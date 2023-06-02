  1. Home
  2. Karnataka rejoices as Siddaramaiah cabinet approves 5 Congress’ guarantees

News Network
June 2, 2023

Bengaluru, June 2: The five poll promises that Congress had made in the run-up to the Karnataka assembly elections were approved today at a keenly-watched Cabinet meeting.

Before the meeting, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had announced that a decision will be taken on announcement regarding the implementation of five guarantee schemes promised during polls.

The Cabinet has decided to implement the five guarantees without any discrimination of caste or religion, Siddaramaiah announced after the meeting.

The ruling Congress government was under pressure to deliver on the five guarantees.

The poll promises were:

•    10 kg free rice to every individual of BPL family under Anna Bhagya scheme
•    Rs 2,000 per month allowance to the woman head of family under Gruha Laxmi scheme
•    Rs 3,000 allowance for unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders for two years under Yuva Nidhi scheme
•    free bus travel for women
•    200 units of free electricity under Gruha Jyothi scheme.

The guarantee schemes will be implemented in a phased manner, it was announced post the meeting.

Gruha Lakshmi, Rs 2,000 monthly aid for woman head of family, will be launched on August 15, Siddaramaiah announced.

Under Anna Bhagya, 10 kg food grains will be given free to all in BPL households, Antyodaya card holders from July 1.

Under 'Shakti', women can travel for free in public transport buses other than AC, luxury buses in Karnataka from June 11.

The CM announced that implementation of 'Gruha Jyoti' (200 units of free electricity) will begin from July 1.  "200 units of electricity will be free ... Consumers who haven't paid their bills till July will have to pay," said Siddaramaiah.

News Network
June 1,2023

Chamarajanagar, June 1: A Kiran trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near Sappayyanapalya village, some 9km from the Chamarajanagar district headquarters in Karnataka on Thursday noon.

Two pilots ejected out of the plane safely before the crash. 

The training aircraft, which took off from the air force station in Bengaluru, crashed at around 12 noon. 

It was good fortune that aircraft hit the ground on barren land and not in the nearby village, a villager said, adding it would have been catastrophic if the plane had crashed into the village.

According to the IAF, the pilots were on a routine training sortie when the incident occurred. A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of accident.

"A Kiran trainer aircraft of the IAF crashed near Chamrajnagar, Karnataka today, while on a routine training sortie. Both air crew ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF tweeted.

Senior district officials and an IAF team reached the spot along with the fire and emergency services personnel.

As soon as the plane crashed with a loud noise, villagers rushed to the spot and found the mangled aircraft engulfed in flames and billowing smoke. Besides alerting the local police and the fire brigade, they also rushed to the spot where the two pilots were seen ejecting and coming down with the help of parachute. Villagers noticed the two pilots lying on the ground. Quickly, they created a temporary shed for them.

Police officials rushed to the spot, cordoned off the area and put up a makeshift tent for the injured pilots. The district officials in turn informed the IAF authorities in Bengaluru who then rushed to the spot in a special helicopter and airlifted the two injured pilots.

According to the Additional Deputy Commissioner of the District Katyayani Devi, one of the pilots sustained injuries in the spine while the other injured her mouth. "The IAF helicopter has airlifted the two pilots to Bengaluru," she added.

Panchayat Development Officer Rame Gowda said he was in the office when he heard a blast. "After hearing the sound, I came out and enquired. I got to know that an IAF aircraft had crashed. I rushed to the spot and saw the crashed aircraft in flames. I informed the police and the fire and emergency services department about the incident," Gowda told reporters.

According to the Chief Fire Officer of Mysuru P S Jayaramaiah, a senior fire brigade officer, a man by the name Mahesh Prithvi informed them about the crash at about 12.05 pm and soon various teams were rushed to the spot.

An eyewitness said when they offered assistance to the pilots, they said they have informed the IAF station along with sharing the GPS location of the crash site to them.

Two days ago a Redbird Training Aircraft made an emergency landing in an agriculture field soon after taking off from Sambra airport in Belagavi. The pilots escaped with minor injuries.

News Network
May 22,2023

Bengaluru, May 22: A day after a woman techie drowned in Bengaluru’s KR Circle underpass due to flooding, the police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating the case.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim Bhanu Rekha’s brother Sandeep blaming the officials for the tragedy, the police have filed an FIR under IPC section 304(a) (Causing death by negligence).

On Sunday, 22-year-old Bhanu Rekha, an Infosys employee and her family’s car got stuck in neck-deep water at the KR Circle underpass near Vidhana Soudha. After the family raised the alarm, fire and emergency services rescued the family and were rushed to St Martha’s Hospital where doctors declared Bhanu Rekha dead.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah rushed to the hospital and consoled the family. The CM announced Rs five lakh compensation to the next of kin of the victim.

Bhanu Rekha’s post-mortem will be done at Victoria Hospital on Monday after which the mortal remains will be handed over to the family.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar along with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath inspected the spot on Sunday night.

A case has been registered at Halasuru Gate Police Station and the probe is underway.

News Network
May 30,2023

wrestlers.jpg

Haridwar, May 30: Agitating wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia, handed their medals to Bhartiya Kisan Union chief and Balian Khap head Naresh Tikait, who had reached Haridwar's Har ki Pauri to stop them from throwing these into the Ganga as a symbolic act of protest against Wrestling Federation of India Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, whom they have accused of sexual harassment.

Tikait, along with the wrestlers, have now given five days to the government to sort out their demands, failing which wrestlers will go ahead with their decision to submerge their medals in the Ganga.

A large gathering assembled at Har ki Pauri, witnessing the wrestlers' poignant demonstration after they reached there with their world championship and Olympic medals.

Earlier, after reaching Har ki Pauri, the wrestlers stood in solemn silence for approximately 20 minutes. Subsequently, they took a seat by the riverbank, clutching their medals and their expressions reflecting profound distress.

The wrestlers had also announced that they will sit on a hunger strike at India Gate after the immersion programme, but Delhi Police sources said that they will not be allowed to protest at the national monument.

"No formal request has been received from the wrestlers thus far. To proceed with any demonstration, the wrestlers must adhere to the protocol by submitting a written communication to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) concerned. The decision regarding their request will be made based on the established guidelines and procedures," a police source said.

"India Gate is not a protest site and police will not allow wrestlers to protest there. We will suggest alternate site for protest including Ramleela Ground and Burari," the source added.

