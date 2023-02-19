  1. Home
  2. Karnataka: Youth with no money orders iPhone online; kills delivery boy instead of paying

Karnataka: Youth with no money orders iPhone online; kills delivery boy instead of paying

News Network
February 20, 2023

Hassan: A youth in Karnataka's Hassan allegedly stabbed an e-commerce delivery boy to death as he did not have money to pay for a second-hand iPhone that he had ordered online, police said.

Police sources said that the accused, who has been arrested, had stored the victim's body in a gunny bag at his home for three days before he managed to shift it out and burn it.

The incident occurred on February 7 in Arsikere town of Hassan and both victim and the accused shared the same first name - Hemanth.

According to the police, Hemanth Dutt, 20, had recently placed an order for a second-hand iPhone on an e-commerce portal. When the instrument was delivered to his home by Hemanth Naik, the accused asked him to wait inside while he went to get the money from another room.

Instead, the accused allegedly returned with a knife and stabbed the unsuspecting delivery boy several times, killing him.

The crime was solved with the help of CCTV footage which showed that the accused had transported the victim's body on his two-wheeler, as well as purchased petrol for burning it.

News Network
February 16,2023

Bengaluru, Feb 16: Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, who triggered controversy by urging people to ‘finish off’ Congress leader Siddaramaiah, expressed a so called regret in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

“I regret the statements made if it has hurt [Opposition leader] Siddaramaiah,” the minister said, adding, “I don’t have any personal differences with him. The differences are political and ideological.”

While addressing a party workers’ meeting at Mandya on Monday, Ashwath Narayan said if the BJP loses the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections then Siddaramiah, who admires Tipu, will come to power. “Do you want Tipu or Savarkar? Where should we send this Tipu Sultan? What did Uri Gowda Nanje Gowda do? You should finish him off the same way?” he said.

Even though Tipu Sultan was martyred in the battle field fighting against the British, a contentious new play “Tippu Nijakanasugalu” by Hindutva writer Addanda C. Cariappa, goes on to claim that Sultan was killed by two Vokkaliga chieftains Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda. Historians have strongly condemned the baseless claim.

On his part, Siddaramaiah responded saying he respected Tipu, Kittur Rani Chennamma, Sangolli Rayanna and the like. “I have humanity. I love Hindus, I love Muslims, I love Christians, (and) I love Sikhs. I love everyone,” he said.

Again on Thursday morning, in a series of tweets about the remarks, Siddaramaiah asked the minister to “get the gun yourself”. Urging the BJP government to sack him from the Cabinet and arrest him, the former chief minister said lack of action would mean that the BJP was in agreement with the appeal to finish him off.

“Higher Education Minister @drashwathcn has appealed people to kill me like how Tipu was killed. Aswath Narayan, Why are you trying to instigate people? Get the gun yourself,” he said in a tweet.

“I am not surprised by @drashwathcn’s call to kill me. How can we expect love & friendship from the leaders of the party that worships the murderer of Mahatma Gandhi?” Siddaramaiah asked.

In another tweet, he said It is surprising that no action has been taken against a minister who has openly appealed to people to kill. “This shows that Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and their incompetent cabinet is sleeping and is in agreement with Ashwath Narayan.”

Demanding the sacking and arrest of Ashwath Narayan, Siddaramaiah said, “If no action is taken, it only means that BJP is in agreement with the appeal or they think Ashwath Narayan has become ‘Mentally Unstable’.

“I know Kannadigas are enraged by mentally unstable Ashwath Narayan’s appeal to kill me, but I request everyone not to harm him,” he said.

Wondering whether “Gujarat BJP culture crept into Karnataka BJP as well”, he asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will “be silent even now just like he how he was silent in 2002?”

The Karnataka minister’s remarks came the same day as that of BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, who asked people to chase away those supporting Tipu “to the forest” as “only those who perform bhajans of Ram” should remain “in this land”.

