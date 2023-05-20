Karnataka’s new cabinet gives nod for 5 Cong guarantees; to be in force after next meet: CM Siddaramaiah

Newsroom, May 20: The freshly sworn-in Karnataka Cabinet on Saturday had its first meeting, post which the Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, announced the approval of poll promises made by the Congress.

"Five guarantees in the manifesto were promised and the order for the implementation of those five guarantees was given after the first Cabinet meeting. All will be in force after next cabinet meeting which will be called within a week," Siddaramaiah told reporters during a press conference in the Vidhan Soudha.

During the campaign for the Karnataka Assembly elections - which the Congress won by a landslide, bagging 136 seats - the party had made five guarantees to the people.

Here are the five schemes announced by the Congress in its election manifesto:

Gruha Jyothi

This scheme assures 200 units of free electricity per month for every household in the state.

Gruha Lakshmi

This scheme aims to provide Rs 2,000 every month to the woman head of a house.

Anna Bhagya

10 kg of free rice will be provided to Below Poverty Line (BPL) card holders per month.

Yuva Nidhi

The scheme promises Rs 3,000 to graduate unemployed youth and Rs 1,500 to unemployed diploma holders of this year maximum of up to two years.

Sakshi scheme

It aims to provide free bus passes for women in Karnataka to travel across the state.

These five guarantees were given in-principal approval the same day as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his Cabinet took oath in the state capital.

Prior to the Cabinet meeting, Siddaramaiah announced that his government would fulfill the election guarantees they made.

"We will give an administration which people have expected from us. Five guarantees will be passed in the cabinet meeting and an order will be issued to implement them today itself," Siddaramaiah said soon after taking oath as the Chief Minister.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the five 'guarantees' promised by the party before the elections in Karnataka would be implemented within a few hours after the first Cabinet meeting.

"I had said we don't make false promises. We do what we say. The first cabinet meeting of the new government will take place in one to two hours. In that meeting, all the five 'guarantees' will become a law," Gandhi said after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's swearing-in ceremony.

In the May 10 Assembly elections, the Congress ousted the BJP from power, winning 135 seats in the 224-member Assembly. BJP got 66 seats and the Janata Dal (Secular) headed by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda managed only 19.