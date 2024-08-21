Karnataka's forests in peril: 4,228 acres diverted for mining over 15 years

Over the past 15 years, Karnataka's forests have faced significant devastation, with 4,228 acres of forest land being diverted for mining activities. The undivided Ballari district has been the epicenter of this environmental crisis, accounting for a staggering 80% of the total forest loss.

Impact of Illegal Mining

Karnataka had already lost 2,200 acres of forest due to rampant illegal mining. The districts most affected by this illegal activity continued to suffer, with forest losses escalating over time. Between 2000 and 2011, the Supreme Court-ordered macro analysis by the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) revealed that 8.9 square kilometers (2,199 acres) of forest were destroyed, with mining activities impacting a total of 43.4 square kilometers (10,724 acres) of land.

Legalized Mining

While stringent norms were introduced to curb illegal mining following the Supreme Court's intervention, legalized mining activities have paradoxically resulted in twice the destruction. Information obtained under the RTI Act shows that 60 mining projects were approved between 2010 and March 2024, with Ballari alone hosting 39 of these projects. Moreover, mining leases were extended or renewed for an additional 5,000 acres of forest, further exacerbating the situation.

Vanishing Wildlife and Degraded Land

The consequences of forest depletion are stark. Once thriving with biodiversity, the forests of Ballari and surrounding districts are now devoid of species like the Egyptian vulture, yellow-throated bulbul, white-backed vulture, and four-horned antelopes. The destruction of natural habitats due to mining has led to the extinction of these species in the region, highlighting the dire need for conservation efforts.

Health and Economic Consequences

The impact of mining is not limited to the environment alone; it has taken a toll on the people living in these areas as well. A study by the Hyderabad-based Cerana Foundation, commissioned by Samaja Parivartana Samudaya, revealed a "four-fold increase" in asthma prevalence due to air pollution from mining activities. The agricultural sector has also suffered, with annual income losses estimated at Rs 200 crore. Additionally, the carbon sequestration cost, resulting from iron ore mining's carbon emissions, stands at Rs 120 crore annually.

Environmental Cost of Iron Ore Mining

Iron ore mining is a significant contributor to carbon emissions, with an average of 25 kilograms of carbon dioxide emitted per tonne of iron ore produced. To offset the carbon emissions from iron ore mining in Sandur taluk alone, plantations would need to be established on 98,842 acres (400 square kilometers) of land. This would cost Rs 120 crore, effectively making the environment subsidize the iron ore industry.

Need for Conservation

Environmental activist S.R. Hiremath of Samaja Parivartana Samudaya has raised alarm bells about the ongoing destruction. He emphasized the need for adopting the principle of intergenerational equity, stressing that the mineral deposits in Ballari may only last for another 25-30 years at the current rate of extraction. This unsustainable approach raises questions about the rights of future generations to these resources and the forests that are rapidly disappearing.

A Wake-Up Call for Karnataka

As Karnataka continues to grapple with extreme weather events and the loss of lives due to climate change, there is an urgent need to reassess the balance between economic development and environmental conservation. With a budget of Rs 26,000 crore set aside for restoration, it is crucial for the government to halt further destruction and prioritize the preservation of the state's remaining forests. The time to act is now, before it is too late for both the environment and the people who depend on it.