Karwar: Fire breaks out on board of Indian Navy Ship; all personnel safe

News Network
May 8, 2021

Karwar, May 08: There was a minor fire on board the Indian Navy's Aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya in the early hours Saturday, and no harm suffered by both the Navy personnel as well as to the vessel.

According to official sources, a minor fire was witnessed on board of the Aircraft and immediately put down by the Navy personnel.

"The duty staff observed smoke emanating from the part of the warship having accommodation for sailors," a statement said.

"The ship's duty personnel acted promptly to fight the fire. All personnel on board have been accounted for and no major damage has been reported," the statement added.

The sources said that an inquiry into the incident had been ordered over the minor fire that occurred on board the warship.

The INS Vikramaditya is a modified Kiev-class aircraft carrier purchased by India from Russia in 2013 and was renamed in honour of Vikramaditya, the legendary emperor.

News Network
April 27,2021

Hubballi, Apr 27: Kannada actress Shanaya Katwe has been arrested by Hubballi Rural police in her brother, 32-year-old Rakesh Katwe’s murder case. His decapitated head was found in Devaragudihal forest area and the remaining parts of his mutilated body were dumped across Gadag Road and other different parts of Hubballi, according to reports.

The Dharwad district police have nabbed 4 other suspects who have been identified as Niyazahemed Katigar (21), Tousif Channapur (21), Altaf Mulla (24), and Aman Giraniwale (19), living in the city, reported the New Indian Express.

During the investigation, it came to light that Rakesh’s murder had a connection with his own sister, Shanaya who was allegedly in love with the accused Niyazahemed Katigar. Rakesh had opposed their love affair which prompted Niyazahemed to plot his murder.

The reports also suggest that the gruesome incident took place at Shanaya and victim Rakesh’s house in Hubballi when the actress had visited the city to promote her film. Rakesh is said to have been strangled to death. Katigar and his friends reportedly chopped the body, and dumped the pieces across various places in and around the city.

Model-turned-actress Shanaya made her acting debut in 2018 with the Kannada film ‘Idam Premam Jeevanam’ and was seen in the recent adult comedy ‘Ondu Ghanteya Kathe’.

News Network
April 29,2021

Some of India’s richest people are forming bubbles with their families and staff, while others are leaving for homes outside of major cities as a virus resurgence overwhelms the country’s medical system and spurs other nations to shut out Indian travellers.

“I’ve been indoors with my family and our staff, that’s my story,” said Kris Gopalakrishnan, one of the billionaire-cofounders of IT giant Infosys Ltd. who now runs a Bengaluru-based venture to support startups. The group are shunning outside contact and only eating home-cooked meals, he said.

Another Infosys co-founder, Nandan Nilekani said in a text message that he was also holed up in his home in the Indian tech capital, as a second, more lethal wave of coronavirus cases sweeps the nation of 1.3 billion people. The return of the virus spurred many wealthy families to flee India, some on private jets, before countries from Australia to the UK started to ban flights from what is now the coronavirus epicentre of the world. Others are hunkering down, running vast empires from their homes and helping provide essential aid like oxygen supplies and protective equipment.

Byju Raveendran, the billionaire founder of India’s most valuable startup, online-education provider Byju’s, is confined with his extended family in a series of houses in Bangalore’s HSR Layout neighborhood -- popularly referred to as Unicorn Row given it’s home to a bevy of startups valued at more than $1 billion.

The family’s personal staff are also sequestered with them, Raveendran said. “The support systems are strong and outside contact has been minimal.”

Ambani, Adani

India’s two richest people have moved to homes in less-populated parts of the country, as the virus hits the capital New Delhi and financial hub Mumbai particularly hard.

Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s wealthiest man, has shifted from Mumbai with his family to Jamnagar -- a township in the state of Gujarat that’s home to Reliance Industries Ltd.’s massive twin oil refinery complex -- according to people familiar with their movements who didn’t want to be named discussing private matters.

Billionaire Gautam Adani, the second-richest person in India, is with his son Karan Adani and other close family members at their home on the outskirts of Ahmedabad in Gujarat, a person familiar said.

Representatives for the Reliance and Adani groups declined to comment.

