Karnataka's forests in peril: 4,228 acres diverted for mining over 15 years

August 21, 2024

Over the past 15 years, Karnataka's forests have faced significant devastation, with 4,228 acres of forest land being diverted for mining activities. The undivided Ballari district has been the epicenter of this environmental crisis, accounting for a staggering 80% of the total forest loss.

Impact of Illegal Mining

Karnataka had already lost 2,200 acres of forest due to rampant illegal mining. The districts most affected by this illegal activity continued to suffer, with forest losses escalating over time. Between 2000 and 2011, the Supreme Court-ordered macro analysis by the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) revealed that 8.9 square kilometers (2,199 acres) of forest were destroyed, with mining activities impacting a total of 43.4 square kilometers (10,724 acres) of land.

Legalized Mining

While stringent norms were introduced to curb illegal mining following the Supreme Court's intervention, legalized mining activities have paradoxically resulted in twice the destruction. Information obtained under the RTI Act shows that 60 mining projects were approved between 2010 and March 2024, with Ballari alone hosting 39 of these projects. Moreover, mining leases were extended or renewed for an additional 5,000 acres of forest, further exacerbating the situation.

Vanishing Wildlife and Degraded Land

The consequences of forest depletion are stark. Once thriving with biodiversity, the forests of Ballari and surrounding districts are now devoid of species like the Egyptian vulture, yellow-throated bulbul, white-backed vulture, and four-horned antelopes. The destruction of natural habitats due to mining has led to the extinction of these species in the region, highlighting the dire need for conservation efforts.

Health and Economic Consequences

The impact of mining is not limited to the environment alone; it has taken a toll on the people living in these areas as well. A study by the Hyderabad-based Cerana Foundation, commissioned by Samaja Parivartana Samudaya, revealed a "four-fold increase" in asthma prevalence due to air pollution from mining activities. The agricultural sector has also suffered, with annual income losses estimated at Rs 200 crore. Additionally, the carbon sequestration cost, resulting from iron ore mining's carbon emissions, stands at Rs 120 crore annually.

Environmental Cost of Iron Ore Mining

Iron ore mining is a significant contributor to carbon emissions, with an average of 25 kilograms of carbon dioxide emitted per tonne of iron ore produced. To offset the carbon emissions from iron ore mining in Sandur taluk alone, plantations would need to be established on 98,842 acres (400 square kilometers) of land. This would cost Rs 120 crore, effectively making the environment subsidize the iron ore industry.

Need for Conservation

Environmental activist S.R. Hiremath of Samaja Parivartana Samudaya has raised alarm bells about the ongoing destruction. He emphasized the need for adopting the principle of intergenerational equity, stressing that the mineral deposits in Ballari may only last for another 25-30 years at the current rate of extraction. This unsustainable approach raises questions about the rights of future generations to these resources and the forests that are rapidly disappearing.

A Wake-Up Call for Karnataka

As Karnataka continues to grapple with extreme weather events and the loss of lives due to climate change, there is an urgent need to reassess the balance between economic development and environmental conservation. With a budget of Rs 26,000 crore set aside for restoration, it is crucial for the government to halt further destruction and prioritize the preservation of the state's remaining forests. The time to act is now, before it is too late for both the environment and the people who depend on it.

News Network
August 8,2024

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday flayed the NDA government over its plan to amend the law governing Waqf boards, saying the move shows that it's against minorities.

The Bill has proposed far-reaching changes in the present Act, including ensuring the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill also seeks to rename the Waqf Act, 1995, as the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995.

"The NDA government is totally against the minorities in this country, they are not for secularism, they are not for social justice. We have been telling the people of the country that they are communal parties, they are casteists, that's why they are doing like that," Siddaramaiah told reporters here in response to a question.

The Bill was circulated among Lok Sabha members on Tuesday night ahead of its introduction.

According to its statement of objects and reasons, the Bill seeks to omit Section 40 of the current law relating to the powers of the Board to decide if a property is waqf property.

It provides for a broad-based composition of the Central Waqf Council and the State Waqf Boards and ensures the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies. The Bill also proposes the establishment of a separate board of Auqaf for the Bohras and Aghakhanis.

