Karnataka sees 79 percent fall in covid numbers in a month

News Network
July 12, 2021

Bengaluru, July 12: Karnataka’s Covid-19 numbers fell by 79 per cent in past one month, even though the number of daily cases has not yet reached pre-second wave figures.

On Sunday, 1,978 new cases were registered in the state, out of which 22 per cent or 433 cases were found in Bengaluru Urban. Four weeks ago, an average 5,900 cases were being found daily in the state, at a time when the state was conducting about 1.56 lakh tests per day.

Comparing that with the last seven days shows that the state has been finding 2,522 new cases daily. The number of daily tests too have declined slightly. In this past week, an average of 1.49 lakh tests were done. 

After Bengaluru Urban’s 433 cases, the next highest caseloads reported on Sunday were from Mysuru district (261 cases), Dakshina Kannada (195 cases), Hassan (132 cases) and Shivamogga (124 cases). The total number of new cases and 2,326 discharges statewide brings Karnataka’s active caseload to 36,737. 

In addition, 56 new deaths were disclosed on Sunday, which is in keeping with the declining death toll due to Covid. Of these 56 new deaths, six had happened in late May and eight in June. Out of the rest, only seven occurred on Sunday, 19 had happened on Saturday and 11 on Friday. 

Among the fatalities, the youngest was an 18-year-old woman from Kolar who died at a private hospital on July 10, nine days after being diagnosed with the disease. She also had symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) but no known comorbidities.

The oldest was an 88-year-old woman in Bengaluru Urban who also died on Saturday, within 24 hours of being diagnosed with the disease. She also suffered from diabetes and hypertension.

The state administered 1.34 lakh doses on Sunday, which is roughly half of the average number of doses given in the previous 14 days. Out of the doses given, 85,779 were first doses while 48,953 were second doses. The new doses constituted a slight increase in the state’s vaccination coverage.

As per data, 40.91 per cent of all adults in Karnataka have had the first dose while 9.20 per cent have had the second dose. In Bengaluru Urban, the first dose coverage has reached 64.09 per cent while the second dose coverage has reached 14.20 per cent.

News Network
July 6,2021

TCG1.jpg

Bengaluru, July 6: Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot has been appointed as the Governor of Karnataka. 

The government has also appointed Kambhampati Hari Babu appointed as the new Governor of Mizoram, Mangubhai Chaganbhai Patel as Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Rajendran Vishwanath Arlekar as Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

Likewise, PS Sreedharan Pillai has been transferred and appointed as Governor of Goa. Satyadev Narayan Arya has been transferred and appointed as Governor of Tripura. Ramesh Bais will take over as the Governor of Jharkhand.

Former Union minister Bandaru Dattatreya has been appointed as Governor of Haryana.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 1,2021

children.jpg

Madkikeri, July 1: Two children that were playing in a swing fashioned out of a saree, died of suffocation after the saree got knotted and choked them. 

The tragic incident took place at Unjigana Halli, Ganagur near Somwarpet in Kodagu district on Wednesday June 30. The victims are Munishka (14) and her brother Poornesh (12), children of Raju and Jayanthi couple. 

According to the Siraguppa police, no family member was present at the house when the incident occurred. The saree twisted quickly as the siblings were swinging and choked their neck, and they were unable to stop, scream or get down, it is believed. 

The incident came to light when Ramanna, grandfather of the children, who had gone out for work, returned home. He immediately untied the saree and brought the children down, but it was already too late.
 
Police circle inspector Mahesh, sub-inspector Sridhar and other staff visited the spot. A case has been registered.

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Sunday, 4 Jul 2021

INDIA
This tragedy a barbaric image of India, giving evidence to the world that life is worthless.

Ramesh Mishra
Victoria BC CANADA

News Network
July 4,2021

Ramallah, July 4: The Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man Saturday evening during clashes in the occupied West Bank.

The ministry identified the slain man as Mohammad Fareed Hassan, 20, from Qusra village near Nablus city.

The official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, reported that Hassan was shot in the chest as residents confronted settlers who stormed the village from a nearby settlement. It said Israeli troops accompanied the settlers.

Fierce clashes have broken out between Israeli forces and Palestinians protesting against an illegal settlement outpost near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, leaving dozens of the Palestinians injured.

The violence erupted after Friday prayers when Israeli occupation forces attacked Palestinian protesters calling for the removal of Eviatar settlement outpost on Jabal Sabih in the town of Beita.

Palestine's official WAFA news agency said Israeli soldiers fired rubber-coated metal rounds and stun grenades at Palestinians, injuring 150 protesters, of whom seven were hospitalized for being shot in the head while the others were treated at the scene.

WAFA said an ambulance was also hit by a teargas canister and another 79 protesters sustained suffocation from gas inhalation.

The illegal Eviatar settlement outpost near Nablus has become one of the focal points of clashes between settlers backed by regime forces and the Palestinians.

On Thursday, a human rights organization called on Israel to immediately implement a court order to evacuate extremist settlers from the outpost.

At least five Palestinians were recently shot dead by Israeli troops as they protested the appropriation of more than five acres of their land - previously used for the cultivation of olives - for the construction of the Israeli settlement of Eviatar.

The Israeli authorities have decided to turn Eviatar into a military base. But the Beita town residents have rejected the decision and pledged to continue their protests until the outpost is removed.
Tensions have reached boiling point as Israeli settlers continue their expropriation of Palestinian land, in some cases defying Israeli authorities by refusing to evacuate land that Palestinians depend on for their livelihoods.

However, decades of successive Israeli regimes' economic and political support for the settler movement, including prevarication and indifference to illegal outposts, have emboldened the settlers.

Villages in the occupied West Bank often hold Friday demonstrations against land confiscations, house demolitions, and Israeli settlements. Israeli forces usually respond to the protests with disproportionate violence.

Israeli forces attack protesters in Silwan

In a separate development on Friday, Israeli forces stormed the Silwan neighborhood of East Jerusalem al-Quds and attacked Palestinians holding a sit-in protest in solidarity with the owners of 17 houses threatened with displacement.

Local media said dozens of Palestinians sustained suffocation from gas inhalation as a result of the violent assault.

The Palestinian properties in the Silwan neighborhood, which has for years been targeted by illegal Israeli settler organizations, are claimed by Israeli extremists backed by Ateret Cohanim, a right-wing foundation that works to strengthen Jewish presence in East Jerusalem al-Quds.

