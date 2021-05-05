  1. Home
Karnataka records highest single-day rise with over 50K new covid cases and 346 deaths

coastaldigest.com news network
May 5, 2021

Bengaluru, May 5: Karnataka reported over 50,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday (May 5, 2021) with nearly half of them from capital city of Bengaluru. The state has for the first time recorded a high number of COVID-19 cases registering 50,122 new cases of infections while as many as 346 people succumbed to the infection.

Karnataka, now has 4.8 lakh active cases and its death toll is 16,884. The state has reported 17,4 lakh infections so far.

The state has reported an alarming rise in infections over the past few weeks, fast becoming one of the worst-hit states in India.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru reported nearly per cent of the total cases with 23,106 infections, the highest-ever daily coronavirus counts. The city also saw 161 coronavirus-related deaths.

Notably, the state has so far administered more than one crore COVID-19 vaccines.

"Karnataka crossed 1 crore inoculations of Covid-19 vaccine today. Karnataka has received 1,05,49,970 doses from Centre and State Govt has procured 3 lakh doses," Health Minister K Sudhakar said.

The coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have reported a total of 3184 new covid cases. With 1529 new cases Dakshina Kannada’s tally has mounted to 50345. Among them 9331 are active. With 1655 new cases, Udupi’s tally has mounted to 35365 including 3926 active cases. 

News Network
April 27,2021

Hubballi, Apr 27: Kannada actress Shanaya Katwe has been arrested by Hubballi Rural police in her brother, 32-year-old Rakesh Katwe’s murder case. His decapitated head was found in Devaragudihal forest area and the remaining parts of his mutilated body were dumped across Gadag Road and other different parts of Hubballi, according to reports.

The Dharwad district police have nabbed 4 other suspects who have been identified as Niyazahemed Katigar (21), Tousif Channapur (21), Altaf Mulla (24), and Aman Giraniwale (19), living in the city, reported the New Indian Express.

During the investigation, it came to light that Rakesh’s murder had a connection with his own sister, Shanaya who was allegedly in love with the accused Niyazahemed Katigar. Rakesh had opposed their love affair which prompted Niyazahemed to plot his murder.

The reports also suggest that the gruesome incident took place at Shanaya and victim Rakesh’s house in Hubballi when the actress had visited the city to promote her film. Rakesh is said to have been strangled to death. Katigar and his friends reportedly chopped the body, and dumped the pieces across various places in and around the city.

Model-turned-actress Shanaya made her acting debut in 2018 with the Kannada film ‘Idam Premam Jeevanam’ and was seen in the recent adult comedy ‘Ondu Ghanteya Kathe’.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 27,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 27: In spite of chief minister B S Yediyurappa’s assertion that covid-19 situation in Karnataka is beyond control, the State Election Commission went ahead with elections to 266 wards of 10 local bodies in eight districts today as per schedule.

Elections are being held to 10 local bodies with 266 wards spread over eight districts - Ballari City Corporation in Ballari, Vijaypura Municipal Corporation in Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara City Municipal Corporation and Channapattana City Municipal Corporation in Ramanagara district, Gudibande Town Panchayat of Chikkaballapura district, Bhadravati City Municipal Corporation and Teerthahalli Town Panchayat in Shivamogga district, Beluru City Municipal Council of Hassan district, Madikeri City corporation of Kodagu district and Bidar City Corporation in Bidar.

Among these eight districts, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkballapura, and Ramanagara districts share their borders with Bengaluru city which has recorded more than 20,000 cases.

"Along with these 10 local bodies, there is one ward each in Bidar and Haveri district are facing bypolls. These polls are scheduled to be held on Tuesday (tomorrow)," the circular said.

The SEC maintained in its directive that these bodies were going to polls after the High Court had directed them to conduct elections, and Covid safety protocols were in place. 

News Network
April 25,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 25: The practical examinations of second-year pre-university college (PUC 2) courses which were scheduled to begin on April 28 across Karnataka have been postponed, said a circular issued by the Department of Pre University Education on Sunday.

Considering the requests from parents, teachers and students to postpone the exams in the wake of a spike in the Covid-19 cases across the state, the department has decided to act on them.

However, colleges have been directed to conduct practical exams after the completion of theory examinations. 