India is reporting record numbers of new cases every day, pushing medical facilities and crematoriums to the breaking point. People have been pleading on social media for everything from oxygen cylinders to food for the elderly in quarantine, and while parts of the country have gone back into lockdown, there are concerns another nationwide order could be disastrous for the poor and the wider economy.

Diverting Oxygen

International companies are joining local firms and tycoons in providing aid to India.

Ambani’s Reliance Industries is diverting oxygen for medical use from its oil refining complex, while the Reliance Foundation, the group’s philanthropic arm, is also setting up a 1,000-bed Covid-19 care facility there that will provide free treatment to patients. A local media report said Ambani has flown to Jamnagar to speed up relief efforts.

The Adani Group, which operates India’s largest port terminal, has been securing oxygen supplies from Saudi Arabia, Thailand and Dubai, according to a statement Tuesday.

CEO Fund

Startup titan Raveendran has been finding ways to help Byju’s 11,000 workers, many of whom he says are “struggling.” A CEO Fund has been established to meet the hospital expenses of staff and Raveendran says he has been coordinating efforts to corral beds, oxygen concentrators and medicines.

Billionaire Sunil Vachani, founder and chairman of smartphone maker Dixon Technologies India Ltd., is sheltering in his Delhi home with family. They’re following a “no outside contact” protocol, while communicating with colleagues virtually, he said.

Vachani is also is also overseeing a command center set up by Dixon to link up employees with doctors and source medication. Dixon set up a factory line to manufacture RT-PCR machines last year to bolster India’s Covid testing efforts and is now looking to scale that up, plus import oxygen concentrators that will land in a few days.

“When people phone you from ambulances outside hospital gates, it’s distressing and you do your best to help,” Gopalakrishnan said by phone on Tuesday. “At the back of your mind, there’s also guilt whether you’re taking away the hospital bed from someone who needs it more.” 

Agencies
April 27,2021

New Delhi: The government of India has advised people to wear masks even inside homes, especially when using a common space and also said that it is best not to invite visitors.

NITI Aayog member and head of the government’s group on vaccinations, Dr V K Paul said, “It is time people start wearing masks inside their homes as well, especially when everyone is sitting together.” He said mask protocol should definitely be followed if there is a person isolated due to Covid at home to reduce risk of infection.

“In this situation, masks are absolutely necessary, so do not go out unnecessarily. Stay with family. And also, even within the family, please wear masks. Do not invite people inside homes. There is a transmissibility angle. We must protect ourselves and our family members to the best of our ability,” Dr Paul said at the weekly briefing on Covid on Monday.

The government also highlighted improper use of masks and lack of physical distancing can increase the risk of transmission by 90%. It cited studies to show such a risk with two individuals not wearing a mask and failing to maintain adequate social distancing. The risk gets reduced to 30% if the unaffected person is wearing a mask. 

The government said studies show an infected patient can end up passing the infection to 406 people in 30 days in the absence of physical distancing. The risk comes down to infecting 2.5 persons in 30 days if he follows physical distancing measures. The government also said in the current circumstances, people with symptoms of Covid-19 should be treated as positive cases even if their RT-PCR status is negative or not available.

India on Sunday recorded 3.52 lakh Covid-19 cases. This was the fifth day in a row when over three lakh cases were registered.

Amid concerns about RT-PCR test results showing negative despite symptoms of Covid-19, AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria said: “Often it can happen that RT-PCR test is negative because the sensitivity of the test is not 100%. In such situations, if clinical symptoms are classical and there is a close contact who is positive, you should assume you have Covid.”

He added that many hospitals have now created a Covid suspect ward for such patients who are awaiting a positive report but have symptoms. “The state of the pandemic being what it is, I think we have to treat these people as Covid patients,” he said. The government maintained there is no shortage of testing or diagnostic kits in the country.

The Centre also stressed the need to ramp up vaccination. “We cannot let the pace of COVID-19 vaccination decline or slacken in the face of the emerging situation. In fact, it should be escalated and with that intent the government of India brought a revised (vaccination) policy. We believe and are confident that will bring in more acceleration,” Paul said.

