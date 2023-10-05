  1. Home
  Karnataka tops list of cities with clean air in India

News Network
October 5, 2023

building.jpg

Bengaluru, Oct 5: Karnataka dominates the list of top 10 places in India with cleanest air, according to a report by Respirer Living Sciences and Climate Trends, which analysed air quality data.

Topping this list is Aizawl in Mizoram, which had a PM2.5 concentration of 11 μg/m3, followed by Chikkamagaluru in Karnataka (17.6 μg/m3 ) and Mandikhera in Haryana (17.7 μg/m3).

In this report, Respirer Reports, an initiative of Respirer Living Sciences, analyses two sets of air quality data. The first is government’s PM2.5 data for past one year (1 October, 2022 to 30 September, 2023) to track improvement in air quality over the previous year in NCR and other cities listed in the National Clean Air Programme. 

The other is PM2.5 data during winter, roughly October–March when pollution levels rise.

Seven other cities in list: Chamarajanagar, Madikeri, Vijayapura, Raichur, Shivamogga, Gadag, Mysuru. 

News Network
September 26,2023

PFI.jpg

Kollam, Sept 26: A soldier was taken into custody today by the Kerala Police along with his friend on charge of giving false statement in which he said that he was assaulted by six persons near his home in this southern Kerala district and 'PFI' was written on his back.

A senior police officer of the district said that no arrests have been recorded in the case so far and the statements of the soldier -- Shine Kumar -- and his friend were being recorded.

"Further action would be taken after verifying the contents of their statements," the officer said. The soldier friend has confessed that Shine Kumar wanted to become famous and that is why this entire act was carried out.

Police also recovered the green paint, brush and tape allegedly used in the incident from the friend's home. Giving details of what allegedly transpired, the friend claimed that Kumar asked him to write 'PFI' on his back and to beat him up. 

"I was drunk, so I initially wrote DFI, but he (Kumar) said to write PFI. So I made it PFI. Then he asked me to beat him up, but I said I couldn't because I was drunk. "Then he asked me to drag him on the ground and lay down, but I could not in my intoxicated state. So he asked me to tape his mouth and hands and then to leave. So I did that," the friend claimed.

The soldier in his complaint had claimed that he was allegedly beaten up near his home on Sunday night by six persons and 'PFI' was written on his back with green paint. The alleged incident occurred near his home at Kadakkal in Kerala.

Earlier the soldier, who is posted in the Indian Army's Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) Corps, had claimed that he saw some persons standing near his home while he was returning on his bike. On asking them why they were there, they said somebody was lying drunk in the nearby rubber plantation and asked the soldier whether he knew that person, he had said. He had claimed in his complaint that he accompanied the men to the rubber plantation and on reaching there, someone kicked him from behind and then the assailants tied his hands and beat him up. They then wrote PFI on his back with green pain, he had alleged.

The alleged incident occurred on the last day of the vacation of the soldier hailing from Kerala, police had said and had added that he was set to return to his unit at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on Monday. Based on his complaint, police on Monday had lodged an FIR under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the IPC was lodged during the day against six identifiable persons. At the same time police had also said that there were no injuries on the soldier. PFI generally refers to the Popular Front of India, an organisation that was banned by the central government last year.

News Network
September 26,2023

love.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 26: The so called ‘love jihad’ of Bengaluru wherein a woman techie lodged complaint against her former boyfriend, also a software engineer from Jammu and Kashmir, turned out to be a drama enacted by her to frame him.

Investigations revealed no so called love jihad angle to the case and that the woman had made false allegations after break up, police said on Monday.

Though the love jihad charges against the accused man were dropped, charges of rape, cheating and criminal intimidation will be probed, they added.

During the probe, the police found that the complainant woman from Bengaluru and the accused from Kashmir had broken up two years ago.

Recently, the man got engaged to another girl.

Unable to accept it, the woman, who is five years his senior, had made love jihad allegations against him, police said.

The police had arrested 32-year-old Mojeef Ashraf Baig from Jakura in Srinagar of Jammu and Kashmir last week following the complaint by the woman techie.

He was arrested on charges of rape, unnatural sex, criminal intimidation and cheating.

The woman software professional had claimed that the man -- with whom she was in a relationship -- forced her to adopt Islam. She also alleged that the accused, after promising to marry her, exploited her sexually "as part of love jihad".

A special team of police was sent to Jammu and Kashmir to apprehend the accused considering the sensitivity of the issue.

The FIR has been booked against Mojeef Ashraf Baig, who used to reside at Shikaripalya in Electronics City in Bengaluru.

According to police, the accused had met the techie in Shikaripalya and befriended her. Soon, they began liking each other and entered into a relationship.

The woman claimed that after Baig promised to marry her, they got physically intimate.

Baig had promised that he would get married to her in court without any religious traditions. She claimed that after they got into physical intimacy, the accused began forcing her to get converted to Islam.

The woman refused to do so, and insisted he stick to his earlier stand.

She also claimed that Morif Ashraf, Baig's brother, called her and issued life threats to her.

The police had also booked a case under the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act.

Further investigation is on.

News Network
September 29,2023

naari.jpg

New Delhi, Sept 29: President Droupadi Murmu has given her assent to the women's reservation bill which seeks to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

However, the reservation will be implemented after the new census and delimitation. In a special session of Parliament, the women's reservation bill was passed by the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha this month making it a historic achievement by the Indian Parliament as it shifted its operation to the new Parliament building on September 19.

Only AIMIM opposed to the women's reservation bill saying that this will only uplift Savarna women as there is no reservation for Muslim women representatives. The Congress too sought OBC reservation and questioned the long time that it would take to be implemented even after its passage in Parliament, followed by the President's nod.

"...the provisions of the Constitution relating to the reservation of seats for women in the House of the People, the Legislative Assembly of a state and the Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi shall come into effect after an exercise of delimitation is undertaken for this purpose after the relevant figures for the first census taken after commencement of the Constitution Act, 2023 have been published and shall cease to have effect on the expiration of a period of fifteen years from such commencement," it said.

