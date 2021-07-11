Karnataka sees 79 percent fall in covid numbers in a month

Bengaluru, July 12: Karnataka’s Covid-19 numbers fell by 79 per cent in past one month, even though the number of daily cases has not yet reached pre-second wave figures.

On Sunday, 1,978 new cases were registered in the state, out of which 22 per cent or 433 cases were found in Bengaluru Urban. Four weeks ago, an average 5,900 cases were being found daily in the state, at a time when the state was conducting about 1.56 lakh tests per day.

Comparing that with the last seven days shows that the state has been finding 2,522 new cases daily. The number of daily tests too have declined slightly. In this past week, an average of 1.49 lakh tests were done.

After Bengaluru Urban’s 433 cases, the next highest caseloads reported on Sunday were from Mysuru district (261 cases), Dakshina Kannada (195 cases), Hassan (132 cases) and Shivamogga (124 cases). The total number of new cases and 2,326 discharges statewide brings Karnataka’s active caseload to 36,737.

In addition, 56 new deaths were disclosed on Sunday, which is in keeping with the declining death toll due to Covid. Of these 56 new deaths, six had happened in late May and eight in June. Out of the rest, only seven occurred on Sunday, 19 had happened on Saturday and 11 on Friday.

Among the fatalities, the youngest was an 18-year-old woman from Kolar who died at a private hospital on July 10, nine days after being diagnosed with the disease. She also had symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) but no known comorbidities.

The oldest was an 88-year-old woman in Bengaluru Urban who also died on Saturday, within 24 hours of being diagnosed with the disease. She also suffered from diabetes and hypertension.

The state administered 1.34 lakh doses on Sunday, which is roughly half of the average number of doses given in the previous 14 days. Out of the doses given, 85,779 were first doses while 48,953 were second doses. The new doses constituted a slight increase in the state’s vaccination coverage.

As per data, 40.91 per cent of all adults in Karnataka have had the first dose while 9.20 per cent have had the second dose. In Bengaluru Urban, the first dose coverage has reached 64.09 per cent while the second dose coverage has reached 14.20 per cent.