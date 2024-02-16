Karnataka to set up special unit to combat fake news; Cybercrime Branch to be strengthened

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government will set up an Information Disorder Tackling Unit to address the issue of fake news, announced Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday.

The Chief Minister said that the special unit will be formed in collaboration with the ITBT department to “take stringent action against those who create insecurity and fear in society by spreading fake news” as he presented the 2024-25 state budget.

“In the Home Department, a special cell will be formed and empowered to take suitable legal action against them,” the Chief Minister said.

Siddaramaiah said that given the rise in cybercrime and deepfake cases, 43 Cyber, Economic, and Narcotics (CEN) crime police stations will be upgraded across the state with “a view to strengthening Cybercrime Branch in the state to investigate and take effective action against those who deceive innocent people”.

Siddaramaiah also announced the construction of a high-security prison in Shivamogga at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore and the procurement of Artificial intelligence (AI) software, baggage scanners and other state-of-the-art equipment at Rs 5 crore for smooth administration and security of all “prisons of the State”.