  2. Karnataka: Schoolboy kills self after parents scold him over phone addiction

News Network
November 7, 2023

Chikkaballapura, Nov 7: In a shocking case, a Class 9 student died by suicide after his parents scolded him over mobile phone addiction in a village in Karnataka's Chikkaballapura district, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as 15-year-old Lokesh and the incident took place in Chittavalahalli village.

Lokesh's father was worried about him spending most of his time on the mobile phone and wanted him to focus on studies.

When father objected to his mobile addiction on Monday, both got into an argument. The boy fought with his parents and left the house in anger.

Lokesh in a fit of rage and not able to take the constant criticism hanged himself from a tree in an isolated place in the village, said the police.

The police have taken up the investigation.

News Network
October 28,2023

Several international organizations have warned that the Israeli regime has imposed a complete communication blockade on the Gaza Strip, which it has brought under a relentless war for the past three weeks.

The World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, the United Nations Children's Fund, Oxfam, a UK-based charity, and Doctors Without Borders raised the alarm on Friday.

Speaking through separate statements, they all said they had lost touch with their colleagues in Gaza as a result of the communication blackout.

"WHO says it lost touch with its staff in Gaza, with health facilities, health workers, and the rest of our humanitarian partners on the ground," Quds News Network cited the body as saying.

UNICEF chief, Catherine Russell, also said, "We have lost touch with our colleagues in Gaza," adding, "I’m extremely concerned about their safety and another night of unspeakable horror for 1M children in Gaza."

Oxfam said, "Gaza is facing total communication blackout as on ground and air offensive intensifies," while Doctors Without Borders said, "We call for the unequivocal protection of all medical facilities, staff, and civilians across the Gaza Strip."

Executive Director of UN Women, Sima Sami Bahous and the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) sounded similar warnings.

The Israeli regime has been waging war against Gaza since October 7, when the territory's resistance movements launched an operation against the occupying entity in response to its intensified crimes against the Palestinian people.

The death toll in Gaza since the start of Israeli aggression has reached over 7,400 with more than 20,500 wounded.

Tel Aviv has, meanwhile, been threatening to launch a ground invasion against the coastal territory.

Also on Friday, the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a resolution calling for the implementation of an immediate "humanitarian truce" in Gaza.

The vote at the General Assembly came after the United Nations Security Council failed four times to take action due to the US's recurrently casting its veto against relevant resolutions.

The United States and Israel's other Western backers have supported the regime's murderous crimes in Gaza as a means of "self-defense."

News Network
October 31,2023

Mangaluru: Highland Islamic Forum (HIF India) on Friday 27th October, honoured motivational speaker Munawar Zama with the HIF Global Youth Icon Award  here at the TMA Pai Hall in the city. Munawar Zama was in the city to deliver a talk for youths and parents organised by HIF India.

The recognition was presented by UT Khader, Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, after Zama’s address to youth and parents.

In his address, UT Khader commended Zama's unwavering commitment to nurturing the potential of the youth, emphasizing the transformative impact of such efforts in shaping a brighter future for the world.

During the event, Munawar Zama emphasized the importance of mentorship and support systems for the younger population.

HIF members and other dignitaries including Shaz Ahmed AK as the program anchor, and Ashraf Ali - Trustee of Sana Shaheen Charitable Trust, Niyaz AK - Managing Director of AK Apple Ply Group, Naushad AK - Director of AK Apple Ply Group, and SM Farooq - Director of SM Fisheries and Export, were present during the event.

HIF India President Adil Parvez presided over the event.

News Network
November 4,2023

Chikkamagaluru, Nov 4: A woman was killed and five others sustained serious injuries when a tourist bus fell into a forest trench in Mudigere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district early on Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place near Cheekanahalli cross in the limits of Gonibeedu police station in Mudigere taluk after the driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a curve.

The injured were shifted to the Hassan government hospital where their condition is stated to be critical.

The deceased has been identified as Surekha (45) from Yelahanka in Bengaluru.

A total of 48 tourists were travelling in the bus which was en route to Hindu pilgrimage centre Horanadu.

Earlier also, several accidents have taken place in the stretch, the locals complained.

To prevent such incidents, demands for a barrier on the dangerous stretch have been made for a long time but the authorities have turned a blind eye to it, they added.

Further investigation is on.

