Karnataka to set up special unit to combat fake news; Cybercrime Branch to be strengthened

News Network
February 16, 2024

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government will set up an Information Disorder Tackling Unit to address the issue of fake news, announced Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday.

The Chief Minister said that the special unit will be formed in collaboration with the ITBT department to “take stringent action against those who create insecurity and fear in society by spreading fake news” as he presented the 2024-25 state budget.

“In the Home Department, a special cell will be formed and empowered to take suitable legal action against them,” the Chief Minister said.

Siddaramaiah said that given the rise in cybercrime and deepfake cases, 43 Cyber, Economic, and Narcotics (CEN) crime police stations will be upgraded across the state with “a view to strengthening Cybercrime Branch in the state to investigate and take effective action against those who deceive innocent people”.

Siddaramaiah also announced the construction of a high-security prison in Shivamogga at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore and the procurement of Artificial intelligence (AI) software, baggage scanners and other state-of-the-art equipment at Rs 5 crore for smooth administration and security of all “prisons of the State”.

News Network
February 15,2024

Mangaluru, Feb 15: A case has been registered by the police against five people, including two BJP MLAs, for allegedly inciting people and forcing students of the St Gerosa school in the city to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.

Police sources on Thursday said the FIR, filed at the Mangaluru South police station, has named Mangaluru South MLA Vedavyas Kamath, Mangaluru North MLA Y Bharat Shetty, city corporators Sandeep Garodi, Bharat Kumar and Bajrang Dal leader Sharan Pumpwell as the accused.

The protesters were also accused of instigating enmity between the Christian and Hindu communities by directing their slogans against Christianity during the protest on February 12.

Considering the sensitivity to communal issues in Dakshina Kannada district, such actions could have created law and order issues, police said.

The case has been registered under sections 143, 153A, 295A, 505(2), 506 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The management of St Gerosa English higher primary school told the police that Kamath initiated a protest in front of the school without seeking clarification from them. It is alleged that students were forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram.’

News Network
February 11,2024

Mysuru, Feb 11: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Karnataka's Mysuru in the early hours of Sunday and took part in a meeting on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with party leaders.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, also accompanied Shah.

Shah reached the Mandakalli airport at 3 a.m. where State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra welcomed him to the state.

Shah will visit Chamundi Hills at 11 a.m. on Sunday and offer prayers to goddess Chamundeshwari. Later, he will attend a religious programme at Suttur Mutt in Suttur village near Najangud town.

After having lunch in the mutt, Shah will participate at a religious function and attend a party meeting.

Shah will hold series of meetings with BJP leaders from 2.40 p.m. till Sunday evening regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

A decision is likely to be made on seat-sharing with JD (S) and especially regarding the Mandya seat currently represented by Sumalatha Ambareesh, an independent candidate, who had declared her support for BJP.

JD (S) is likely to field a candidate for the seat.

News Network
February 16,2024

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chose to convey the Congress government's strong belief in the Indian Constitution along with a commitment to the promotion of Kannada in his budget speech delivered in the state Assembly on Friday.

The cover page of the budget book had the image of the preamble of the Constitution, and the Kannada flag bearing yellow and red colour. The back cover had the photo of Vidhana Soudha, Karnataka's seat of power, with the tricolour flying atop.

Presenting his 15th budget on the occasion of 75 years of India becoming a republic, the Chief Minister said, "We are marching ahead towards setting a new example of the Karnataka model of development founded on the principles of justice, equality and fraternity enshrined in our Constitution written by Babasaheb Dr B R Ambedkar."

"Social justice is not just our belief but a broader perspective towards life. The 'Kayaka' (duty) and 'Dasoha' (commensality) principles of 'Basavadi Sharanas' (the founder and followers of Lingayat sect) inspire us towards building an equal society," Siddaramaiah said.

He said the Sharana (Lingayat) philosophy of setting aside a part of one's earnings for 'Dasoha' underpins our hope of achieving an equitable distribution of wealth in society.

