  2. Karnataka: Siddaramaiah govt to continue to fund Hindu temples despite financial crisis

News Network
August 19, 2023

Bengaluru, Aug 19: Facing flak from various quarters including the opposition BJP, the Karnataka government has withdrawn the circular that stopped funding to state-run Hindu temples for development work.

Muzrai or Hindu Religious Institutions And Charitable Endowments Department Minister Ramalinga Reddy clarified that the circular was issued due to 'confusion,' and the government has no intention to stop any development or repair work at the temples.

He said he has asked both the Principal Secretary and the Commissioner of the department to immediately withdraw the circular.

Following the Minister's directions, the Commissioner on Friday withdrew the circular.

The Muzrai department Commissioner on August 14 had issued a circular directing all district administrations to stop funding for repair and development works of state-run temples, wherever 50 per cent of funds were granted and the works had not commenced or where funds were sanctioned, but not released.

Officials were also asked not to approve any new proposals for which administrative sanction was pending.

Clarifying, Reddy said, recently he "held a meeting with the Principal Secretary and Commissioner (Muzrai department), in which it was directed to submit a report before August 30 regarding -- orders issued but funds not released during the previous government, for temples which 50 per cent funds were given, and the funds available for this year."

He said, "The Commissioner had got confused. We had not asked any work to be stopped."

Noting that the circular was issued without bringing it to his notice, the Minister said, the Commissioner has issued it under confusion.

Hitting out at the Congress government, BJP MLC N Ravi Kumar called it "anti-Hindu temples' development."

Fomer Muzarai Minister and BJP leader Shashikala Jolle, pointing out to the importance of temples in Hindu culture, condemned the government's circular, and urged it to release the funds and develop the temples.

She had also threatened protests if the government did not withdraw the circular. 

August 19,2023

The Hague, Aug 19: A Dutch far-right miscreant trampled on and tore up a copy of the Qur’an at a demonstration outside the Turkish embassy in The Hague on Friday, infuriating dozens of counter-protesters.

The Dutch government had already condemned the holding of the demonstration ahead of the event, but said it had no legal powers to prevent it.

Edwin Wagensveld, who leads the Dutch branch of the far-right group Pegida, damaged a copy of the Qur’an, AFP correspondents witnessed. He was accompanied by two other people.

Police had sealed off access to the street where the Turkish embassy is located and there were around fifty counter-protesters also present.

Some of them began throwing stones at Wagensveld when he tore up pages from the Qur’an, the holy book of Islam.

Around 20 police equipped with shields and batons intervened when some of the crowd tried to chase after him as he left.

On Friday morning Dilan Yesilgoz, the Netherlands’ Turkish-born justice minister, described the plan to destroy the holy book as “fairly primitive and pathetic.”

But the country’s laws authorized such a demonstration, she added.

Wagensveld nevertheless faces trial for comments he made during a similar demonstration in January, when he tore up a copy of the Qur’an outside parliament while likening the book to Adolf Hitler’s “Mein Kampf.”

A T-shirt he wore at Friday’s demonstration made a similar claim.

Geert Wilders, the leader of another far-right party, the PVV, posted a message online supporting Friday’s demonstration by Pegida.

Similar attacks on the Qur’an have taken place in other European countries recently.

In late July, two men set fire to a copy of the Qur’an in front of the Swedish parliament, and similar incidents have taken place in Denmark this year.

Such demonstrations have provoked anger and sometimes unrest in several Muslim countries.

On Thursday, Sweden’s intelligence agency heightened its terror alert level to four on a scale of five in response to the angry reactions in the Muslim world to Qur’an burnings.

August 15,2023

New Delhi, Aug 15: In his Independence Day speech on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi set the tone for his 2024 election bid, expressing confidence that he would return to address the nation from the historic ramparts of the Red Fort next year by defeating the Opposition.

In his speech to mark the 77th Independence Day celebrations, Modi very much outlined the political theme of his campaign against the opposition parties which have joined hands to form I.N.D.I.A alliance.

Giving a call for a collective fight against corruption, appeasement, and nepotism which he called the “three evils” that harm the country; Modi said Indian democracy has been afflicted by the ills of nepotism by “those who work with the mantra of the party for the family, by the family and for the family.”

“It is Modi’s life-long commitment to keep fighting against corruption. My government weeded out 10 crore fake beneficiaries, and the seizure of ill-gotten assets rose by 20-times,” Modi said in an apparent response to opposition parties which have accused his government of using investigating agencies for political purposes.

Modi used his last Independence Day speech before the 2024 General Elections to showcase his government’s achievements promising “unprecedented development” in the next 5 years while giving a call to collectively promote probity, transparency, and objectivity to make India a developed nation by 2047.

India is now feeling a sense of security, serial bomb blasts are a thing of the past while violence in Naxal-hit areas has gone down, Prime Minister said even as he announced a host of other social sector schemes for the elections year while presenting a report card of the ones being implemented.

“We have to take more steps to minimise the burden of price rise on our people,” Modi said announcing his government would take measures to curb inflation.

“After the Covid-19 pandemic, the world order was at the cusp of a change similar to the one experienced after World War-2,” Modi said, giving India a unique advantage due to its “demography, diversity and democracy.”

During his 90-minute, the PM said the decisions taken in the next 25 years will have an impact over the next millennium. 

August 15,2023

Bengaluru, Aug 15: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said the five guarantee schemes of his government were introduced to follow the principle of social justice in the accumulation of wealth and its distribution.

Addressing people on the occasion of 77th Independence Day from the Sam Manekshaw Parade Ground, Siddaramaiah pointed out that the people of Karnataka realised that development can be possible only if there is peace in the society.

Explaining the reason behind introducing the five guarantees, he said due to neo-liberalism, the gap between haves and have-nots started widening. In India, today 10 per cent people control 70 per cent of our resources, he claimed.

“During colonial era, the British rulers plundered the country but now the resources are getting accumulated with a few capitalists. In this situation can development be possible?” he wondered.

“Keeping this in mind, we are following the principle of social justice in the accumulation of wealth and its distribution. Hence, we introduced the five guarantees,” the CM said.

The Congress government decided to formulate the five guarantees, which is founded on Universal Basic Income (UBI) to elevate the socio-economic position of the people. Along with that, the government has taken price rise, unemployment, discrimination based on caste and religion and corruption seriously.

“We took the decision to implement these schemes in the first cabinet meeting and introduced them within three weeks of government formation.” Under the 'Shakti' scheme, daily 50 to 60 lakh women passengers are availing the free bus services in the state, he said and added that so far 38.54 crore free rides have been registered.

Siddaramaiah further said that under the 'Gruha Jyothi' scheme, which promises 200 units of free electricity to households, 1.49 crore families have registered online. People are availing benefits of this scheme from August 1. The state has earmarked Rs 13,910 crore for its implementation.

On the Anna Bhagya scheme, the Chief Minister said the government had promised to provide 10 kg rice under the programme to ensure a hunger-free state.

Owing to the 'non-cooperation' of the Centre to provide an additional five kg rice, Siddaramaiah said his government decided to pay cash instead of five kg rice to each beneficiary every month.

According to him, 1.04 crore families are receiving financial assistance under the Anna Bhagya scheme.

Regarding 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme, which provides Rs 2,000 per month to the women head of the families, Siddaramaiah said the Direct Benefit Transfer into the accounts of women will commence on August 27. He noted that 1.08 crore women have enrolled themselves under the scheme.

Remembering the freedom-fighters, the CM said the people of the country are enjoying independence due to the sacrifices of thousands of people who did not care for their life to rid the country of slavery.

