  Karnataka: Uneasy calm prevails among senior BJP leaders ahead of cabinet expansion

August 1, 2021
August 1, 2021

Bengaluru, Aug 1: Uneasy calm prevails in the BJP Karnataka state unit leaders' camp as they have got the news that the party is keen on replacing the elderly leaders with new faces, sources said.

According to sources in the party, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the party top brass are said to have agreed upon giving chance to 6 new faces in the cabinet.

It is said that Bommai has proposed the creation of five deputy chief ministers to give representation to scheduled castes, tribes, other backward communities, Lingayat and Vokkaliga castes.

Bommai's proposal has been agreed upon by the high command as well as former chief minister Yediyurappa, sources explained.

RSS leaders are said to be hesitant on forming a cabinet on caste lines and are also of the opinion that the creation of posts of deputy chief ministers will create unnecessary rivalry among themselves.

The senior BJP leaders, who enjoyed plum postings, are said to be disturbed after the news of being laid off in the new cabinet reached them.

Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, S. Sureshkumar, R. Ashok and former deputy chief minister Govind Karajol are lobbying hard to retain their prominence in the party.

The party has decided to induct 21 to 25 ministers into the cabinet in the first phase. After seeing reactions, decisions will be made in future, sources claimed.

Most of the legislators who joined BJP from the Congress are likely to make it to the cabinet. Yediyurappa has been continuously issuing sympathetic statements about them, party sources say.

Meanwhile, former ministers Umesh Katti, C.C. Patil, C.P. Yogeshwar, former deputy chief minister Lakshman Savadi and MLA Aravind Bellad are camping in New Delhi and are meeting senior leaders.

July 19,2021
July 19,2021

New Delhi, July 19: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has been named as the Deputy Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, sources said on Monday.

Naqvi succeeds Piyush Goyal, who has been appointed as the Leader of House in Rajya Sabha.

The minority affairs minister is known for his wide knowledge of parliamentary affairs and had also served as the minister of state for parliamentary affairs during the first term of the Modi government.

The appointment of Naqvi, who is known for having cordial relations with leaders of parties across the political spectrum, assumes significance as it comes at a time when the Opposition is raring to corner the ruling dispensation over a host of issues, including handling of the second wave of COVID-19, rise in fuel prices and farmers' stir.

July 20,2021
July 20,2021

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, July 20, strongly slammed the decision taken by the State of Kerala to give relaxations in the COVID19 lockdown norms for three days on account of Bakrid (Eid-al-Adha)

The Court took a highly critical view of the State's decision to allow the opening of all shops in areas marked as Category D- where the COVID infection rates are critical with Test Positivity Rate above 15% - to function without any restrictions on July 19.

"The relaxation for one day to Category D areas was wholly uncalled for. In these circumstances, we direct the state of Kerala to give heed to Article 21 of the Constitution read with Article 141 of the Constitution and follow our directions given in the UP case. Also, pressure groups of all kinds, religious or otherwise, cannot in any interfere with this most fundamental right of all the citizens of India", the bench headed by Justice Nariman observed.

Since the relaxation was given for yesterday (July 19), the bench did not accept the applicant's prayer to quash the government order which allowed the same. However, the bench warned that if, as a result of this policy of the state, any untoward spread of COVID disease takes place, any member of the public can bring it to the notice of the Supreme Court.

"We may also indicate that if as a result of these policies, any untoward spread of COVID disease takes place, any member of public may bring this to the notice of this court, after which this court may take appropriate action", the bench said.

"To give in to pressure groups so that that the citizenry of India is then laid-bare to a nationwide pandemic discloses a sordid state of affairs", the bench added. The bench noted that in D category, strict restrictions similar to the weekend lockdown was otherwise in place.

"What is extremely alarming is the fact that in category D, where infection rates are above 15%, a full day of relaxation was granted, which was yesterday", the bench said. A category is places with TPR less than 5%, B with 5 % to 10% and C with 10 % to 15%.

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Thursday, 22 Jul 2021

COVID-19, PANDEMIC
The deadliest disease in modern history. the people of India are mostly not law abiding and they always violate the law and when caught red-handed then they use religion as the mask in their defence for violating the law. The people of India from each religion must learn to obey the law and order.
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria, BC, CANADA

July 22,2021
July 22,2021

Mangaluru, Jul 22: Following the heavy rains continued to batter Kalyana Karnataka, coastal and Maland districts On Thursday leading to loss of life and properties.

The metrological department predicted very heavy rains expected few more days across the state.

All reservoirs across the state reaching their maximum level with inflows of rivers in Krishna and Cauvery basins.

A 33-year-old woman died after a portion of her house wall collapsed on her at Kumarchincholi in Humnabad taluk, Bidar district. Parvathi Vaijnath's husband and their two children have suffered serious injuries in the incident.

Belagavi district police had to pull out a car that got stuck in a ditch on the Kolhapur highway near Rani Channamma University in Belagavi on July 22.

Several houses in the district have suffered partial damage due to prolonged wet weather.

Kalaburagi city experienced drizzle through the day. The non-stop drizzling affected normal life in the city. Mantagi stream, which drains into the Amarja river, is in full spate in Aland taluk.

The dead bodies of Manikamma and Pralhad Dodla, who have swept away in the overflowing Kagina river in separate incidents are yet to be traced despite search operations for the past three days.

Parts of Yadgir, Raichur and Koppal districts also witnessed good showers in the day. Meanwhile, the Krishna river and its tributaries have been receiving copious inflows following the incessant rain in their catchments in Khanapur taluk and the Konkan belt of Maharashtra.

As many as six of nine bridge-cum-barrages in Chikkodi and Nippani taluks, Belagavi district, have gone underwater despite no discharges from Maharashtra dams.

Following night long heavy down power landslides have been reported on National Highway 75 near Donigal in Sakaleshpur taluk in Hassan district. The vehicular movement on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway has been hit. The local administration has stopped the movement of heavy vehicles on the stretch. Last year during heavy rains, a landslip had occurred at this stretch.
Meanwhile, the intensity of rain has come down considerably in the coastal and Malnad districts, with the exception of Kodagu.

The hilly district continued to see sharp showers intermittently. Madikeri, Napoklu, Bhagamandala, Talacauvery and Mukkodlu regions received intermittent rains on Wednesday. Harangi reservoir level touched 2,855.66 feet mark, just four feet short of reaching its full reservoir level. The weather department has predicted heavy showers for four Malnad and three coastal districts for the next two days. A yellow alert has been sounded for the aforementioned districts on Thursday and Friday.

A Mangaluru report said the Sea erosion has intensified in Someshwar, Uchila and Battappady near Ullal. Over 30 houses in these areas are in danger.

Even a road here has been damaged and since this morning huge tidal waves are lashing the shores. The mighty waves have already washed away many coconut trees in the area and residents are living amid fear.

Vehicular traffic on the Shiradi Ghat stretch of road has been affected after a landslide was reported on Thursday. Those travelling towards Bengaluru have been advised to use alternate roads.

