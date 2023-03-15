  1. Home
  Karnataka top cop must be arrested. He's protecting BJP and filing cases against Cong leaders: DKS

Karnataka top cop must be arrested. He’s protecting BJP and filing cases against Cong leaders: DKS

March 15, 2023

Bengaluru, Mar 15: Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar today sought the arrest of Praveen Sood, the state's Director General of Police. The Congress leader claimed that the DGP had been protecting the ruling BJP government and filing cases against leaders from his party.

"This DGP is nalayak (useless). Immediately, there should be a case against him. And he should be arrested. The election commission should remove him," Mr Shivakumar said.

"He has finished three years in service. How many days do you want to keep and worship him? He has been filing cases only against Congress. He has registered more than 25 cases against us," he added.

He said that Congress will take action against him if they come back to power. Elections to the 224-member Karnataka assembly are set to be held before May 2023.

The Congress has set a target of winning at least 150 seats in the 224-member Assembly, to come to power in Karnataka, with a clear majority.

While JD(S) has already announced the first list of 93 candidates for Assembly polls, BJP and Congress are yet to announce their list.

March 5,2023

The Chennai police under the CCB Cyber Crime Division registered a case against former police BJP Tamil Nadu President Annamalai for inciting violence and promoting enmity between two groups after rumours of attacks on migrant workers in the state

Messages with videos of migrant workers being 'attacked' were doing the rounds on social media and went viral. One such fake message was allegedly a tweet that claimed "12 migrants from Bihar were hung to death in Tamil Nadu for speaking in Hindi," by Prashant Umrao, a spokesperson of the Uttar Pradesh’s BJP unit.

The police and state administration have claimed that the videos showing labourers being attacked on are fake and the two incidents occurred much earlier in Tiruppur and Coimbatore. Both cases were not clashes between the people of Tamil Nadu and migrant workers, they said.

However, linked the DMK to the recent spread of fake news that migrant workers from Bihar were attacked in the state. 

He said that DMK's efforts in "mocking" the work done by North Indians is the reason why the fake news spread so quickly. 

"Since DMK’s origin, it has been spewing hate against a particular community. Since the DMK came to power, the party's ministers and MPs have mocked (North Indians) in their speeches countless times”, said Annamalai.

He added that DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran insulted North Indian workers and said they only worked in building construction, or as household workers. Annamalai also said state minister K Ponmudy had earlier said that North Indians sell panipuris in the streets of Tamil Nadu.

Following his statement, Chennai's Cyber Crime Unit registered a case against Annamalai under sections 153, 153A(1)(a),505(1)(b) IPC 505(1)(c) of the Indian Penal Code.

Annamalai reacted to the case filed against him and challenged the DMK to arrest him. 

Who is behind fake news?

DMK MLA TRB Raja has blamed the BJP for the false rumours claiming that migrant workers are under attack in Tamil Nadu. The DMK MLA said it was BJP spokesperson Prashant Umrao who spread the fake news.

“It was Uttar Pradesh BJP Spokesperson Prashant Umrao who spread the false news that 12 Bihari workers were killed in Tamil Nadu, which was later clarified by the state police”, said TRB Raja.

He also alleged that the BJP tried to use the false news for political gains but their plans were "thwarted by CM Stalin’s actions, because of which a case was registered against Prashant Umrao".

TRB Raja also questioned if Annamalai would ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is also an MP from Varanasi, to bring an end to the spread of such false news.

March 12,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 12: As the heat wave has led to sporadic forest fires on the Western Ghats, the South Western Railway has formed a special team to monitor and douse such fires between Subrahmanya and Siribagilu of the Mangaluru - Bengaluru route.

On Saturday, a Mangaluru-Vijayapura train was stopped at Subrahmanya Road railway station due to a forest fire.

According to sources, six incidents of fire have been reported last three days. “Whenever a fire is reported near the track, the movement of the trains is stopped. We have deputed our men to the section to monitor the fire situation. Stationary watchmen have been deputed to all the sensitive areas up to Subrahmanya Road from Sakleshpur,” a source said. 

“On noticing fire near the track, a message was sent to the nearest station master. Immediately, a BFR wagon with a 10,000-litre capacity water tank proceeded to the place to douse the fire," it added. 

DCF Mangaluru Division Dr Dinesh Kumar Y K said that when he along with railway officials inspected forest areas near Siribagilu and Yedekumeri on March 8, railway officials revealed spotting a forest fire at Siribagilu which is likely to affect the movement of trains. 

“During the inspection, I suggested using jet pipes to douse the fire,” DCF said.

He said that the railway personnel are monitoring the forest fire and in case they come across a fire, they will spray water to prevent the spread along the track. 

On forest fires in other parts of the district, the DCF said that they are under control.

March 15,2023

Representative Image

 

Haveri, Mar 15: Tension prevailed in Karnataka's Haveri district on Tuesday as an incident of stone pelting by hardline hindutva activists on a mosque, Muslim houses and a school led to people of the two communities coming into a confrontational position.

Police has made elaborate security arrangements and is making an all out effort to rein in the situation. At least 15 persons have been arrested in connection with the incident. 

Saffron activists, who pelted stones on the mosque, claimed that when they had taken the procession of Sangolli Rayanna (a martyr who fought the British), a section of Muslims had pelted stones on them and disrupted the procession. Stones were pelted at a similar programme last week.

On Tuesday when their rally was disrupted, the saffron activists pelted stones on the mosque, houses of Muslims and also damaged their vehicles, police sources said. Locals said that saffron activists had pelted stones on the local Urdu school and students had run outside from the classes and stood on the streets crying for help.

The group had also attacked an auto driver and smashed his vehicle. As tension mounts, police have made tight security measures and deputed policemen at the localities where Muslims live in large numbers.

Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil, reacting to the incident, said that it is wrong on anyone's part to pelt stones during the rally of Sangolli Rayanna and police will lodge complaints and initiate action. However, he said he was not aware of the stone-pelting incident on Tuesday.

"I don't have information on the stone pelting incident at the mosque. Will get details," he said.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah stated that the strife should be resolved amicably without giving any room for violence. The police should maintain peace, and whoever violates the law should be punished, he added.

