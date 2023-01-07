  1. Home
  2. Karnataka: Sri Ram Sene leader injured in firing

News Network
January 8, 2023

Belagavi, Jan 8: Sri Ram Sene Belagavi District President Ravikumar Kokitkar suffered injuries after being shot at by unknown assailants using a pistol at Hindalga village near here, police said.

The outfit’s chief Pramod Muthalik denounced the incident stating that the Sri Ram Sene’s workers stand for Hindutva and would not be intimidated by such attacks.

According to police, the incident happened around 7.30 pm on Saturday when Kokitkar along with his driver Manoj Desurkar and two others were travelling in his car to Hindalga from Belagavi city.

When the car slowed down near the speed breaker, three persons on a motorbike came near the vehicle and one of them fired at Kokitkar, and sped away, police said, adding that it is not clear whether the assailants were following them or were waiting at the spot.

The bullet brushed the chin of Kokitkar injuring him, and his driver too sustained injuries as the bullet hit his hand.

Both have been admitted to a private hospital for treatment, and are out of danger, police said.

Senior police officials have visited the spot, and Belagavi Rural police are investigating it.

Sri Ram Sene chief Muthalik said the outfit and its workers, who stand for Hindutva, will not fear such bullets or weapons.

He urged the police to catch hold of the assailants and punish them, pointing out that CCTV footage will be available as the incident occurred near Hindalga prison.

Recently, Muthalik had stated that he was planning to enter the electoral arena in Karnataka to ‘correct’ the BJP which, according to him, has sidelined its Hindutva agenda.

News Network
January 6,2023

Bengaluru, Jan 6: A school in Bengaluru, Karnataka received a bomb threat on Friday morning. The administration has moved students to a safe place while a bomb disposal squad is inspecting the area.

According to reports, National Public School in Rajajinagar received a mail today which warned of a bomb blast at the school premises. The school management immediately approached the Basaveshwar Nagar Police.

Later, the management ensured that students were moved to a safe place. Along with police, bomb disposal and dog squads also reached the spot and are currently inspecting the school.

In an official statement, the school says that there is no need to worry as everything is safe. The police is taking care of the situation.

A case will be soon registered in the matter and a detailed probe will be launched.

National Public School (or NPS-RNR or NPS-R) is a school located in Bangalore, India, established in 1959 by KP Gopalkrishna. The campus, which consists of four buildings, is located on Chord Road, 5th Block, Rajajinagar.

News Network
December 27,2022

Moscow, Dec 27: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov gave Ukraine an ultimatum on Monday to fulfil Moscow's proposals, including surrendering territory Russia controls, or its army would decide the issue, a day after President Vladimir Putin said he was open to talks.

Kyiv and its Western allies have dismissed Putin's offer to talk, with his forces battering Ukrainian towns with missiles and rockets and Moscow continuing to demand that Kyiv recognise its conquest of a fifth of the country.

Kyiv says it will fight until Russia withdraws.

"Our proposals for the demilitarization and denazification of the territories controlled by the regime, the elimination of threats to Russia's security emanating from there, including our new lands, are well known to the enemy," state news agency TASS quoted Lavrov as saying late on Monday.

"The point is simple: Fulfil them for your own good. Otherwise, the issue will be decided by the Russian army."

Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine on February 24, calling it a "special operation" to "denazify" and demilitarise Ukraine, which he said was a threat to Russia. Kyiv and the West say Putin's invasion was merely an imperialist land grab.

As the war entered its 11th month, Russian forces were engaged in fierce fighting in the east and south of Ukraine, after embarrassing battlefield setbacks.

On Monday, a drone believed to be Ukrainian penetrated hundreds of kilometres through Russian airspace, causing a deadly explosion at the main base for Moscow's strategic bombers in the latest attack to expose gaps in its air defences.

A suspected drone struck the same base on December 5.

Moscow on Monday said it had shot the drone down causing it to crash at the Engels air base, where three service members were killed. Ukraine did not comment, under its usual policy on incidents inside Russia.