The draft law provides for the representation of Shias, Sunnis, Bohras, Agakhanis and other backward classes among Muslim communities.

News Network
August 19,2024

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the trial court to take no action against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah following Governor Thawaar Chand Gehlot sanctioning the Congress leader's prosecution in the alleged MUDA land scam case. The interim relief for the embattled Chief Minister will be in effect till August 29, when the High Court will hear this case next.

Siddaramaiah had moved the High Court against Mr Gehlot's nod to prosecute him and sought this interim relief on grounds the Governor's action was "illegal and without authority of law", and that allowing his prosecution posed "a grave and imminent risk of irreparable harm (to his) reputation" as well as "disrupt governance... and potentially result in political destabilisation".

"Since the matter is heard by this court and pleadings are to be completed... till the next date of hearing the concerned court (the trial court) should defer its proceedings..." the High Court said.

In its order the court noted that documents submitted by the petitioner (i.e., Chief Minister Siddaramaiah) had "referred to several points of order... to prima facie demonstrate that (the) order (granting sanction to prosecute) bears non-application of mind (by the Governor).

The court also noted the Chief Minister's submission - that the Governor had sanctioned prosecution of the former at "breakneck" speed following filing of a complaint on July 26.

During the hearing senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Siddaramaiah, had urged the court to direct "no precipitate action" and claimed the sanction granted by the Governor is "part of a concerted effort to destabilise the duly elected government of Karnataka..."

He argued the Governor had "picked this complaint (filed by activist TJ Abraham) ... out of 12 to 15 still pending, without single reason". He further argued that conditions to be met for application of Section 17 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, under which the Chief Minister has been charged, were missing.

Mr Singhvi also flagged what he said were other errors that betrayed the order was passed "without application of mind", including the show-cause notice sent to Siddaramaiah referring to one complaint and the Governor's sanction to prosecute referring to "other complaints".

"Mr Abraham's complaint is received and, on the same day, the Governor issues the show-cause notice... legal malice (against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah) has to be inferred. Somebody goes to a 'friendly governor', gives a complaint, and he issues notice..." Mr Singhvi jibed.

Mr Singhvi also referred to the Cabinet's "detailed, legal, and reasoned order" on this topic, and continued, "What did he decide? Order is silent on reasons why sanction should be granted."

"Never Misused Power...": Siddaramaiah

Hours earlier the Chief Minister had said he had not done anything illegal in a political career spanning four decades, and expressed confidence the judiciary would come to his aid.

The senior Congress leader declared he had been a Chief Minister and a Minister over the course of his career and had "never misused power for personal gains". He also dismissed protests by the BJP, saying, "In politics it is natural that parties will protest... so let them protest, I am clean."

A massive row erupted in Karnataka over the weekend after the Governor sanctioned prosecution of the Chief Minister on corruption charges in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority, or MUDA, case after petitions by three activists.

The Governor said his order was necessary to conduct a "neutral, objective, and non-partisan investigation", adding he is prima facie "satisfied" the alleged infractions were, in fact, committed.

News Network
August 17,2024

Mangaluru: In an exciting development for adventure enthusiasts, the Dakshina Kannada district administration has lifted the ban on trekking in the Netravati Peak area within the Belthangady Wildlife Range of Kudremukh National Park, as well as in other parts of the district. 

This decision, announced on Saturday, reopens opportunities for nature lovers to explore the region's breathtaking landscapes.

Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan MP confirmed that trekking to the district's hilly ranges and peaks, along with other adventure activities conducted by homestays, resorts, and the forest department, can now resume. However, he emphasized the need for necessary precautionary measures to ensure the safety of participants.

The ban was initially imposed to safeguard the public from potential hazards, such as landslides, lightning, and tree falls, brought on by heavy monsoon rains. Following a comprehensive report from the Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) of the Kudremukh Wildlife Division in Karkala, the administration deemed it safe to lift the restrictions.

With the ban now lifted, thrill-seekers and nature enthusiasts can once again immerse themselves in the district's stunning natural beauty, all while adhering to safety guidelines.

