Karnataka’s capital tops Ease of Living Index, Pune ranks second

Agencies
March 4, 2021

Bengaluru emerged as the top performer in the Million+ category in final rankings of Ease of Living Index (EoLI) 2020 and the Municipal Performance Index (MPI) 2020.

Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Surat, Navi Mumbai, Coimbatore, Vadodara, Indore, and Greater Mumbai are the other cities that scored well in the list.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs released the final rankings of Ease of Living Index (EoLI) 2020 and the Municipal Performance Index (MPI) 2020 on March 4 in an online event.

The rankings under Ease of Living Index 2020 were announced for cities with a population of more than a million, and cities with less than a million people. 111 cities participated in the assessment exercise that was conducted in 2020.

The analysis categorises them into Million+ populated cities (those with a population of more than a million) and Less than Million populated cites (those with a population of less than a million) along with all the cities under the Smart Cities Program.

Bengaluru emerged as the top performer in the Million+ category, followed by Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Surat, Navi Mumbai, Coimbatore, Vadodara, Indore, and Greater Mumbai.

In the Less than Million category, Shimla was ranked the highest in ease of living, followed by Bhubaneshwar, Silvassa, Kakinada, Salem, Vellore, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Davangere, and Tiruchirappalli.

Similar to the EoLI index, the assessment framework under MPI 2020 has classified municipalities based on their population- Million+ and Less than Million population.

In the Million+ category, Indore has emerged as the highest ranked municipality, followed by Surat and Bhopal.

In the Less than Million category, New Delhi Municipal Council topped the list, followed by Tirupati and Gandhinagar.

The MPI examined the sectoral performance of 111 municipalities (with Delhi being assessed separately for NDMC, and the three Municipal Corporations) across five verticals which comprise of 20 sectors and 100 indicators in all totality.

The five verticals under MPI are Services, Finance, Policy, Technology and Governance.

The Ease of Living Index (EoLI) is an assessment tool that evaluates the quality of life and the impact of various initiatives for urban development. It provides a comprehensive understanding of participating cities across India based on quality of life, economic-ability of a city, and its sustainability and resilience. The assessment also incorporates the residents' view on the services provided by city administration through a Citizen Perception Survey.

The Municipal Performance Index (MPI) was launched as an accompaniment to the Ease of Living Index. It seeks to examine local government practice in municipalities across areas of services, finance, policy, technology and governance. It seeks to simplify and evaluate the complexities in local governance practice and promote the ethos of transparency and accountability. 
 

News Network
February 27,2021

Mangaluru, Feb 28: K C Narayana Gowda, Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports, Planning, Programme Monitoring Statistics Department, laid foundations for 20 works worth Rs 2 crore, initiated under the Coastal Development Authority, on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that to give strength to the Coastal Development Authority (CDA), there is a proposal to convert the Authority into a Board. There are 2.5 crore youths in Karnataka. Efforts will be made to give more budgetary allocations for sports.

MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath said already works worth Rs 4 crore have been taken up under the CDA in Mangaluru. Under the Smart City Mission, Rs 10 crore has been sanctioned for the development of Mangala Stadium, Rs 25 crore for the sports complex and Rs 10 crore for the volleyball stadium in Mangaluru. CDA president Mattaru Rathnakar Hegde said a feasibility report on the development of Athradi-Airport Road has been submitted to the government.

A detailed project report for the development of Fisheries Road from Mangaluru to Karwar at Rs 780 crore has been submitted. About Rs 100 crore has been sought for the Authority in the Budget. Proposals on marine drive, dry fish processing yard, growing pink pepper beside the national highway and development of lighthouse in Kaup, multi-level car parking have been proposed.

Sports kits for sports personnel were distributed on the occasion.

News Network
February 27,2021

Chikmagalur, Feb 27: Two burglars were apprehended for attempting a day-light robbery near the ACT Circle in the city on Saturday.

Police said that the perpetrators are in the custody of the police.

The accused have been identified as Sachin and Mohan, both residents of Chikmagalur.

The burglars Sachin and Mohan allegedly parked their bike near the residence of former CDA president, Chandregowda, at ACT Circle and broke into Chandregowda's house wearing helmets, while brandishing knives. It is said that the duo then tied the hands and covered the mouth of the homeowner's wife and attempted to rob their house.

The couple's son had reportedly alerted the locals, who then tried to apprehend the burglars while they were trying to escape. The duo had threatened the locals with their knives and boarded their vehicle when the locals cried out and alerted the driver of the fire service vehicle who was in the area.

The driver of the Fire Service vehicle then prevented the bike from escaping by colliding into it and causing the two-wheeler to fall on the road. The locals then began pelting stones at the burglars, who tried to run away from the scene and successfully caught them and later handed them to the police.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social networking sites.

With regards to the attempted burglary, a case has been registered at the City's Police Station

Agencies
February 27,2021

Dubai, Feb 27: An explosion struck an Israeli-owned cargo ship sailing out of the Middle East on Friday, renewing concerns about ship security in the region amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran.

The crew and vessel were safe, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, which is run by the British navy. The explosion in the Gulf of Oman forced the vessel to head to the nearest port.

Dryad Global, a maritime intelligence firm, identified the stricken vessel as the MV Helios Ray, a Bahamian-flagged roll-on, roll-off vehicle cargo ship.

Another private security official, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters, similarly identified the ship as the Helios Ray.

Satellite-tracking data from website MarineTraffic.com showed the Helios Ray had been nearly entering the Arabian Sea around 0600 GMT Friday before it suddenly turned around and began heading back toward the Strait of Hormuz. It was coming from Dammam, Saudi Arabia, and still listed Singapore as its destination on its tracker.

The blast comes as Tehran increasingly breaches its 2015 nuclear accord with world powers to create leverage over Washington. Iran is seeking to pressure Biden to grant the sanctions relief it received under the deal that former President Donald Trump abandoned nearly three years ago.

Capt. Ranjith Raja of the data firm Refinitiv told the AP that the Israeli-owned vessel had left the Arabian Gulf Thursday bound for Singapore. On Friday at 0230 GMT, the vessel stopped for at least nine hours east of a main Omani port before making a 360-degree turn and sailing toward Dubai, likely for damage assessment and repairs, he said.

While details of the explosion remained unclear, two American defense officials told the AP that the ship had sustained two holes on its port side and two holes on its starboard side just above the waterline in the blast. The officials said it remained unclear what caused the holes. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity to discuss unreleased information on the incidents.

A United Nations ship database identified the vessel’s owners as a Tel Aviv-based firm called Ray Shipping Ltd. Calls to Ray Shipping rang unanswered Friday.

Abraham Ungar, 74, who goes by “Rami,” is the founder of Ray Shipping Ltd., and is known as one of the richest men in Israel. He made his fortune in shipping and construction.

According to the Nikola Y. Vaptsarov Naval Academy, where Ungar provides support and maritime training, he owns dozens of car-carrying ships and employs thousands of engineers.

The US Navy’s Bahrain-based 5th Fleet said it was “aware and monitoring” the situation. The US Maritime Administration, an agency of the Transportation Department, issued a warning to commercial shippers early Saturday acknowledging the explosion and urging ships to “exercise caution when transiting” the Gulf of Oman.

While the circumstances of the explosion remain unclear, Dryad Global said it was very possible the blast stemmed from “asymmetric activity by Iranian military.”

