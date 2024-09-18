  1. Home
  Karnataka's 2nd tallest flagpole unveiled at Mangaluru's Kadri Park

News Network
September 19, 2024

kadriflagpost.jpg

In a grand celebration of patriotism and local pride, Karnataka’s second tallest flagpole, and the tallest in Dakshina Kannada, was officially inaugurated on Wednesday, September 18, at the iconic Kadri Park in Mangaluru.

The event, a significant milestone in the city's Smart City journey, was graced by several prominent leaders. MP Capt Brijesh Chowta, a distinguished guest at the inauguration, spoke passionately about the symbolic importance of the flag. "This towering structure, made possible through the Smart City initiative, elevates the pride of every Indian. Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office, national sentiment has deepened. The national flag is not just a symbol, it embodies our self-respect and unity as a nation."

MLA Vedavyas Kamath shared his enthusiasm for the project, emphasizing its importance beyond mere construction. "The flagpole at Kadri Park, funded under the Smart City project, will not only serve as a beacon of patriotism but will also become a significant attraction, enhancing the city's tourism appeal."

Adding to the sense of occasion, Mayor Sudhir Shetty proudly highlighted the monument's grandeur. "Standing at an impressive 75 meters, second only to Belagavi's 110-meter flagpole, this new landmark is a testament to Mangaluru's growth and aspirations. The project, which cost Rs 75 lakh, will feature an advanced lighting system, ensuring it shines brightly, day and night, as a symbol of our national pride."

The ceremony saw the attendance of key dignitaries, including Deputy Mayor Sunita, Standing Committee President Bharath Kumar, Varun Chowta, Ganesh Kulal, MCC opposition leader Praveen Chandra Alva, MCC member Shakeela Kava, former Mayor Jayananda Anchan, Bhaskar K, and former MUDA president Ravishankar Mijar, each contributing to the significance of the occasion.

This towering flagpole, nestled amidst the serene beauty of Kadri Park, is set to become a new emblem of Mangaluru's spirit, uniting both locals and visitors in shared pride and patriotism.

News Network
September 13,2024

kejri.jpg

In a huge relief for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ahead of the Haryana elections, the Supreme Court has granted him bail in the Delhi excise policy case. The AAP chief will now be released from jail, six months after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21. He was subsequently arrested by the CBI in June.

Here are some of the Supreme Court's key quotes:

•    Perception also matters and CBI must dispel the notion of being a caged parrot and must show it is an uncaged parrot. CBI should be like Caesar's wife, above suspicion. 

•    "No impediment in arresting person already in custody. We have noted that CBI in their application recorded reasons as to why they deemed necessary. There is no violation of Section 41A (3) of Code of Criminal Procedure," said Justice Surya Kant.

•    Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, however, noted, "CBI did not feel the need to arrest him (Mr Kejriwal) even though he was interrogated in March 2023 and it was only after his ED arrest was stayed that CBI became active and sought custody of Mr Kejriwal, and thus felt no need of arrest for over 22 months. Such action by the CBI raises serious question on the timing of the arrest and such an arrest by CBI was only to frustrate the bail granted in ED case."

•    Submission of additional solicitor general cannot be accepted that appellant has to first approach trial court for grant of bail. Process of trial should not end up becoming a punishment. Belated arrest by CBI is not justified.

•    Regarding building a public narrative of a case... Arvind Kejriwal shall not make any public comments about this case and be present for all hearings before trial court unless exempted.

News Network
September 14,2024

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday said the situation in violence-hit Nagamangala town in Mandya district is peaceful now, and steps have been taken to ensure that no untoward incidents take place.

Clashes had broken out between two groups during the Ganesh idol procession in the town, following which mobs went on a rampage with stone pelting and targeting several shops and vehicles leading to tension on Wednesday night.

"Situation in Nagamangala is now peaceful and there is no problem there. I have also instructed officials to hold a peace meeting there. We have instructed officers to ensure that no untoward incidents take place, enough police force is also stationed there," Parameshwara told reporters here.

About 55 people have been arrested in connection with the incident and they have been sent to judicial custody, according to police sources.

Responding to a question on opposition parties including JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy raising doubts about the FIR, he said, "The police will do what has to be done in accordance with law..."

Asked about BJP sending a fact finding team to Nagamangala, the Home Minister said, "Let them find the facts and inform us, and if there is any fact from their fact finding, we will look into it. It will make our work a bit easier." The BJP panel consisting of MLA C N Ashwath Narayan, former Minister Byrathi Basavaraj, former Minister K C Narayana Gowda, state secretary Lakshmi Ashwin Gowda, and former IPS officer Bhaskar Rao, will visit the spot and submit a comprehensive report to the party in a week.

According to police, an argument had broken out between two groups, when the Ganesh idol procession by devotees from Badri Koppalu village reached a place of worship on Wednesday, and some miscreants hurled stones, which escalated the situation.

News Network
September 9,2024

Mangaluru, Sept 9: An action committee has voiced concerns about the construction of a new toll plaza near Sooralpady Masjid on the Mangaluru-Moodbidri-Karkala National Highway 169, 17 km from Nanthoor. Amidst ongoing construction, the Action Committee Against Surathkal Toll Gate claims irregularities and poor site selection.

Committee convener Muneer Katipalla noted that only 50% of the Nanthoor-Moodbidri-Karkala highway upgrade is complete after seven to eight years. The Nanthoor-Vamanjoor stretch remains unfinished, causing traffic issues, while dangerous hillside cutting near Kettikal has forced residents to relocate. Additionally, a flyover near Kaikamba threatens a local market.

Katipalla also criticized the construction of a bypass road, alleging it benefits real estate investors and inflates the project cost, which could increase toll fees. The proposed toll plaza, situated 36 km from Talapady toll gate and 35 km from Brahmarakotlu toll gate, violates distance regulations and is too close to local amenities, raising public objections.

There is growing concern that toll collection might begin before the project's completion, with locals frustrated by unaddressed grievances. Social activist Bava Padarangi, DYFI leader Srinath Kulal, and other community leaders attended the site visit.

