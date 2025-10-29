Karnataka’s Skills Revolution: Join us at Bengaluru Skill Summit 2025

Coastal Digest is thrilled to announce its official association as a Media Partner for the Bengaluru Skill Summit 2025. This flagship event by the Government of Karnataka’s Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood (SDEL) is set to be the largest, most influential platform dedicated to crafting India's future-ready workforce.

From November 4th to 6th, the Summit will bring together the top minds in policy, industry, and academia to co-design strategies that will future-proof the state's talent for the next decade.

Why This Summit Matters: Workforce 2030

The world of work is rapidly changing due to AI, green technologies, and Industry 4.0. This summit is Karnataka's proactive response, focusing on Scale, Systems, and Synergy to ensure its youth are equipped with globally competitive skills, moving beyond traditional education models.

As your trusted news partner, Coastal Digest will be providing comprehensive coverage, bringing you direct access to the policy shifts, innovative models, and key announcements that will shape employment and entrepreneurial opportunities across the region.

Key Highlights & Essential Information

This is your opportunity to connect directly with the forces driving Karnataka's economic and talent strategy.

Participants: 3,000+ Delegates

Speakers: 100+ Visionary Leaders and Policymakers

Exhibitors: 100+ Showcasing cutting-edge Skilling Technologies

Focus: Emerging Skills (AI, Green Jobs), Innovation, Global Mobility, and Inclusive Skilling

• Inaugural Ceremony (By Invite Only): 4 November 2025

• Summit Open to All: 5–6 November 2025 (Two full days of sessions and exhibition)

• Venue: The Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru

Coastal Digest encourages all stakeholders—students, entrepreneurs, educators, and working professionals—to attend and be part of this massive movement for skill development!

Don't miss the chance to engage, network, and gain insights that will define the future of careers in India's technology and knowledge capital.

