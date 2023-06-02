Karnataka rejoices as Siddaramaiah cabinet approves 5 Congress’ guarantees

Bengaluru, June 2: The five poll promises that Congress had made in the run-up to the Karnataka assembly elections were approved today at a keenly-watched Cabinet meeting.
Before the meeting, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had announced that a decision will be taken on announcement regarding the implementation of five guarantee schemes promised during polls.
The Cabinet has decided to implement the five guarantees without any discrimination of caste or religion, Siddaramaiah announced after the meeting.
The ruling Congress government was under pressure to deliver on the five guarantees.
The poll promises were:
• 10 kg free rice to every individual of BPL family under Anna Bhagya scheme
• Rs 2,000 per month allowance to the woman head of family under Gruha Laxmi scheme
• Rs 3,000 allowance for unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders for two years under Yuva Nidhi scheme
• free bus travel for women
• 200 units of free electricity under Gruha Jyothi scheme.
The guarantee schemes will be implemented in a phased manner, it was announced post the meeting.
Gruha Lakshmi, Rs 2,000 monthly aid for woman head of family, will be launched on August 15, Siddaramaiah announced.
Under Anna Bhagya, 10 kg food grains will be given free to all in BPL households, Antyodaya card holders from July 1.
Under 'Shakti', women can travel for free in public transport buses other than AC, luxury buses in Karnataka from June 11.
The CM announced that implementation of 'Gruha Jyoti' (200 units of free electricity) will begin from July 1. "200 units of electricity will be free ... Consumers who haven't paid their bills till July will have to pay," said Siddaramaiah.
