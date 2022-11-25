  1. Home
Karnataka: A year after marriage, 25-yr-old Mohan Kumar kills pregnant wife; buries her body in jungle

November 24, 2022

Davanagere, Nov 24: A man in Karnataka's Davanagere district was arrested today for allegedly killing his 6-month pregnant wife and burying her body in the jungle - in a pit he had prepared much earlier, police said.

The accused is identified as Mohan Kumar, 25, a resident of Gangondanahalli near Channagiri town near Davanagere. Police have launched a hunt for parents of Mohan, who are on the run.

The deceased woman was identified as Chandrakala aka Rashmi, 21.

According to police, the marriage of Chandrakala and Mohan Kumar was held last year. However, a dispute surfaced between the couple in the initial days. Mohan Kumar suspected Chandrakala's character and pressured her to bring dowry. He also hated her speaking to anyone.

Whenever she spoke to others, the accused questioned her and accused her of having affairs. Police said that not being able to take the torture, Chandrakala was forced to make calls to her parents stealthily.

Though she came back to her parents' house, they had sent her back. One and half months ago, Mohan Kumar had strangulated his wife during a quarrel. Later, he took the body to Hunaghatta forest area near Ajjampura in Chikkamagalur district and buried it.

He then informed her parents that Chandrakala had gone missing and lodged a missing complaint with police on October 10, saying that she had eloped with someone.

Chandrakala's parents had complained to the police and suspected that she could have been harmed by their son-in-law. The police investigations revealed that on the day of missing, the accused had taken his car and went outside at 2 a.m.

When the police took him into custody and grilled him, he confessed to the crime. The dead body was exhumed by authorities and sent for a post-mortem examination.

The probe revealed that the accused had planned to kill his wife one month ago. He also thought about disposal of the body and destruction of all evidence, and even prepared the pit in the forest much earlier, police said.

November 12,2022

New Delhi, Nov 12: Strong tremors were felt in Delhi and adjoining cities around 8 pm today, prompting many to rush out of their houses and offices. The severe tremors lasted for nearly 5 seconds and were reported from Noida and Gurugram as well.

This is the second time that tremors have been felt in the national capital region. On Tuesday night, strong tremors were felt in Delhi around 2 am after a 6.3 magnitude struck in Nepal. 

The depth of the earthquake was about 10 km, according to the National Center for Seismology. Six persons were killed and eight others injured in Nepal.

November 18,2022

Mangaluru, Nov 18: The sleuths attached to the central crime branch of Mangaluru City Police have seized over 132 kg of ganja worth Rs 39.15 lakh meant to be distributed in Mangaluru, Bengaluru and Kerala.

The ganja shipment from Visakhapatnam was intercepted near Kayargoli village in Mudipu Kurnadu gram panchayat limits, on the city's outskirts, by CCB police team led by Inspector Mahesh Prasad on Thursday evening. 

"Two youths, Adul Khader Haris (31) and Rameez alias Raaz, were arrested,” Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashikumar told mediapersons at his chambers on Friday.

CCB police also seized two cellphones, three 'talwars' and Rs 2,180 in cash. The duo were well prepared to assault police or anyone who attempted to intercept the vehicle, Commissioner Shashikumar said. “During preliminary interrogation, the men had confessed to transporting ganja from Visakhapatnam to be distributed in Mangaluru, Kerala and Bengaluru,” the Commissioner said. 

Rameez from Thoudugoli cross in Naringana village in Bantwal taluk has as many as six cases against him, including for the consumption of ganja, drug peddling, assault and attempt to murder, registered in Konaje, Ullal and Mangaluru North police stations. 

Abdul Harish from Madangal Katta in Miyapadavu in Manjeshwara in Kerala has four cases against him, including drug peddling, consumption, assault and two murder attempt cases, registered in Ullal and Manjeshwar police stations. 

A case was registered in CEN police station and police are investigating. In 2020, 137 kg of ganja was seized by the CCB police.

November 15,2022

Mangaluru, Nov 15: A teenage boy lost his life after being struck by lightning at Kairangala village in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada last night.

The deceased has been identified as Karthik, 16, son of Ganesh Dravida, a resident of Sanur padavu.

Last night the district witnessed rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning. Shortly after the family went to bed after finishing their dinner at 9 pm, they felt a jolt and all members ran towards the hall. However, Karthik did not show any movement.

He was immediately taken to the nearby clinic for treatment and then shifted to Wenlock hospital in Mangaluru where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Bantwal police registered a case.

