Karnataka records 5,031 new covid cases; Home Minister warns action in case of rules violation

Bengaluru, Jan 6: Karnataka on Thursday recorded 5,031 Covid-19 cases and one death. The capital Bengaluru alone registered 4,324 infections taking the positivity rate to 7.5 per cent. However, the positivity rate of the state overall remained lower at 3.95 per cent. No new Omircon cases were detected in the state. The total Omicron count in Karnataka is at 226.

Earlier today, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that people need to be cautious for the next four to six weeks to control a possible third wave of Covid-19 and the spread of Omicron variant in the state.

“New COVID guidelines have been released after a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister. My appeal to the people is, four to six weeks is crucial. As we have observed worldwide, it is declining in five to six weeks. This wave will not be for too long, like in the first and second wave that was for three to four months,” Sudhakar was quoted as saying

Home Minister warns

With Congress deciding to go ahead with its 'padayatra' (march), demanding implementation of the Mekedatu project across the Cauvery river, despite the government's COVID-19 restrictions, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday warned of action in case of violation of rules.

An unfazed Congress' state president D K Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Siddaramaiah reiterated that they will go ahead with the padayatra and said they are ready to go to jail, in case the government arrests them, reported PTI.