  Karnataka sees over 9,500 new covid cases, 52 deaths

Karnataka sees over 9,500 new covid cases, 52 deaths

April 12, 2021
April 12, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 12: Karnataka has reported 9,579 fresh Covid-19 cases and 52 related fatalities, taking the total caseload to 10.74 lakh and the toll to 12,941, the Health Department said on Monday.

Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 6,387 of the fresh cases.

The day also saw 2,767 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Cumulatively 10,74,869 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,941 deaths and 9,85,924 discharges, the Health Department said in its bulletin.

Out of 75,985 active cases, 75,515 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 470 are in Intensive Care Units.

Bengaluru Urban continued to log the most number of deaths (40), Mysuru reported 3, Bidar and Chamarajanagara 2 each and one each from Bagalkote, Ballari, Belagavi, Chikkaballapura and Ramanagara.

Among districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 6,387, Bidar 465, Mysuru 362, Kalaburagi 335, Tumakuru 239, Bengaluru Rural 192, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,88,369, followed by Mysuru 58,573 and Ballari 40,692.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 4,26,968, followed by Mysuru 55,527 and Ballari 39,291. A total of over 2,28,06,423 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,16,165 were done on Monday alone.

April 1,2021

cattle.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 1: A gang of miscreants owing allegiance to saffron outfits brutally assaulted two Muslim men last night at Melanthabettu in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district after falsely accusing them of indulging in cattle trafficking. 

The victims, identified as Abdul Rahim and Musthafa, residents of Kupetti in Belthangady sustained grievous injuries and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru. 

Police arrested five people in connection with the incident. They are Rajesh Bhat, Rakesh Bhat, Guruprasad, Lokesh and Chidanand. Few others are yet to be arrested.

The incident took place when the victims, who are colleagues, were returning home in a pick-up truck after repairing the vehicle at a garage in Church Road, Belthangady. 

Upon reaching near Melanthabettu, around 10.45pm, two unidentified persons arrived on bikes and asked them to stop the vehicle. 

Soon, few others arrived in a car and started assaulting them and accusing them of cattle theft and illegal transportation. The victims were assaulted with clubs and footwear. The mob also damaged their vehicle, said the police.

Police reached the spot more than half an hour after the incident. By then a large mob had gathered.

The victims, who are undergoing treatment, said that they were beaten for around 45 minutes on false allegations. “Their plan was to murder of us. They told us that they won’t stop beating until we die. However, after 45 minutes police intervened,” they said. 

The mob lynch attempt has sparked outrage in Dakshina Kannada. 

Imtiaz
 - 
Thursday, 1 Apr 2021

Shame on chaddi goons...the culprits must be punished at any cost no matter whoever they are....

April 7,2021

bus.jpg

Bengaluru, Apr 7: Normal life was affected across Karnataka as the strike called by the workers of the road transport corporations brought to halt the operation of bus services, leaving commuters with no option but to pay hefty fares for alternative arrangements.

The state government threatened to invoke Essential Services Management Act (Esma) to force the employees back to work. However, officials on Wednesday were yet to issue any communication in this regard.

In coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, government buses remained off the roads. None of the drivers and conductors reported to duty today, though in some bus stations a few passengers were seen waiting for the buses. 

In Bengaluru, commuters who came to bus stations waited more than an hour in the hope of boarding alternative private buses or cabs arranged by the government. However, except for a handful of major routes, alternative arrangements were absent.

However, the number of commuters in bus stations was less compared to regular days. The crowded bus terminals at Yeshwantpur, Mysore Road, Shivajinagar, Shantinagar and Banashankari had less than half the usual crowd. However, in a rare occurrence, the terminals played host to private buses whose presence nearby had previously prompted officials to write to the transport commissioner.

The travelling public seemed to have shifted to autorickshaws, taxi and other modes realising the futility of waiting in terminals. However, thousands who can't shell out hefty fares decided to wait for the alternative arrangements promised by the government.

The state government threatened to invoke Essential Services Management Act (Esma) to force the employees back to work. However, officials on Wednesday were yet to issue any communication in this regard.

Meanwhile, the BMTC, KSRTC, NEKRTC and NWKRTC have invoked the 'no work, no pay' principle and decided to cut salaries of those who fail to turn up for work.

On their part, the protesting workers heeded the advice of their honorary president Kodihalli Chandrashekhar and avoided taking to the streets for protests, to avoid violation of Covid-19 guidelines.

The workers have decided not to give up their struggle without getting salary on par with 6th pay commission recommendations. The government, however, has offered only an 8% increase in existing salaries with the chief secretary ruling out any more negotiations with the protesters.
 

April 2,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 2: The High Court of Karnataka has disposed of a public interest litigation (PIL) on the assurance by the state government that no entry point between Kasargod and Dakshina Kannada district will be closed.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice  Abhay Shreeniwas Oka was hearing the petition filed by Subbayya Rai, an advocate challenging the order passed by the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada restricting entry from several entry points in view of Covid-19.

During the hearing, the government assured the court that clause 3 of the recent order dated March 15 issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district will not be acted upon. The clause authorized local authorities such as gram panchayats to close checkposts which are rarely used.

Initially, the petition was filed challenging the February 18, 2021 order passed by the Kasargod Deputy Commissioner, who is also the chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority. By this order, all entry points, except four, were closed for all kinds of traffic.

The bench said that as per the orders passed by the National Executive Committee, inter-state and intra-state travel cannot be restricted. Any localised restrictions could be imposed, pertaining to the production of RT-PCR test results while entering the state of Karnataka, the court said.

The petition said restrictions imposed by the Dakshina Kannada district administration had affected more than 80,000 people living in the border areas of both states.

