Karnataka's 8-year-old Caste Census Report to be submitted in Nov 2023?

October 4, 2023
October 4, 2023

Bengaluru, Oct 4: After the Bihar government released findings of its caste survey, the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes is expected to submit the caste census report to the state government in November. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he would take a call when he gets the report.

It was the then Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in 2015 had commissioned the Social and Educational Survey, at an estimated cost of Rs 170 crore in the state, the findings of which have not been made public yet. 

The present Karnataka State Permanent Backward Classes Commission Chairperson K Jayaprakash Hegde on Tuesday said the report is likely to be submitted to the government by next month. "There was a technical problem, the report that was made ready earlier was without the signature of the member-secretary...It's now before us, we are finalising it. We will submit it to the government...maybe next month," he said.

According to some analysts, successive governments in Karnataka were shying away from releasing it, as the findings of the survey are allegedly contrary to the "traditional perception" of the numerical strength of various castes in Karnataka, especially the Lingayats and Vokkaligas, who are considered as the majority communities in the state. Hance, the report could change the power dynamics in the state. 

Welcoming the Bihar government's move, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi said, it's a good development and his desire is that similar steps should be taken in Karnataka too, and discussions are on in this regard at the government level. 

"Our state's caste census report has been ready for several years now, the government and the Chief Minister have to decide on it. There is pressure to make it public, it is good if it is made public, by making it public it will know about the programmes to be formulated for the communities and if extra budget was required for their economic and social development," he said.

October 1,2023
October 1,2023

New Delhi, Oct 1: The India-US relationship is at an all-time high and the Modi government is going to take it to a different level, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said, stressing that like the Chandrayaan, bilateral ties will go to the Moon and even beyond.

Jaishankar's remarks came as he addressed several hundred Indian-Americans gathered at the India House from various parts of the US to attend the 'Celebrating Colours of Friendship' event organised by the Embassy of India here on Saturday.

“There is one clear message today that our relationship is at an all-time high. But as they say in America, you ain't seen anything yet. So, we are going to take this relationship to a different level, to a different place,” he said at the largest-ever gathering of Indian- Americans at the India House.

Jaishankar said that the success of the G20 could not have happened without the support of the US.

“As the host, when things go well, the host always gets the credit. It's reasonable. But, the G20 could not have come together if all the members of the G20 did not work for its success," he said.

"I think particularly, I must say, because I'm in this country today, the contribution, the support and the understanding that we got from the United States to make a successful G20, I think that is something I would certainly like to recognise in public in Washington DC,” Jaishankar said amidst loud applause from Indian- Americans.

“So, it may have been our success in a literal way, but I think it was the G20 (nations) success. To me, it was also a success of the India-US partnership…please keep giving this partnership the support it needs, the support it deserves and the support it expects. And I can promise you that this relationship, like the Chandrayaan, will go to the moon, maybe even beyond,” he said.

Jaishankar said that the human bond between the two countries makes the bilateral relationship unique.

“Countries do business with each other. Countries do politics with each other. They have military ties, they do exercises, and they have cultural exchanges. But when two countries have that deep human bonding, that's a completely different ballgame. That is today the defining characteristic of our relationship,” he said.

He said the contribution of the diaspora in building the bilateral relationship is something fantastic.

"There are no words that can capture it. It is on that foundation that today we are looking ahead for...a new hope on the horizon...So, I think when we look at the horizon, we really see fantastic possibilities out there, and it's the community which is going to deliver on that,” Jaishankar said.

The minister said the India of today is different from what it was earlier.

“I want to share with you that this is truly a different India for which I speak. It is an India, which as you heard from others, is capable of the Chandrayaan-3 mission,' he said.

"It is an India which was able to pull off the most spectacular G20 and prove those who said that we will not be able to get 20 nations, I don't want to say quarrelling nations but 20 countries with different positions, to come to the table together," he said.

This is an India, which showed during Covid that it could not only look after its own people but could extend its hand to more than a hundred countries across the world, he said.

Today, the fastest rollout of 5G is happening in India.

"I want to say in many ways, if there is a spring in our step, a confidence in our voice, a sort of squaring of our shoulder, there are very good reasons for it,” he said.

"Because it is built today on 10 years of hard work...There are domains where our capacities have doubled or tripled," he said.

September 30,2023
September 30,2023

New Delhi, Sept 30: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Saturday extended the last date for the exchange of Rs 2,000 banknotes till October 7, 2023.

The original deadline was set to expire on October 1.

"As the period specified for the withdrawal process has come to an end, and based on a review, it has been decided to extend the current arrangement for the deposit/exchange of Rs 2000 banknotes until October 07, 2023," the apex bank said in a statement.

The RBI added that based on the data received from banks, of the total value of Rs 3.56 lakh crore worth of Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, Rs 3.42 lakh crore has been received.

This means that only Rs 0.14 lakh crore worth of Rs 2,000 notes are in circulation as of September 29, 2023.

"Thus, 96% of the Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023 has since been returned," it said.

On May 19, the RBI had announced that it will withdraw the Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes from circulation starting October 1.

The note would remain as legal tender until the exchange deadline.

However, RBI had advised banks to stop issuing such banknotes with immediate effect.

The Rs 2,000 denomination banknote was introduced in November 2016, primarily to meet the currency requirement of the economy in an expeditious manner after the demonetization exercise led to the scrapping of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 banknotes.

October 1,2023
October 1,2023

Mangaluru, Oct 1: In a shocking development, the proprietor of a private bus service in this coastal city has reportedly ended his life at his apartment on Sunday, October 1.

The deceased has been identified as Prakash Sheka (40), owner of Mahesh Motors, son of Jayaram Sheka, former president of Dakshina Kannada Bus Owners' Association.

Prakash Sheka was a member of DK Bus Owners' Association. He had also served as its general secretary in the past.

He was found dead in his apartment near Kadri Kambla in Mangaluru. The reason for the extreme step is yet to be known. 

Mahesh Motors runs several city buses in the twin coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. 

A case has been registered at Kadri police station. Investigations are on. 

DK Bus Owners' Association Azeez Parthipady and general secretary Ramachandra Pilar have expressed their condolences over the unexpected death of a young entrepreneur.  

