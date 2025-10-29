  1. Home
  2. Karnataka’s Skills Revolution: Join us at Bengaluru Skill Summit 2025

Karnataka’s Skills Revolution: Join us at Bengaluru Skill Summit 2025

coastaldigest.com news network
October 30, 2025

BengaluruSummit.jpg

Coastal Digest is thrilled to announce its official association as a Media Partner for the Bengaluru Skill Summit 2025. This flagship event by the Government of Karnataka’s Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood (SDEL) is set to be the largest, most influential platform dedicated to crafting India's future-ready workforce.

From November 4th to 6th, the Summit will bring together the top minds in policy, industry, and academia to co-design strategies that will future-proof the state's talent for the next decade.

Why This Summit Matters: Workforce 2030

The world of work is rapidly changing due to AI, green technologies, and Industry 4.0. This summit is Karnataka's proactive response, focusing on Scale, Systems, and Synergy to ensure its youth are equipped with globally competitive skills, moving beyond traditional education models.

As your trusted news partner, Coastal Digest will be providing comprehensive coverage, bringing you direct access to the policy shifts, innovative models, and key announcements that will shape employment and entrepreneurial opportunities across the region.

Key Highlights & Essential Information
This is your opportunity to connect directly with the forces driving Karnataka's economic and talent strategy.

Participants:    3,000+ Delegates 
Speakers:    100+ Visionary Leaders and Policymakers
Exhibitors:    100+ Showcasing cutting-edge Skilling Technologies

Focus: Emerging Skills (AI, Green Jobs), Innovation, Global Mobility, and Inclusive Skilling

•    Inaugural Ceremony (By Invite Only): 4 November 2025

•    Summit Open to All: 5–6 November 2025 (Two full days of sessions and exhibition)

•    Venue: The Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru

Coastal Digest encourages all stakeholders—students, entrepreneurs, educators, and working professionals—to attend and be part of this massive movement for skill development!

Don't miss the chance to engage, network, and gain insights that will define the future of careers in India's technology and knowledge capital. 

Also Read: Future-Ready Karnataka: Bengaluru Skill Summit 2025 to Address Workforce 2030 Challenges

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 24,2025

Mangaluru, Oct 24: A 49-year-old woman was swindled out of Rs 11.45 lakh in a sophisticated online investment scam. According to a complaint lodged with Konaje police, the victim discovered a stock market advertisement on Facebook. After clicking the link, her number was added to a WhatsApp group named “NUVAMA-J289HIGH-Energy Growth Circle.”

In the group, a woman identifying herself as Ananya Verma persuaded the complainant that she could earn substantial profits through online stock trading. The accused then collected her personal details and opened an account in her name on an app called “NUVAMA.”

Subsequently, two individuals, Prof Shiv Sehgal and Ananya Verma, allegedly conducted online sessions to convince the complainant to invest in the stock market. Following their advice, she transferred a total of Rs 11.45 lakh from her and her husband’s bank accounts to multiple accounts controlled by the accused between September 25 and October 9.

When the complainant attempted to withdraw her investment, she received no response from the WhatsApp group members. She has now approached the police, urging legal action against those responsible for the online fraud.

Awareness Note: Authorities advise caution while responding to social media investment schemes, verifying the authenticity of online financial platforms, and never sharing personal banking details with unverified individuals.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 24,2025

settlers.jpg

A report says that more than 125,000 Israeli settlers moved abroad between early 2022 and mid-2024, marking the largest-ever loss of human capital in such a short period.

According to a report presented on Monday to the Immigration and Absorption Committee of the Israeli parliament (the Knesset), Israel’s net migration balance of settlers — the number of settlers leaving without intending to come back, minus the number of long-term returnees — decreased by 125,200 people between early 2022 and August 2024.

The report noted that the rise in the number of those leaving permanently during the years may have been influenced by Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

The trend is believed to have persisted into 2025, as the war on Gaza continued.

“This is not a wave of emigration, it’s a tsunami of Israelis choosing to leave the country,” said committee chairman MK Gilad Kariv.

According to the report compiled by the Knesset Research and Information Center, some 59,400 Israelis left in 2022, and an all-time high 82,800 departed in 2023. In the first eight months of 2024, approximately 50,000 people left, the report said.

That’s while the average number of long-term emigrants between 2009 and 2021 was nearly 40,500 per year.

Israel launched a genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, killing nearly 70,000 Palestinians before the war came to an end earlier this month with a fragile ceasefire agreement.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 17,2025

stadium.jpg

Bengaluru: Karnataka is set to get another world-class sports arena, with the state cabinet giving in-principle approval for an international-level cricket stadium and sports complex at Anekal in Bengaluru Urban district. The project, estimated at ₹2,350 crore, will come up on 75 acres of land at Suryanagar Fourth Stage Extension in Indlavadi village.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil said on Thursday that the Housing Department has been directed to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) and a viability study for the ambitious project.

Housing Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan announced that the upcoming stadium will seat 80,000 spectators and feature facilities for 24 indoor and outdoor sports, along with a 3,000-seat auditorium. “With these world-class facilities, it will become one of the largest sports complexes in the country,” he said.

Once completed, this will be Karnataka’s third international cricket stadium, following similar projects in Mysuru and Tumakuru.

A Housing Department note pointed out that the existing M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, with its 38,000 capacity, is far smaller than facilities in other cities. International matches haven’t been held there since June 2004, when a post-IPL celebration stampede killed 11 people, straining ties between the Karnataka State Cricket Association and the government.

The Justice John Michael Cunha Commission, which investigated the tragedy, had recommended shifting major events to “better-suited” venues — a suggestion now finding new life in the Anekal project.

In other decisions, the Cabinet approved higher input subsidies than those prescribed under NDRF/SDRF norms for 12.82 lakh hectares of farmland damaged in recent floods and heavy rains.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.