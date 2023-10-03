Karnataka’s 8-year-old Caste Census Report to be submitted in Nov 2023?

Bengaluru, Oct 4: After the Bihar government released findings of its caste survey, the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes is expected to submit the caste census report to the state government in November. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he would take a call when he gets the report.
It was the then Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in 2015 had commissioned the Social and Educational Survey, at an estimated cost of Rs 170 crore in the state, the findings of which have not been made public yet.
The present Karnataka State Permanent Backward Classes Commission Chairperson K Jayaprakash Hegde on Tuesday said the report is likely to be submitted to the government by next month. "There was a technical problem, the report that was made ready earlier was without the signature of the member-secretary...It's now before us, we are finalising it. We will submit it to the government...maybe next month," he said.
According to some analysts, successive governments in Karnataka were shying away from releasing it, as the findings of the survey are allegedly contrary to the "traditional perception" of the numerical strength of various castes in Karnataka, especially the Lingayats and Vokkaligas, who are considered as the majority communities in the state. Hance, the report could change the power dynamics in the state.
Welcoming the Bihar government's move, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi said, it's a good development and his desire is that similar steps should be taken in Karnataka too, and discussions are on in this regard at the government level.
"Our state's caste census report has been ready for several years now, the government and the Chief Minister have to decide on it. There is pressure to make it public, it is good if it is made public, by making it public it will know about the programmes to be formulated for the communities and if extra budget was required for their economic and social development," he said.
