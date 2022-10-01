  1. Home
  2. Karnataka: Rain delays Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra on day 24

News Network
October 1, 2022

Gundlupet, Oct 1: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Saturday delayed due to rains in Karnataka.

The march on its second day in the state was affected by the torrential rains in Gundlupet.

According to the Congress party sources, the Yatra was supposed to start at 6.30 am on Thondavadi in Chamarajanagar district on Saturday.

The Indian National Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "The 24th day of #BharatJodoYatra that was to start from Begur at 6:30am has been delayed due to rains. The rains arrived after a gap of 15 days and will benefit farmers. This is exactly what the Yatra is for, directly or indirectly!"

The former Congress president arrived at Gundlupet in Karnataka on Friday morning from Gudalur in Tamil Nadu.

The leader will spend 21 days covering 511 km in the state during his march which started from Kanyakumari on September 7 to Jammu on January 30, 2023. 

News Network
September 29,2022

Mangaluru, Sept, 29: In a gut-wrenching tragedy, a youth from Dakshina Kannada district lost his life after he slipped and fell out of a running train while returning to Mangaluru from Kerala.

The deceased is Mohammed Anas (19), son of Ashraf Usman, a resident of Pilivalachil near Kadambu in Vittla area of Bantwal taluk. He was an AC mechanic by profession.

It is learnt that Anas had gone to Kerala for work. The tragedy occurred when he was returning to Mangaluru after finishing his work. 

Sources said that he was lost his balance and slipped off the train near Aluva in Ernakulam district when he was standing near the door. He died on the spot. 

News Network
September 23,2022

New Delhi, Sept 23: India has spent nearly $100 billion in the past year to defend the rupee in a battle that has so far failed to staunch the local currency’s drop to a record low against the dollar on Friday.

Data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed that the country’s forex reserves have fallen to $545.7 billion as of September 16, from $550.8 billion a week ago, and a far cry from the $642.45 billion seen exactly a year ago. The reading is the lowest since October 2, 2020. 

To be sure, some of the drop is also due to revaluation changes, given the dollar’s move upwards. 

“The fall in reserves is a combination of factors such as intervention, balance of payments deficit, and the revaluation of reserves held in other currencies vis-a-vis the US dollar,” said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA in New Delhi. 

India’s currency fell to a record low 81 a dollar and has lost over 8 per cent so far this year against the greenback. The dollar has surged to a two-decade high against major currencies after the Federal Reserve signaled a longer-than-expected tightening cycle. 

The data comes as RBI has mounted a strong defense in the last few weeks to soothe market fears over further currency losses. The decline in the rupee is also raising worries with impact seen on inflation, external deficits and company profits. 

“You buy an umbrella to use it when it rains,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said earlier in July, indicating that the central bank had been using foreign exchange reserves to deal with currency volatility.

While India’s forex buffer should be sufficient to shield the economy against any major external shock, we expect the RBI to become more prudent in the latter part of the current fiscal year, Kotak Mahindra Bank economists lead by Upasna Bhardwaj wrote in a note. 

News Network
September 22,2022

hijab.jpg

New Delhi, Sept 22: After a marathon hearing over a period of 10 days, the Supreme Court today reserved its judgment on a batch of petitions challenging the Karnataka High Court's judgment which upheld the ban on wearing hijab by Muslim students in educational institutions.

A bench comprising Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia heard Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, Karnataka Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi and Addl Solicitor General KM Nataraj for the State. Senior Advocates R Venkataramani, Dama Seshadri Naidu and V Mohana appeared for college teachers. The Petitioners' side had concluded its arguments on Tuesday.

Making rejoinder submissions in the matter today, Senior Advocates Dushyant Dave and Huzefa Ahmadi today submitted that the arguments of Solicitor General regarding involvement of Popular Front of India are wholly irrelevant and are made to cause prejudice. They argued that no material has been shown on record regarding this.

The Petitioners argued that unlike triple talaq and cow sacrifice, Hijab is mentioned in Quran and it is the farz of Muslim women to retain the same. Further, it was contended that in absence of State showing that hijab affects the fundamental rights of others, any restriction on wearing the same affects the freedom of conscience and "behavioural privacy" of Muslim women. It also hampers their education prospects, it was argued.

Allegations about PFI conspiracy false: Dave

The Solicitor General had alleged that till the year 2021, no girl student was wearing any hijab. However, an agitation was started by the Popular Front of India to create 'social unrest' and that the students were made part of this conspiracy.

Dave said he "regrets" such allegations have been imputed sans any pleadings in that regard.

He took the bench through the impugned circular of the Karnataka government, to point out that there is no mention of any PFI activity and rather, the circular cites observance of religious practices as a "hindrance" to unity and equality.

Senior Advocate Huzefa Ahmadi also submitted that argument of PFI was not raised before High Court. "They can't rely on documents not on record. It is an argument introduced to create a prejudice." 

Senior Advocate Devadatt Kamat said that though State made a "grandiose statement" that till 2021 nobody wore hijab, there is no pleading to that context.

Justice Gupta agreed that in one of the writ petitions, there is a mention that the Petitioner was wearing hijab. "And there is no counter-affidavit controverting this fact," Kamat added.

