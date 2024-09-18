Karnataka’s 2nd tallest flagpole unveiled at Mangaluru’s Kadri Park

In a grand celebration of patriotism and local pride, Karnataka’s second tallest flagpole, and the tallest in Dakshina Kannada, was officially inaugurated on Wednesday, September 18, at the iconic Kadri Park in Mangaluru.

The event, a significant milestone in the city's Smart City journey, was graced by several prominent leaders. MP Capt Brijesh Chowta, a distinguished guest at the inauguration, spoke passionately about the symbolic importance of the flag. "This towering structure, made possible through the Smart City initiative, elevates the pride of every Indian. Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office, national sentiment has deepened. The national flag is not just a symbol, it embodies our self-respect and unity as a nation."

MLA Vedavyas Kamath shared his enthusiasm for the project, emphasizing its importance beyond mere construction. "The flagpole at Kadri Park, funded under the Smart City project, will not only serve as a beacon of patriotism but will also become a significant attraction, enhancing the city's tourism appeal."

Adding to the sense of occasion, Mayor Sudhir Shetty proudly highlighted the monument's grandeur. "Standing at an impressive 75 meters, second only to Belagavi's 110-meter flagpole, this new landmark is a testament to Mangaluru's growth and aspirations. The project, which cost Rs 75 lakh, will feature an advanced lighting system, ensuring it shines brightly, day and night, as a symbol of our national pride."

The ceremony saw the attendance of key dignitaries, including Deputy Mayor Sunita, Standing Committee President Bharath Kumar, Varun Chowta, Ganesh Kulal, MCC opposition leader Praveen Chandra Alva, MCC member Shakeela Kava, former Mayor Jayananda Anchan, Bhaskar K, and former MUDA president Ravishankar Mijar, each contributing to the significance of the occasion.

This towering flagpole, nestled amidst the serene beauty of Kadri Park, is set to become a new emblem of Mangaluru's spirit, uniting both locals and visitors in shared pride and patriotism.