Karnataka SSLC exam 2021 to go ahead as HC dismisses plea demanding cancellation

Bengaluru, July 12: The Karnataka SSLC exam 2021 will go ahead now as scheduled on July 19 and 22, following the SOPs to prevent Covid-19, as the Karnataka High Court dismissed the plea demanding a cancellation of the Class 10 board exams in the state.

It was noted that unlike the Karnataka Second PUC or Class 12 exams, there wasn’t any data to evaluate the Karnataka Class 10 students. The Karnataka Class 12 board exams have been cancelled in the state and the students have been evaluated based on their marks in Class 10 and First PUC or Class 11.

Exam to be MCQ-based

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar while announcing the decision to go ahead with the Class 10 board exam said that multi-choice objective type questions would be asked in the Secondary School Leaving Certification exam scheduled for July 19 and July 22.

The Karnataka Class 10 exam will be held in just two days from 10:20 am to 1:30 pm.

The core subject exams such as mathematics, Social Science and Science will be held on July 19 and the language subject exams will take place on July 22, the minister told reporters.

A sample paper has been uploaded on the official website and it would also be sent to all schools so students can be prepared on how best to write the exam.

Kumar said the SSLC exams were necessary for students to select their stream.

He said that while last year 8.46 lakh students had appeared for the Karnataka SSLC exam, 8,76,581 students will write it this year.

The state education minister said that the SOPs from the health department has been sent to the deputy commissioners, chief executive officers, senior police officers and treasury officers to hold the Class 10 board exam.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC will be in place around 200 metres from the exam hall, the minister said.

The plea

A petition to dismiss the Karnataka Class 10 board exams filed by SV Singre Gowda said that students had difficulties in understanding the subjects due to the online.

Moreover, several institutions, especially those in rural areas might have not conducted online classes.

The petition had also said that since Karnataka Class 12 students had been evaluated on the basis of the marks in the previous two classes, the same method could be adopted for the Karnataka SSLC exam 2021 students.