  Karnataka's second wave of covid-19 likely to peak in May

Karnataka’s second wave of covid-19 likely to peak in May

News Network
April 12, 2021

Bengaluru: Karnataka may see a peak in Covid-19 cases by May first week and slowdown by May-end, said Health and Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar after holding a meeting with the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC).

He cautioned, “We must be vigilant till the end of May. If there is a surge in cases, our health infrastructure will be overburdened. TAC experts have suggested that we should be vigilant along borders and thoroughly test incoming travellers from high caseload states. TAC has been directed to come up with a report which will be submitted to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Further measures will be taken after discussions with the Chief Minister.” He pointed out that suggestions that will impact economic activities will not be considered. “But experts suggested that we should curb large gatherings and crowds which lead to a spread in infections,”  he said. 

With the increase in cases, private hospitals have extended their support to the government, he said. “We were among the first in the country to start tele-ICU and private hospitals too used it. We need to further strengthen the system.”  The state has received 72 lakh doses of vaccine. Around 61 lakh doses have been administered, of which 53 per cent were to women beneficiaries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded Karnataka’s efforts in containing the second wave, he added.

“Prime Minister Modi spoke to CM Yediyurappa and lauded the state’s efforts. He suggested that we should focus on micro-containment zones. We will take measures accordingly. I will make surprise visits to hospitals and vaccination centres. Irregularities and improper facilities won’t be tolerated. If people are aware and cooperate, there is no need for a lockdown or measures to curb economic activities,” he added. 

Karnataka on Sunday logged a massive 10,250 Covid cases in a single day. Once again, Bengaluru Urban district saw the most positives at 7,584 cases. This spike has also pushed up the state’s single-day positivity rate to 7.72%. While 40 deaths were added to the toll, 2,638 patients recovered during the day.

News Network
March 29,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 29: After a series of video statements, an unauthenticated letter surfaced in the early hours on Monday said to be written by the woman allegedly in the CD with former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi to the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

In a three-page letter dated March 28, the woman requested the CJ to supervise the investigation of the matter personally and direct the state government to provide her protection and ensure her justice.

The woman in the letter claimed she was a rape victim and said she had filed a complaint against Ramesh Jarkiholi with Cubbon Park police. Jarkiholi is a "highly influential person and has already threatened me in public of going to any extent against me to clear charges against him", she wrote.

"I have already expressed my serious apprehension that there is a threat to myself and my parents from Ramesh Jarkiholi and I have requested the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to provide security for myself and my parents. Despite this, SIT has not given any protection to myself and my parents so far in collusion with Ramesh Jarkiholi," she stated.

She added that she had learned from the media that Ramesh has already wielded his influence through SIT and caused a "serious threat" to her parents, using criminal force to prevent her from appearing before the magistrate and preventing her from making any statement against him.

She also alleged that the minister has started destroying evidence regarding offenses in every possible way. "He is openly threatening me that he can go to any extent to prevent me from approaching the investigating agency," she wrote.

"This is my fight, not anybody's. My family is in captive of Ramesh Jarkiholi, DySp Kattimani is pressurizing and working on behalf of Ramesh Jarkiholi and pressurizing," she said.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 30,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 30: The district administration of Dakshina Kannada has has imposed a ban on all kinds of religious congregation in public places across the coastal district in the wake of fresh wave of covid-19.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V has ordered Section 144 (3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, near the religious places across the district, until further orders. The prohibitory order has already come into effect.

The DC said, “Unless there is public support, it is not easy to control the spread of covid-19. In order to control the transmission, it has decided to impose a ban on cultural festivals, religious festivals at religious places.”  

He emphasised that festivals or gatherings for Ugadi, Holi, Shab-eiBaraat, Good Friday etc should not be held at public places, grounds, gardens or markets during till the prohibitory order is lifted. More than five people should not gather in groups, he said.

The decision is taken in the wake of recent spike in covid-19 cases in the district and amid possibilities of further spread of the coronavirus. 

