  1. Home
  2. Karnataka student killed in shelling in Ukraine’s Kharkiv

Karnataka student killed in shelling in Ukraine’s Kharkiv

News Network
March 1, 2022

ukraine.jpg

An Indian student was killed in shelling in Ukraine’s Kharkiv on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family. We convey our deepest condolences to the family," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

The deceased student has been identified as Naveen from Karnataka. According to the reports, Naveen along with his friends had left for the train station to leave for Lviv to reach the western border when he was killed.

The Foreign Secretary has called Ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate its demand for urgent safe passage for Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and cities in other conflict zones, Bagchi said.

Meanwhile, more than 70 Ukrainian servicemen were killed by a Russian rocket attack and dozens of civilians have died in "barbaric" shelling, Ukrainian authorities said on Tuesday, as a huge Russian military convoy approached the capital Kyiv.

Fierce resistance on the ground has so far denied Russian President Vladimir Putin decisive early gains after he last week launched the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two.

Staging a push for the capital, Russia has massed a convoy of armoured vehicles, tanks and other military equipment that stretches about 40 miles (64 km), U.S. satellite company Maxar said late on Monday.

"The Russian advance on Kyiv has made little progress over the past 24 hours probably as a result of continuing logistical difficulties," the British defence ministry said in a military intelligence update on Tuesday, adding that Russia had increased its use of artillery.

"The use of heavy artillery in densely populated urban areas greatly increases the risk of civilian casualties." it said.

Russian forces were attacking on several fronts and Ukrainian officials reported a bombardment of Kharkiv, the country's second largest city, had killed dozens of civilians.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 16,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 16: Amid the hijab crisis, the Karnataka government on Wednesday reopened pre-university, degree and diploma colleges under tight security arrangements.

Though the majority of students attended classes as per the guidelines of education institutions, many of them who refused to take off their hijab were sent back.

Several Congress workers were taken into custody for encouraging students to wear hijab.

Barring students, teachers and staff of colleges, movement of other persons have been restricted in the surrounding areas of the colleges.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra warned that the court order on uniform has to be strictly followed and that there is no question of students or anyone demanding wearing hijab or saffron shawls. "There will be an action on such persons. There will be serious consequences if the law of the land and constitution is not respected," he stated.

Education Minister B.C. Nagesh requested the students to attend classes and focus on studies by following state guidelines.

Mandya and Davanagere district authorities have clamped prohibitory orders surrounding all schools and colleges as a preventive measure. Udupi district from where the hijab row began has virtually been converted into a police fortress.

Eight platoons of District Armed Reserve (DAR), two platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and 700 police officers have been deployed on the premises of all colleges and schools in Udupi. MGM College of Udupi which witnessed high drama regarding hijab earlier has declared holiday for an indefinite period. The college administration has decided to take online classes.

Hijab-clad students of Kundapur PU Government College returned home after they were not allowed to attend classes. The students were given a separate room to remove their hijab. The students maintained that they would wait for the final order of the court and until then not attend classes.

Earlier, hijab-wearing students were stopped at the gate and they sat on the road and protested the decision.

Bengaluru police have taken Congress workers into custody as they were found encouraging Muslim students to wear hijab and attend classes near Government PU College of Malleshwaram.

The police first warned them and asked them to leave the place by telling them that prohibitory orders are in place. However, Congress workers demanded court order. The Principal of the College stated that students attended classes without hijab earlier and they have not made a new rule. Later, Congress workers were taken into custody by the police.

High drama prevailed at Vijayapura Government PU College when hijab-clad students got into an argument with the Principal of the college for being denied permission to wear hijab and attend classes. More than 15 students argued that they should be allowed inside the classes as the final order of the court has not been issued yet. They refused to go back to their residences. "We want education as well as hijab," they maintained.

Tight security arrangements were in place in Rabkavi Banhatti town of Bagalkot district where violent incidents were reported. Four students were injured and a teacher was attacked earlier and police resorted to lathi-charge following stone-pelting incidents. The students attended classes without hijab. Students in Yadgir, Ramnagar and Bengaluru Rural districts returned to their homes when they refuse to remove their hijab.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 1,2022

With 6,915 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, India on Tuesday witnessed a drop in the daily cases, the Union Ministry of Health informed, taking India's total tally to 42,931,045. The death toll has climbed to 5,14,023 with 180 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily COVID-19 cases have been recorded at less than one lakh for 23 consecutive days.

The active cases comprise 0.22 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.59 per cent, the health ministry said.

The active cases have declined to 92,472. A reduction of 10,129 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it said.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 1.11 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 1.17 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 42,32,45,50, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.20 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 177.70 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 17,2022

Belagavi, Feb 17: Social activist Seema Inamdar, who had come to the premises of the Government Sardars High School in Belagavi demanding that Muslim girls be allowed to wear hijabs, was allegedly threatened over phone call of dire consequences by an unknown caller.

Inamdar had come to the premises of Government Sardars High School on Tuesday morning and taken exception to Muslim girl students being asked to remove the hijab. She had also entered into altercations with teachers and police officials.

Inamdar received a phone call late on Tuesday and was threatened with dire consequences by the caller for getting involved in the hijab issue.

Inamdar said that she has filed a complaint with CEN Police Station regarding the threat call and had also sought protection from Market police.

She said she also brought the threat call issue to the notice of the Deputy Commissioner and Police Commissioner.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.