netravati’s family became enraged that she was in love with a boy belonging to a Scheduled Caste.

The girl, identified as Netravati, was a II PU student of a government junior college in Sira and staying in a hostel there. She was from Chikkahedigehalli in Gubbi taluk of Tumakuru district.

The girl, who belonged to Nayaka community, an ST, fell in love with an SC boy, a final-year BCom student from a private college in Sira, and they both decided to get married. The boy too is from Sira.

The girl was to turn 18 in three months.

The girl was reported missing two weeks ago, but her parents found her and brought her back home on June 9.

When the girl did not agree to end the relationship with the boy, the accused persons forced her to drink poison.

When the girl resisted them, her father Parashurama, brother Shivaraju, and uncle Tukaram strangled her to death with a rope.

They family had claimed that the girl died after consuming the poison and also performed her last rites.

However, sensing suspicion, villagers complained to the police.

The police had initially registered a case of suicidal death, but after a probe, it was converted into a murder case and arrested the accused persons.

News Network
June 14,2023

Mangaluru, June 14: The additional district and sessions judge FTSC-II (Pocso) KM Radhakrishna has sentenced two persons to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for kidnapping and raping a minor girl. 

The convicts are Sachin Santhosh Naik,22, from Kavalagadde and Praveen Jayapal Naik,33, from Hattikere.

Special public prosecutor Venkataramana Swamy said, “On April 12, 2022, at 12.45pm, the survivor who was 16 then, was waiting to book a ticket to Haryana at the Central Railway Station in Mangaluru, the accused arrived and started a conversation with her, and said that they would get her a ticket. 

They went to the ticket counter and pretended to buy a ticket, but came back and said that the ticket was not available. They claimed that a ticket would be available from Karwar, and convinced her to travel to Karwar. 

They took the girl to the house of Praveen Jayapal and sexually assaulted her. On April 13, she was taken to a lodge in Karwar, and was assaulted again. On April 14, they dropped her back at the Mangaluru railway station. The police who noticed her, on suspicion, questioned her and she revealed the entire incident. The railway police were quick to arrest the accused.”

Inspector Mohan Kottari conducted an investigation and filed the chargesheet. Under Section 6 of the Pocso Act, both the accused were sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, and charged a fine of Rs 50,000 each. 

Under IPC section 366, they will undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment each, and pay a fine of Rs 30,000. The court has directed the district Legal Services Authority to provide a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the survivor. Of the fine amount, Rs 1 lakh should be provided immediately for her education. The remaining amount should be kept as a deposit, the order said.

News Network
June 8,2023

Siddaramaiah.jpg

Bengaluru, June 8: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said the 'Gruha Jyothi' free electricity scheme would be launched on August 1, while the 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme that provides Rs 2,000 assistance per month to women identified as heads of families on August 17 or 18.

The announcement came after the Chief Minister held a high level meeting with senior government officials to discuss the implementation of both schemes, which are part of five poll guarantees of the Congress. The government is planning to launch the 'Gruha Jyothi' scheme on August 1 at Kalaburgi, while discussions were held to launch the 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme on August 17 or 18 in Belagavi.

Siddaramaiah instructed the officials to simplify the application process for all guarantee schemes, and avoid asking unnecessary information and documents. Also, if applications are rejected, appropriate reasons should be cited, he said, as he warned the officials against rejecting them for silly reasons. Since a large number of applications are expected to be submitted for all the guarantee schemes, the CM directed the officials of the e-governance department to increase the capacity of the Seva Sindhu portal in accordance with the huge amount of data submitted, his office said in a release.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Siddaramaiah clarified that officers have been directed to extend 'Gruha Jyothi' free power scheme to tenants also. For the 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme, women from Below Poverty Line (BPL) and Above Poverty Line (APL) families can apply, but tax payers and GST registered families cannot avail this facility, he said. Noting that his government was planning to launch the 'Gruha Jyothi' scheme on August 1, the CM instructed the officials to clear all doubts about the guidelines of this scheme and make the citizens aware.

Registration for the 'Gruha Jyothi' scheme can be done through Seva Sindhu portal. In addition, help desks will be established in all ESCOMs (Electricity Supply Companies). The registration process will start from June 15. Application can be submitted through Bangalore One, Karnataka One, Gram One centers and also at home through computer or mobile app.

New house owners or new tenants will also be given free electricity facilities based on the state average of electricity consumption, the release said quoting the CM. Once the average of one year is available, based on this data, free electricity will be provided. Arrears of old electricity bills will be allowed to be paid till September 30. Tenants can avail this facility by submitting the agreement letter, Aadhaar card, R. R. No. and voter ID of the same address.

On the 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme, discussions were held to launch the scheme on August 17 or 18 in Belagavi. The application process will start from June 15. One can apply for this scheme online through Seva Sindhu portal. Similarly, applications can also be submitted in person at 'Nadakacheris', where separate counters will be set up for this purpose. Applicants should provide Ration Card number, Aadhaar Card number of wife and husband, bank account details with Aadhaar combination.

Copies of these documents can also be submitted with offline applications. The scheme amount will be deposited directly into the bank account of the eligible beneficiaries through DBT. It is estimated that this scheme will reach around 85 per cent of families in the state. APL card holders who are not tax payers, have no GST registration will also get this facility.

News Network
June 4,2023

kateelNalin.jpg

Mangaluru: While the plastic park project, which is being set up by the Union ministry of chemicals and fertilisers at Ganjimutt in Mangaluru taluk is getting momentum, 

The Plastic Manufacturers Association has urged the government to reduce the cost of industrial plots at the plastic park project which is being set up by the Union ministry of chemicals and fertilisers at Ganjimutt in Mangaluru taluk. The price of the site is currently fixed at Rs 1.2 lakh per cent of land.

On the other hand, Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, who visited the project site on Saturday, told reporters that the project will come up on 104 acres at a cost of Rs 62 crore. While infrastructure will be provided for 52 industrial plots, 39 entrepreneurs have shown interest in setting up units, he said. 

“The plastic park will have roads, a Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET) Institute, separate hostels for men and women, guest house, cafeteria, warehouse, and water supply and sewage system. The funds allocated for the establishment of the plastic park includes Rs 31 crore from the central government and an equal amount from the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB),” he said.

The project will ensure job opportunities for locals, once the project is completed, Kateel said. “Many industries have already come forward to set up units in the plastic park. Works related to the development of infrastructure and buildings have already begun. The CIPET institute will provide all technical support and extend training for the manpower required in the industries. Plastic-based industries may start production at the park without any hassle. The plastic park is expected to attract investments to the tune of Rs 6,000 crore, and it will ensure jobs for 1,000 people directly, and more than 10,000 indirectly,” Kateel said, adding that a foundation stone laying ceremony will be held soon, and the work is expected to be completed within a year.

Canara Plastic Manufacturers Association president BA Nazeer said that the price of land should be reduced from Rs 1.2 lakh per cent to Rs 50,000. 

“The KIADB should reconsider the price of land fixed for industries, as Rs 1.2 lakh per cent is too costly, considering the value of land in the area. Further, the process of allotment of industrial plots should be done in Mangaluru, instead of Bengaluru,” he added. Meanwhile, Ganjimutt gram panchayat members demanded that separate land should be identified for waste management.
 

