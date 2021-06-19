Karnataka reports 5,815 fresh covid cases, lowest in 2 months; 161 deaths

  1. Home
June 19, 2021

Bengauru, Jun 19: Karnataka has reported 5815 fresh cases of the COVID-19 disease in the last 24-hours, lowest in the last two months, taking the total number of people infected so far from the pandemic to 2801936 on Saturday.

According to official sources, in the last 24-hours as many as 161 people had succumbed to the disease taking the total number of fatalities in the state due to the pandemic to 33763.

The sources said that while as many as 11832 covid-19 patients got discharged after being completely cured from the disease there are 130872 active cases across the state.

In the last 24-hours as many as 171765 people had undergone the COVID-19 tests and the rate of positivity for the day accounted for 3.38 percent and the case fatality rate accounted for 2.76 per cent.

The Bengaluru urban district had reported the highest number of 23 deaths, and Mysusu 17, Dakshina Kannada 16, Davanagere 11 and Ballari 10.

While Dakshina Kannada reported 832 new coronavirus cases and sixteen deaths, Udupi reported 174 fresh cases and two deaths.

June 10,2021

Patna, June 10: Covid-19 death toll in Bihar was on Wednesday revised drastically upwards by the state health department which put the total number of fatalities caused by the pandemic at 9,429.

According to the department, which had till the previous day stated the number of deaths to be under 5,500, as many as 3,951 deaths have been added to the toll after verification.

However, it was not specified as to when these additional deaths took place though a breakup was provided for all 38 districts.

Going by the fresh figures, the number of lives lost in the second wave is close to 8,000 and a nearly six times increase in the death toll since April.

Patna district bore the brunt of the outbreak, accounting for a total of 2,303 deaths. Muzaffarpur was a distant second with 609 fatalities.

Patna also accounted for the highest number of 1,070 "additional deaths reported after verification", followed by Begusarai (316), Muzaffarpur (314), East Champaran (391), and Chief Minister Nitish Kumars native Nalanda (222).

Altogether 7,15,179 people have been infected in the state so far of whom more than five lakhs caught the contagion in the last couple of months.

The health department has also revised the number of recovered persons from 7,01,234 on the previous day to 6,98,397.

The recovery rate, which was 98.70 per cent on the previous day, has also come down to 97.65 per cent following the revision in statistics which could provide fresh ammunition to the opposition, which has been alleging that the government was fudging figures to hide its failure in handling the pandemic.

Nonetheless, the state seemed to be doing well after more than a month of lockdown as, according to the health department, only 20 deaths and 589 fresh cases were reported on the day.

At present, there are 7,353 active coronavirus cases in the state.

The situation could improve further with the recent wave on the wane and vaccination drive picking up. More than 1.21 lakh people got their jabs during the day taking the total number, so far, to 1.14 crore. 

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Thursday, 17 Jun 2021

COVID-19, DEATH IN INDIA
India is not equipped, organised and genuinely disciplined to account for the true number of dead. The leaders and the executives of India lack the courage, education and moral to stand up before the International Community of the Nation and tell the whole truth. The number of death reported by India is questionable because most leaders and executives are dishonest.
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria, British Columbia, CANADA

coastaldigest.com news network
June 18,2021

gayatri.jpg

Mysuru, June 18: A teenage girl was hacked to death by her father as she was in love with a youth belonging to another caste, in Periyapatna taluk, Mysuru district, on Thursday. The man has surrendered to the police.

The deceased is Gayathri (19) and the accused is her father Jayaram, 54, residents of Gollarabeedhi, in Periyapatna town.

According to Police, the girl was in love with a youth, belonging to another community, which was opposed by Jayaram. Despite Jayaram advising her against it, Gayathri was adamant. There were a lot of arguments between them related to the issue for the last one month.

Jayaram was working at his field on Thursday afternoon when Gayathri brought lunch for him. Jayaram tried to convince her again to forget the youth belonging to another caste. There were heated arguments between the duo, when the irate Jayaram hacked Gayathri with a machete, killing her on the spot. He later surrendered to the town police.

Deputy SP Raviprasad, Inspectors Jagadish visited the spot. A case has been registered against Jayaram and a probe initiated. 

