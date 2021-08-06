  1. Home
  2. Karnataka: Resumption of classes 9-12 on Aug 23; night curfew from 9pm; weekend curfew in border districts

Karnataka: Resumption of classes 9-12 on Aug 23; night curfew from 9pm; weekend curfew in border districts

News Network
August 6, 2021

Bengaluru, Aug 6: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today announced the resumption of high schools - Classes 9-12 - from August 23.

The government also decided to impose a night curfew across the state starting 9 pm till 5 am everyday; At present, Karnataka has a night curfew daily that starts 10 pm to 5 am. It has now been advanced by an hour.

A decision on resuming primary schools has been deferred till the last week of August to factor in the possible third wave of Covid-19 and the way the infection is likely to spread.

“We have decided to reopen schools in two phases,” Bommai said after a meeting of experts, ministers and officials. “In the first phase, Classes 9-12 will start from August 23 subject to conditions. There will be two batches of students - the first batch will have classes for three days and the second batch on another three days,” he said. “In effect, students will have classes on alternate days.”

The government will decide on resuming classes up to Class 8 based on the projections for the third wave of the pandemic and its intensity. “Experts said this will be decided in the last week of August,” Bommai said.

Concerned over the spread of the virus from the neighbouring Kerala and Maharashtra, all Karnataka districts bordering the two states will have a weekend curfew, Bommai said, adding that a detailed order would be issued soon.

The meeting was attended by Narayana Health chief Dr Devi Shetty who heads a task force to prepare for the third wave of Covid-19, cardiologist Dr CN Manjunath, Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar and other ministers.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 2,2021

gangadip.jpg

Varanasi, Aug 2: Large crowds of Hindus were seen in Varanasi as they took a dip in the Ganga river and offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Monday despite warnings from the authorities to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines.

People were seen flouting Covid-19 safety protocols; barely a few people were seen wearing masks and practising social distancing.

On the second day of the month of Shravan, special rituals were done with devotees.
Shravan, the fifth month in the Hindu calendar, is considered to be the most auspicious month of the year.

It is a traditional practice to observe a special fast and visit Shiva temples on 'sawan ke somwar' (Mondays falling in the month of Shravan).

This year, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the annual Kanwar Yatra, which is usually undertaken in the month of Shravan, has also been cancelled.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 30,2021

madhubangarappa.jpg

Hubballi, July 30: Former MLA and JD(S) leader Madhu Bangarappa joined the Congress in a grand ceremony in Hubballi today.

"A New Beginning, A New Start…. Yet the same old legacy continues… Our tall leader, Late Sh. S. Bangarappa……TO Our young & dynamic, Madhu Bangarappa [email protected] is proud to have you! Welcome to the Family!!," Randeep Surjewala tweeted. 

Madhu is the son of former chief minister the late S Bangarappa and he was elected as legislator from Sorab once. He worked for the development of Sorab during his tenure as MLA. His presence in Congress will prove beneficial for the party.

Madhu and his brother Kumar have changed parties over the years. Madhu started off with the BJP while Kumar was with the Congress. Madhu then went to the Samajwadi Party and then JD(S) whereas Kumar shifted to the BJP.

Madhu defeated his brother Kumar in the 2013 assembly election in the Soraba constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Madhu was the Congress-JD(S) candidate from Shimoga and lost to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s son BY Raghavendra. After this defeat, Madhu was made the JD(S) working president. He also served as the JD(S) youth wing president. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 29,2021

Bengaluru, July 29: Karnataka has reported 2,052 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 35 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,01,247 and the toll to 36,491, the health department said on Thursday.

The day also saw 1,332 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,41,479. Out of 2,052 new cases reported on Thursday, 506 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 257 discharges and only 9 deaths. Total number of active cases in the state is at 23,253. 

Out of 35 deaths reported on Thursday 9 are from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada 8, Chamarajanagara, Kolara, Mysuru, Uttara Kannada 2, followed by others. Among the districts where new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 506, Dakshina Kannada 396, Udupi 174, Mysuru 157, Hassan 136, followed by others. 

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,26,463, followed by Mysuru 1,72,637 and Tumakuru 1,17,667. Cumulatively a total of 3.83 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,48,861 were tested on Thursday alone.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.