Kateel, while speaking at a rally at Yelburga in Koppal district, asked people to take a pledge and decide “whether you want the offspring of Tipu, Ram devotees or Anjaneya devotees in this land… Those who love Tipu should not remain in this land and only those who perform bhajans of Ram should”.

News Network
February 10,2023

Mandya: An eight-year-old leopard that had strayed into a house in Mudanahalli village of KR Pet taluk of Mandya district, in the early hours of Thursday, February 9, injuring an elderly couple, was captured by the forest department.

Farmer Ningegowda, 71, and his wife Gauramma, 58, had not locked the front door before sleeping. There was a cattle shed at their home with few cows and goats. The big cat, spotted in the area earlier too, sneaked into the village to hunt sheep. 

The big cat attacked and injured both hands of Gauramma and then attacked and injured face of Ningegowda who came to Gauramma's rescue. Gauramma hit on the leopard's head with a stick, and the couple rushed out of the house. Hearing their screams, neighbours rushed to their help and shifted them to hospital. 

Unaware of leopard hiding in the house, the forest officials who went inside the house for spot inspection, were shocked to realise the presence of leopard in the house. Surprisingly it had sat quietly amid the cows and goats at the home after killing one goat. They immediately came out and locked the house. 

After an operation by a team of 30 members they rescued the leopard around 12.15pm on Thursday, according to KRPet Range Forest Officer H S Gangadhar. 

Gangadhar added that while the couple were shifted to hospital, none went near the house to lock it properly. Followed by information from villagers, the forest officials who went to the house in the morning, found the leopard inside the house. Team from Bandipur shot tranquiliser and shifted it to the cage.

News Network
February 9,2023

Karnataka Department of Collegiate and Technical Education and Samsung Semiconductor India Research (SSIR) inked an MoU on Thursday, February 9, to set up 'Industrial Internet of Things Labs' (IoT Innovation Labs) in 35 government polytechnics across the State.

The project costing Rs 1.52 crore also includes setting up of AI labs in at least two institutions.

The MoU was signed in presence of Minister for IT/BT C N Ashwath Narayan at Vikasa Souda by P Pradeep, Commissioner, DCTE and Balajee Sowrirajan, Vice-President and MD Samsung semiconductor India Research.

"Samsung India, through the Electronics Sector Skills Council of India has piloted the Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC) offering online coursework aligned to the C20 Curriculum Internet of Things (IoT). The SIC coursework has been mapped with our C20 curriculum so that it helps students thoroughly learn all the foundation concepts in IoT," Narayan said.

As of now, setting up of AI labs in two colleges has been confirmed. However, DCTE has asked to establish AI labs in at least 15 institutions.

The labs will be housed in Government Polytechnics at Aurad, Bagepalli, Bengaluru, Belagavi, Bidar, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Davanagere, Devadurga, Hangal, Harihara, Jalaki, Joida, Kalaburagi, Kalagi, Kampli, Koppal, Lingasugur, Mangaluru, Masale Hosahalli, Mundagod, Mysuru, Raichur, Ramanagara, Shiralakoppa, Shivamogga, Siddapura, Srirangapatna, Surapura, Udupi and Vijayapura.

According to officials, the hands-on experiment opportunities along with the online learning resources and a library of capstone project statement is expected to help students get industry training at Polytechnics as well as get industry credentials through certifications ensuring they are job-ready.

The "IoT Innovation Lab" would help foster innovations in solving local problems using IoT, they said, these labs will also be available for students at nearby Government Institutions to be used, especially for who are in Engineering and First Grade Colleges.

These labs include tools and technologies that can be applied for various STEM experiments including Unmanned Ariel Vehicles (Drones), Automobile, Bio-Medical, AgriTech, BioTech, and other potential STEM applications. Students will also have opportunities to experiment and learn hands-on servicing of mobile phone, used as tools in IoT projects. 

