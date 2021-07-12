  1. Home
Karnataka SSLC exam 2021 to go ahead as HC dismisses plea demanding cancellation

News Network
July 12, 2021

Bengaluru, July 12: The Karnataka SSLC exam 2021 will go ahead now as scheduled on July 19 and 22, following the SOPs to prevent Covid-19, as the Karnataka High Court dismissed the plea demanding a cancellation of the Class 10 board exams in the state.

It was noted that unlike the Karnataka Second PUC or Class 12 exams, there wasn’t any data to evaluate the Karnataka Class 10 students. The Karnataka Class 12 board exams have been cancelled in the state and the students have been evaluated based on their marks in Class 10 and First PUC or Class 11.

Exam to be MCQ-based

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar while announcing the decision to go ahead with the Class 10 board exam said that multi-choice objective type questions would be asked in the Secondary School Leaving Certification exam scheduled for July 19 and July 22.

The Karnataka Class 10 exam will be held in just two days from 10:20 am to 1:30 pm.

The core subject exams such as mathematics, Social Science and Science will be held on July 19 and the language subject exams will take place on July 22, the minister told reporters.

A sample paper has been uploaded on the official website and it would also be sent to all schools so students can be prepared on how best to write the exam.

Kumar said the SSLC exams were necessary for students to select their stream.

He said that while last year 8.46 lakh students had appeared for the Karnataka SSLC exam, 8,76,581 students will write it this year.

The state education minister said that the SOPs from the health department has been sent to the deputy commissioners, chief executive officers, senior police officers and treasury officers to hold the Class 10 board exam.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC will be in place around 200 metres from the exam hall, the minister said.

The plea 

A petition to dismiss the Karnataka Class 10 board exams filed by SV Singre Gowda said that students had difficulties in understanding the subjects due to the online.

Moreover, several institutions, especially those in rural areas might have not conducted online classes.

The petition had also said that since Karnataka Class 12 students had been evaluated on the basis of the marks in the previous two classes, the same method could be adopted for the Karnataka SSLC exam 2021 students.

News Network
June 28,2021

Bengaluru, June 28: In a first of its kind move, eleven professionals from the private sector will work alongside high-ranking bureaucrats of Karnataka over a period of 18 months to solve development challenges of the state, authorities said.

These professionals will work with senior officials to solve development challenges in collaboration with the state government, The/Nudge Foundation and the Karnataka government said in a joint statement.

The statement said it selected these senior professionals from over 2,000 applications from across the country through the Indian Administrative Fellowship (IAF) programme.

The cohort has an average experience of 24 years, leading large-scale transformation across IT, finance, education, environment and entrepreneurship, the statement read.

The/Nudge Foundation said the fellow designates have held leadership positions in some of the prominent organisations and have academic credentials from Stanford, Harvard, IIMs, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, et al.

Each fellow designate will work with principal secretaries and secretaries across departments ranging from Rural Development and Panchayat Raj to e-governance besides the State Policy and Planning Commission and the Administrative Reforms Commission-2.

The statement further read that the fellowship commences on July 1, and includes training at the Administrative Training Institute in Mysuru.

It added that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has conveyed his best wishes saying the Indian Administrative Fellowship (IAF) will draw senior professional talent towards solving development challenges emerging in the context of Covid-19 and for attaining the Sustainable Development Goals Vision 2030.

Narayana Gowda, Minister for Planning, Programme Monitoring and Statistics said the Indian Administrative fellowship is a novel opportunity for citizens to create catalytic change by becoming collaborators with the government." 

News Network
June 29,2021

New Delhi, June 29: India on Tuesday reported 37,566 new Covid-19 cases and 907 deaths. The country's daily infections fell below the 40,000-mark after 102 days, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.

The active cases now comprise 1.89 per cent of the country's total 3,03,16,897 cases. Active cases fell below the 6-lakh mark.

With 56,994 more discharges, the recovery rate rose to 96.87 per cent. 

Comments

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Monday, 21 Jun 2021

COVID-19, DEATH IN INDIA
India since its Independence in 1947, has not established a true birth and death registration system, therefore the death and the birth number given by the Indian authorities are based upon a guess.
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria, British Columbia, CANADA

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 8,2021

Dubai, July 8: A fiery explosion erupted on a container ship anchored in Dubai at one of the world's largest ports late Wednesday, authorities said, sending tremors across the commercial hub of the United Arab Emirates.

The blaze sent up giant orange flames on a vessel at the crucial Jebel Ali Port, the busiest in the Middle East that sits on the eastern side of the Arabian Peninsula.

The combustion unleashed a shock wave through the skyscraper-studded city of Dubai, causing walls and windows to shake in neighborhoods as far as 25 kilometers (15 miles) away from the port. Panicked residents filmed from their high-rises as a fiery ball illuminated the night sky. The blast was powerful enough to be seen from space by satellite.

There were no immediate reports of casualties at the port, which is also the busiest port of call for American warships outside the U.S.

Some 2 1/2 hours after the blast, Dubai's civil defense teams said they had brought the fire under control and started the ``cooling process.'' Authorities posted footage on social media of firefighters dousing giant shipping containers. The glow of the blaze remained visible in the background as civil defense crews worked to contain the fire.

The extent of damage caused to the sprawling port and surrounding cargo was not immediately clear. Footage shared on social media of the aftermath showed charred containers, ashes and littered debris.

The sheer force and visibility of the explosion suggested the presence of a highly combustible substance. A Dubai authorities told the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV that the crew had evacuated in time and that the fire appeared to have started in one of the containers holding ``flammable material,'' without elaborating.

Seeking to downplay the explosion, Mona al-Marri, director general of Dubai Media Office, told Al-Arabiya the incident ``could happen anywhere in the world'' and that authorities were investigating the cause.

The Jebel Ali Port at the northern end of Dubai is the largest man-made deep-water harbor in the world and serves cargo from the Indian subcontinent, Africa and Asia. The port is not only a critical global cargo hub, but a lifeline for Dubai and surrounding emirates, serving as the point of entry for essential imports.

Dubai authorities did not identify the stricken ship beyond saying it was a small vessel with a capacity of 130 containers.

Ship tracker MarineTraffic showed a fleet of small support vessels surrounding a docked container ship called the Ocean Trader flagged in Comoros. Footage from the scene rebroadcast by the UAE's state-run WAM news agency showed firefighters hosing down a vessel bearing paint and logo that corresponds to the Ocean Trader, operated by the Dubai-based Inzu Ship Charter.

The Ocean Trader docked at Jebel Ali Port at midday Wednesday. Ship tracking data showed the vessel had been sailing up and down the coast of the UAE since April. The United Nations ship database identified the vessel's owners as Sash Shipping corporation. Sash and Inzu Ship Charter did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Operated by the Dubai-based DP World, Jebel Ali Port boasts a handling capacity of over 22 million containers and sprawling terminals that can berth some of the world's largest ships. Port officials said they were ``taking all necessary measures to ensure that the normal movement of vessels continues without any disruption.”

State-owned DP World describes Jebel Ali Port as a ``gateway hub'' and a ``vital link in the global trade network'' that connects eastern and western markets. The company did not immediately respond to request for comment on the blast.

