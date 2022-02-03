KGF star Yash plays gully cricket with local boys in Kundapur

  1. Home
News Network
February 2, 2022

yash.jpg

Udupi, Feb 2: Video and photos of KGF star Yash playing cricket with local boys in the coastal town of Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district have gone viral on social media and are being appreciated by one and all.

Yash, director Prashanth Neel and producer Vijay Kirangadur were at music director Ravi Basrur's studio, located in Kundapur, for giving final touches to the music of KGF-2.

Taking time off from work, Yash played cricket with the boys in the adjacent ground next to Basrur's studio. Yash's sportive spirit has been well-appreciated as he batted like a pro and ran between the wickets with swag.

The KGF-2 team visited the famous Kollur Mookambika temple to offer special prayers and sought blessings from the goddess. The team also offered prayers at Anegudda temple.

As per the team, the movie is slated for global release on April 14.

News Network
January 28,2022

BSY.jpg

Bengaluru, Jan 28: A 30-year-old granddaughter of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa has allegedly killed herself by hanging in her flat in an apartment in Vasanth Nagar in the Central Business District of Bengaluru. 

The deceased has been identified as Soundarya, daughter of BSY's daughter Padmavathi. The police said that the incident came to light around 10 am when one of the domestic helpers of the house called her husband Dr Neeraj and informed him that they were ringing the call bell and also knocking on the door, but there was no response.

Dr Neeraj tried reaching her on her mobile phone, but there was no response. Hence he rushed to the house and opened the door with the help of a spare key to find her in the hanging state. He, with the help of others, rushed her to a private hospital where the doctors declared her to have been brought dead. 

The High Grounds police have taken up the case and her body autopsy is being carried out in Bowring hospital. Dr Soundarya was living with her nine-month-old baby and her husband Neeraj, who is also a doctor. The police said they have learned that she was married to Neeraj in 2018.
As of now, police have not found a death note.

She was suffering from depression post pregnancy. 

A senior officer said so far we are not able to question her husband or any other family members about the marital life or other issues faced by Soundarya as all of them are in the state of shock. Once the procedure of final rights are performed we will start probing in detail into the case.

News Network
January 21,2022

Bengaluru, Jan 21: Karnataka government, on Friday, decided to revoke the weekend curfew that the state government had imposed due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

"This is subject to the condition that if the rate of hospitalisation goes up from the current 5%, we will impose weekend curfew again," said Revenue Minister R Ashoka.

However, night curfew will remain across the state. More details to follow. 

Sunanda
 - 
Tuesday, 25 Jan 2022

Give me liquor store license me

Suresh
 - 
Tuesday, 25 Jan 2022

I'm army ex service man I open liquor soaps please help me

News Network
February 1,2022

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Union Budget for the fiscal year beginning 1 April. Infrastructure emerged as the topmost priority for the Narendra Modi government as the finance minister said that the budget for 2022/2023 will lay the foundation for economic growth through public investment as Asia's third-largest economy emerges from a pandemic-induced slump.

As proposed by the finance minister in the Union Budget for 2022-23, a large number of commonly used items, including headphones, earphones, loudspeakers, smart meters, imitation jewellery, solar cells and solar modules will become more expensive due to a hike in customs duties on imported parts.

Custom duty on cut and polished diamonds and gemstones have been reduced to 5%, propose to phase out more than 350 customs duty exemptions over time, says FM Sitharaman.

The finance minister announced an extension of the exemption on implements and tools for the agriculture sector manufactured in India.

Here's is a list of items that will become cheaper and costlier in FY23:

CHEAPER

- Clothes

- Gem stones and diamonds

- Camera lens for cellular mobile phones

- Mobile phones

- Mobile phone chargers

- Frozen mussels

- Frozen squids

- Asafoetida

- Cocoa beans

- Methyl alcohol

- Acetic acid

- Chemicals needed for petroleum products

- Steel scrap

COSTLIER

- Umbrella

- Unblended petrol and diesel

- Imitation Jewellery

- Single or multiple loudspeakers

- Headphones and earphones

- Smart meters

- Solar cells

- Solar modules

- X-ray machines

- Parts of electronic toys
 

AJS BAJWA
 - 
Wednesday, 2 Feb 2022

A lacklustre affair.

