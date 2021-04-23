  1. Home
  2. Karnataka urgently needs 1,471 tonnes of oxygen: CM tells PM Modi

News Network
April 23, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 23: Explaining Karnataka’s covid-19 situation to Prime Minister Narendra, chief minister B S Yediyurappa today said that several healthcare facilities in the state would face closure if the shortage of oxygen is not addressed.

During his video conference with the PM, Yediyurappa asked the Centre to give Karnataka 1,471 tonnes of oxygen for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. 

“The usage of oxygen is going up day by day. Yesterday alone the state used up 500 tonnes of oxygen,” Yediyurappa said, according to a statement from his office. “The Centre has supplied only 300 tonnes to the state. If the same situation continues, then several healthcare facilities will have to be closed,” he said. 

Explaining the state’s oxygen requirement, Yediyurappa said Karnataka will need 1,142 tonnes after April 25 and this would go up to 1,471 tonnes after April 30. He urged PM Modi to “immediately supply” oxygen and plug the shortage. 

Yediyurappa also pointed out that the state’s positivity rate had risen to 16%. “Bengaluru city is the worst-affected with high cases being reported from Tumakuru, Ballari, Mysuru, Hassan and Kalaburagi districts,” he said. 

Karnataka has decided to order one crore doses of the Covishield vaccine at a cost of Rs 400 crore in the first phase. “The progress of our vaccination programme is good and 82 lakh people have inoculated thus far,” Yediyurappa said. 

Karnataka urged the Centre to ensure that states are treated equally while distributing the vaccines. 

According to Yediyurappa, infrastructure at government hospitals was alright now. “Steps were taken to develop infrastructure in the last six months,” he said. “We’re also getting private hospitals to give the government 50% of their beds.” 

Yediyurappa told the video conference that the state government had permitted private hospitals to tie up with nearby hotels to start ‘step-down’ hospitals. “We are also thinking of starting field hospitals that have ICU facilities,” he added. 

On Remdesivir, Yediyurappa said Karnataka needed two lakh doses for the next ten days, and asked PM Modi for them to be supplied to the state.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 18,2021

New Delhi, Apr 18: Amid rising coronavirus cases in India, the National Testing Agency (NTA), on the advice of Union Minister of Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, postponed the April session of the Joint Entrance Exam (Main) on Sunday.

Fresh dates will be announced at least 15 days before the exam, Pokhriyal said.

The JEE(Main) April session was earlier scheduled for April 27, 28 and 30.  

 
 

Dr Sashikanth Jonnalagadda 
April 14,2021

header-head-neck-cancer.jpg

The Head and Neck is a very complex region of the body and consists of several subsites like the Oral Cavity, Oropharynx (Throat), Larynx (voice box), Thyroid, Paranasal Sinuses, and Neck Lymph Nodes. Cancer that occurs in the Oral Cavity (mouth), throat, nose, paranasal sinuses, salivary glands, and other areas of the head and neck are considered Head and Neck cancer.  
  
Squamous cell carcinomas arise in the lining of the mouth, nose, and throat, account for the majority of these cancers.  
  
Because of the widespread use of Tobacco (gutka, pan masala, and betelnut), oral cancers are the most common form of cancer in India and it accounts for roughly 30 percent of all cancers in the body. Oral Cancers and other Head and Neck Cancers are also increased by smoking and alcohol consumption. 
  
Approximately 20 people out of 1,00,000 population are diagnosed with Head and Neck Cancer.  
  
It is very important to pay attention to symptoms such as non-healing ulcers in the mouth or throat, bleeding from mouth or nose, persisting sore throat, breathing or swallowing difficulty, change in voice, and swellings in the neck and face region. 
  
Head and neck tumors affect the patient's ability to chew, swallow, speak and breathe. As a result, early detection of the tumor is critical in order to increase the patient's chances of survival as well as his or her ability to speak and swallow normally during treatment. 
  
Treatment Options 

These symptoms need to be evaluated with a concerned Head and Neck Onco Surgeons who helps patients to make an informed decision about their treatment options.  The first step is to obtain a tissue sample from the affected area, which is done by a biopsy. The type of cancer will be confirmed by Histopathology, which will decide further management. 
 
The next step is staging, which entails deciding how far cancer has spread. It will be obtained by Radiological Imaging such as CT, MRI, and, on rare occasions PET scan. 
 
Cancers can be classified into four stages based on the extent of their spread. Usually, head and neck cancers are treated with surgery followed by adjuvant treatment such as radiation and chemotherapy, if necessary. The tumor and neck nodes are removed during surgery. Plastic surgery procedures are used to reconstruct the shape and function of the removed organ, allowing the patient to appear and function as normally as possible. 
  
After the treatment, the patient is kept on close surveillance for 3 to 5 years with a follow-up with his or her Head and Neck Surgeon. 

 

By Dr. Sashikanth Jonnalagadda is the Consultant - ENT, Head and Neck Oncology at American Oncology Institute

News Network
April 16,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 16: There is no sign of State Transport Employees withdrawing their agitation as Karnataka Government is not ready to yield to the pressure tactics and thus woes of travelling public continued for the 10th day.

The relief to some extent was Private operators continued their services in the BMTC and KSRTC routes.

The agitators today staged a protest in front of the house of Legislators urging the government to implement a 6th pay commission on par with state government employees.

KSRTC officials claimed that more than 4000 buses resumed service and expect more and more joining soon.

Official sources said that so far 240 employees have been removed from the service. An order in this effect was issued by BMTC.

Private buses and other Public Transport vehicles, which have been given temporary permission to operate on mofussil routes, plied as usual. As a convenience to commuters, boards that mentioned the routes and final destination were pasted on Private vehicles.

All Karnataka Road Transport Employees’ Federation North Eastern Zone president Chandrakanth Gaddagi said the employees should withdraw their strike and return to duty in the interest of the public as Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi have already agreed for their salary revision.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporations’ Veerashaiva Lingayat Employees’ Welfare Association President Sangamnath Rabashetty said the Transport Minister has agreed to hike salary by 12 per cent and has also responded positively for cancelling transfers. The employees should immediately return to the duty to prevent privatisation of the transport department.

KSRTC SC/ST Employees' Association has called on employees of road transport corporations who are on strike, to return to work to save RTCs from privatisation. The BJP government wants to privatise RTCs and therefore, it is not responding to the demand of agitating employees. To fight against that conspiracy, SC/ST employees should return to work, and another round of struggle for their demands can be launched later," said the association president F H Jakkappanavar.

Nearly 40 per cent of employees against whom actions like transfer and suspension are taken belong to SC/ST communities. Utilising the strike, the government is trying to privatise RTCs, he charged.

"Our main demand is to consider RTC employees as government employees, but only the sixth pay commission issue is being highlighted now", he added.

"The strike was launched without proper discussion, that too during the Covid-19 situation. Employees of the RTCs should withdraw the strike to save RTCs from privatisation, and to end inconvenience being experienced by the public," said AITUC district unit President Devanand Jagapur. Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, who is leading the strike, seems to be into an unholy pact with the government which is in favour of privatisation of RTCs, he alleged.

So far 947 out of about 1,800 employees attached to four depots of KSRTC Mysuru City Division have reported for duty, while 845 out of the nearly 3,000 staff attached to Mysuru Rural Division have reported for work, according to KSRTC sources.

