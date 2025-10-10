  1. Home
  2. Karnataka Withdraws Order Empowering Waqf Board to Issue Marriage Certificates

News Network
October 10, 2025

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has informed the High Court that it has withdrawn its August 30, 2023 order, which had authorised the State Waqf Board and its officers to issue marriage certificates to Muslim applicants.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C.M. Poonacha recorded the submission, noting:

“The Additional Government Advocate has handed over a memo enclosing a Government Order withdrawing the one impugned in the present petition. Thus, the relief sought by the petitioner does not survive, and the petition is accordingly disposed of.”

The now-withdrawn order had been under judicial scrutiny following a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by A. Alam Pasha, who contended that the Waqf Board had no statutory authority to issue marriage certificates.

The High Court had earlier, on November 21, 2024, kept the order in abeyance, observing that it appeared to exceed the powers conferred on the Waqf Board under the Waqf Act, 1995.

In its interim observations, the bench had said:

“It is difficult to perceive that marriage certificates issued by the Waqf Board or its officers, without any legal authority, could be used as valid documents for official purposes.”

The court further noted that Section 32 of the Waqf Act did not empower the Waqf Board or its officers to issue such certificates.

“Issuing marriage certificates is neither connected with nor incidental to the administration of Waqf properties, for which the Board has been constituted,” the court observed.

Rejecting the state’s earlier justification that the move was meant to “facilitate the community” and reduce procedural difficulties, the bench said such reasoning could not override statutory limits.

“Prima facie, the impugned order is beyond the powers of the Waqf Board and amounts to a usurpation of authority not available under law,” the court had remarked.

With the government’s latest decision, the controversy surrounding the Waqf Board’s power to issue marriage certificates now stands resolved.

coastaldigest.com news network
October 8,2025

apoorvabhat.jpg

Mangaluru, Oct 8: In a tragic conclusion to a four-month-long battle for life that gripped the community, Apoorva Bhat (30) of Andepuni, Puttur, passed away on Tuesday, October 7, at a private hospital in Mangaluru. Her death marks a deeply sorrowful end to a vigil followed by thousands across Dakshina Kannada and beyond, who had rallied online to pray for her recovery.

Apoorva had been in a coma for 134 days since she sustained catastrophic injuries in a brutal road accident on the Mani–Mysuru National Highway.

The Crash That Changed Everything

The devastating crash occurred over four months ago near Mura on the National Highway when the car Apoorva was travelling in was struck by a private bus. Apoorva and her father, Eshwar Bhat, were both severely injured in the impact. Miraculously, her young daughter, who was also in the vehicle, escaped with only minor injuries.

Both Apoorva and her father were immediately rushed to a Mangaluru hospital for intensive care. While Eshwar Bhat slowly recovered from his injuries, Apoorva remained in a critical, unconscious state, never once regaining awareness. Despite the relentless efforts of medical staff, her condition saw no significant improvement over the prolonged period.

Husband’s Agonizing Digital Vigil

The family’s agonizing journey was shared with the public through the poignant daily updates posted by Apoorva’s husband, Ashish Saradka. His emotional appeals on social media for prayers and support transformed him into a symbol of enduring hope and devotion.

In one of his most moving messages, he wrote, “Please pray for the mother whose daughter longs for her love every single day,” a plea that resonated with countless well-wishers.

His posts struck a deep chord in the community. Thousands followed their story, offering messages of solidarity and joining in daily prayers for Apoorva's miracle. Demonstrating his dedication to being by her side during treatment, Ashish relocated his entire household from Bengaluru to Mangaluru.

Despite the family's fervent prayers and the collective hope of the community, Apoorva finally succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday. She leaves behind a heartbroken husband and a young daughter who waited months for the sound of her mother's voice. The news of her passing has cast a pall of deep sadness over Puttur and Mangaluru, reminding the region once more of the devastating toll of highway tragedies.

News Network
September 27,2025

PBMudassir ahmed.jpg

Mangaluru, Sept 27: In a significant development for the trade and industry community of Coastal Karnataka, the Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has elected prominent businessman P.B. Ahmed Mudassir as its new President. 

The election, held on Saturday, saw Mr. Mudassir take the helm of the apex trade body, succeeding Mr. Anand G. Pai.

The elevation of Mr. Mudassir, a seasoned figure in the local business landscape, is a testament to his dedication and proven leadership within the Chamber. He previously served as the Vice President during the last term, where he was actively involved in several key initiatives and representations on behalf of the business community. 

His deep-rooted understanding of the region's commercial pulse, particularly in areas like trade and exports, is expected to bring a fresh impetus to KCCI's advocacy efforts.

Mr. Mudassir is associated with M/s P. B. Abdul Hameed & Co., a well-established name in Mangaluru's commercial sector, indicating his strong background in entrepreneurship and trade. 

During his tenure as Vice President, he was noted for his participation in crucial discussions, including meetings with political leaders and government officials on topics ranging from brand promotion for Mangaluru to addressing industry issues like GST compliance and infrastructure development.

News Network
October 1,2025

ranjita.jpg

Kasaragod, Oct 1: C. Ranjitha (30), a practising lawyer and president of the DYFI Kumbla area committee, was found dead in her office chamber at Kumbla on Tuesday evening in a suspected case of suicide, police said.

Ranjitha, a member of the DYFI block committee, was actively involved in the organisation until around 5 p.m., according to CPM Kumbla area secretary Zubair C. A. When her family was unable to contact her later, they went to her office and found the door locked. Police were alerted and, after breaking open the door, discovered her body hanging from the ceiling fan.

She was the daughter of Chandran, a temple worker, and Varijakshi of Kumbla Bathery. She is survived by her husband, Krithesh, their eight-year-old son, and her brother Sujith. Her body has been shifted to the mortuary of the District Cooperative Hospital, Kumbla.

Police said they had recovered a suicide note but have not disclosed its contents. The Station House Officer at Kumbla confirmed that an investigation is underway but declined to share further details.

Ranjitha’s family has faced tragedy before: her brother Ajith, also a DYFI leader, died last year in Karnataka while attempting to rescue children from drowning.

