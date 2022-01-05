  1. Home
Karnataka records 5,031 new covid cases; Home Minister warns action in case of rules violation

January 6, 2022

Bengaluru, Jan 6: Karnataka on Thursday recorded 5,031 Covid-19 cases and one death. The capital Bengaluru alone registered 4,324 infections taking the positivity rate to 7.5 per cent. However, the positivity rate of the state overall remained lower at 3.95 per cent. No new Omircon cases were detected in the state. The total Omicron count in Karnataka is at 226.

Earlier today, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that people need to be cautious for the next four to six weeks to control a possible third wave of Covid-19 and the spread of Omicron variant in the state.

“New COVID guidelines have been released after a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister. My appeal to the people is, four to six weeks is crucial. As we have observed worldwide, it is declining in five to six weeks. This wave will not be for too long, like in the first and second wave that was for three to four months,” Sudhakar was quoted as saying

Home Minister warns

With Congress deciding to go ahead with its 'padayatra' (march), demanding implementation of the Mekedatu project across the Cauvery river, despite the government's COVID-19 restrictions, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday warned of action in case of violation of rules.

An unfazed Congress' state president D K Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Siddaramaiah reiterated that they will go ahead with the padayatra and said they are ready to go to jail, in case the government arrests them, reported PTI.

December 29,2021

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have announced new rules to travel to the Emirate from within the UAE. Covid-vaccinated residents and visitors must have a Green Pass on their AlHosn app to enter the UAE Capital. For the unvaccinated, a negative PCR test result is required.

The new rules are effective from Thursday, December 30. All entering Abu Dhabi from within the UAE will also need to undergo an EDE scan.

What is a Green Pass and how is it activated?

The green status on AlHosn is activated for 14 days after Covid-vaccinated residents and visitors obtain a negative PCR test result. Following this period, the status turns grey, unless another negative PCR test result is obtained.

How can unvaccinated residents enter the Capital?

Those who have not received the jab are required to present a negative PCR test result received within 96 hours of entry.

What is the other border check requirement?

Those travelling to Abu Dhabi from within the UAE will also need to undergo an EDE scan at border points. Officials at the border use a mobile device to scan travellers. The device measures alterations in electromagnetic waves to detect possible positive cases. If a potential Covid case is detected, travellers need to undergo a nasal antigen test at an on-site testing centre.

What happens if an antigen test comes back positive?

If you an Abu Dhabi resident, official health isolation guidelines apply. You will be fitted with a wristband and made to spend your isolation period in your home or in a suitable accommodation.

If you are from elsewhere, you will need to return to the emirate from which you travelled, and notify the health authority concerned about your test result.

December 29,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 29: In yet another Hindutva push, the BJP government in Karnataka is likely to introduce a new law with an intention to make Hindu temples free from laws pertaining to them at present.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday stated that his government would make Hindu temples free from laws and rules that make temple managements seek permission to utilise their income for development.

"Hindu temples are under different types of control bylaws and rules. Before the budget session a law would be given shape to make our temples free from such restrictions. Temples will be allowed to function freely, and there will be only regulations," he said.

Our seniors have informed me how prayer halls of other communities are safe under different laws and free to perform, he added.

January 5,2022

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, the state government on Tuesday released fresh guidelines to mitigate the spread of the infection.

As per the fresh order, weekend curfew will be imposed from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday in the entire state. Besides, theatres, malls, pubs and bars will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity, Karnataka minister R Ashoka said, adding that no gatherings will be allowed at public places.

Further, schools in Bengaluru, apart from 10th and 12th standards, will be shut down for two weeks from January 6.

The order comes after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met with members of the COVID-19 task force and experts in Bengaluru earlier today.

State Health minister K Sudhakar, Revenue Minister R Ashok, BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, Chief Secretary, DGP Praveen Sood, BBMP officials, health senior officials and technical advisory committee members were also present in the meeting.

As the highest rise in COVID-19 cases is being seen in Bengaluru, Sudhakar insisted upon special measures for the state capital.

Stating that the third wave of COVID-19 has set in, Sudhakar predicted that Bengaluru will be the epicentre of the latest outbreak.

He said the infections went up to 1.6 per cent from a mere 0.4 per cent in the state, of which 90 per cent were reported in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 2,479 new COVID-19 cases, 288 recoveries, and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases in the state stand at 13,532.