The base, the main airfield for the bombers that Kyiv says Moscow has used to attack Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, is hundreds of miles from the Ukrainian frontier. The same planes are also designed to launch nuclear-capable missiles as part of Russia's long-term strategic deterrent.

The Russian defence ministry said in a statement no planes were damaged, but Russian and Ukrainian social media accounts said several had been destroyed. Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports.

Former Soviet States Gather

Putin hosted leaders of other former Soviet states in St Petersburg on Monday for a summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States group, which Ukraine has long since quit.

In televised remarks, Putin made no direct reference to the war, while saying threats to the security and stability of the Eurasian region were increasing.

"Unfortunately challenges and threats in this area, especially from the outside, are only growing each year," he said.

"We also have to acknowledge unfortunately that disagreements also arise between member states of the commonwealth."

The invasion of Ukraine has been a test of Russia's longstanding authority among other ex-Soviet states.

Fighting has surged in recent months between CIS members Armenia and Azerbaijan in a conflict where Russia has sent peacekeepers, while a border dispute has flared between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. Putin said such disagreements should be resolved through "comradely help and mediating action".

Nine million without power

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address on Monday that the situation at the front in the Donbas region was "difficult and painful" and required all of the country's "strength and concentration".

He said that as a result of Russia's targeting of Ukraine's energy infrastructure nearly nine million people were without electricity. That figure amounts to about a quarter of Ukraine's population.

Since the invasion, Ukraine has driven Russian forces from the north, defeated them on the outskirts of the capital Kyiv and forced Russian retreats in the east and south. But Moscow still controls swathes of eastern and southern land Putin claims to have annexed.

Tens of thousands of Ukrainian civilians have died in cities Russia razed to the ground, and thousands of troops on both sides have been killed, forcing Putin to call up hundreds of thousands of reservists for the first time since World War Two.

News Network
December 30,2022

Ahmedabad, Dec 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Heeraben, died in the early hours of Friday. She was 99. 

"A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values," the Prime Minister posted a heartfelt tribute informing about his mother's death.

PM Modi, who was scheduled to visit West Bengal to launch a series of projects, arrived in Gandhinagar. The Prime Minister's Office or PMO tweeted that he will join today's scheduled programmes in Bengal via video conferencing.

"PM @narendramodi will join today's scheduled programmes in West Bengal via video conferencing. These programmes include the launch of key connectivity related projects and the meeting of the National Ganga Council," tweeted the PMO.

The Prime Minister, 72, was seen shouldering his mother's bier. The body was then put in an ambulance and the Prime Minister climbed in.

"We thank everyone for their prayers in these tough times. It is our humble request to everyone to keep the departed soul in their thoughts and continue with their pre decided schedule and commitments. That would be a befitting tribute to Hiraba," a family source said.

Heeraben used to live with PM Modi's younger brother, Pankaj Modi, at Raysan village near Gandhinagar. The Prime Minister would regularly visit Raysan and spend time with his mother during his Gujarat visits.

In June this year, PM Modi wrote a blog on her 99th birthday. In the blog, the Prime Minister wrote about various aspects of his mother's life which "shaped his mind, personality and self-confidence."

"This is going to be her birth centenary year. If my father had been alive, he too would have celebrated his 100th birthday last week. 2022 is a special year as my mother's centenary year is starting, and my father would have completed his," he had written in the blog post.

The Prime Minister, in the blog, says compared to him his mother's childhood was extremely difficult, adding that she lost her mother early in her life and that continued to pain her.

"Mother used to wash utensils at a few houses to help meet the household expenses. She would also take out time to spin the charkha to supplement our meagre income," the Prime Minister wrote recounting the early days of family hardship.

"Whenever I go to Gandhinagar to visit her, she offers me sweets with her own hands. And just like a young child's doting mother, she takes out a napkin and wipes my face once I finish eating. She always has a napkin or small towel tucked into her saree," the Prime Minister wrote underscoring his mother's focus on cleanliness, adding that "she was extremely particular that the bed should be clean and properly laid out".

