Karnataka reports 5,815 fresh covid cases, lowest in 2 months; 161 deaths

Bengauru, Jun 19: Karnataka has reported 5815 fresh cases of the COVID-19 disease in the last 24-hours, lowest in the last two months, taking the total number of people infected so far from the pandemic to 2801936 on Saturday.
According to official sources, in the last 24-hours as many as 161 people had succumbed to the disease taking the total number of fatalities in the state due to the pandemic to 33763.
The sources said that while as many as 11832 covid-19 patients got discharged after being completely cured from the disease there are 130872 active cases across the state.
In the last 24-hours as many as 171765 people had undergone the COVID-19 tests and the rate of positivity for the day accounted for 3.38 percent and the case fatality rate accounted for 2.76 per cent.
The Bengaluru urban district had reported the highest number of 23 deaths, and Mysusu 17, Dakshina Kannada 16, Davanagere 11 and Ballari 10.
While Dakshina Kannada reported 832 new coronavirus cases and sixteen deaths, Udupi reported 174 fresh cases and two deaths.
