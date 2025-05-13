Kick-off nears: Mangaluru’s football ground gets a modern makeover with new astro turf

  1. Home
May 13, 2025

A new chapter is unfolding for football in Mangaluru as the football ground adjacent to Nehru Maidan receives a modern artificial turf, with completion expected by the end of May. This long-awaited upgrade promises to significantly enhance the playing experience for both budding and seasoned footballers in the region.

The project, spearheaded by Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL), involves laying synthetic turf across the 90,000 sq ft ground at a cost of ₹2.5 crore. Equipped with efficient drainage systems, the revamped ground will support uninterrupted play throughout the year, regardless of weather conditions.

“This is a long-pending demand of the football community here,” said D.M. Aslam of the Dakshina Kannada District Football Association. “We expect the turf work to be completed in the next two weeks. Currently, around 150 children practice regularly at the ground, and we anticipate that number to rise once the new surface is open.”

MSCL General Manager (Technical), Arun Prabha K.S., noted that while the project had been planned for some time, groundwork officially began after last year’s monsoon league concluded in August. “Once completed, this facility will be a full-fledged synthetic turf suitable for training, local tournaments, and league matches,” he said.

With the inauguration expected soon after the final touches are completed, the new astro turf is set to elevate the city’s football infrastructure and serve as a springboard for talent development across the district.

April 29,2025

lynching.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 29: In a shocking development, the city police have made significant progress in the investigation of the brutal assault that led to the death of an unidentified individual near the Bhatra Kallurti Temple in Kudupu. 

A total of 15 suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident, and further arrests are expected. Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal shared the details of the case during a press conference on Tuesday.

Discovery of the Body and Initial Investigation

The tragic incident came to light on April 27 at around 5:30 PM when the Mangaluru Rural Police Station received a call reporting the discovery of a body near the Bhatra Kallurti Temple in Kudupu. Upon arriving at the scene, local police officers, senior officials, and forensic teams began a detailed inspection of the area.

While no obvious signs of major injuries were found on the body, the police decided to conduct a post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death. The body was moved to Wenlock District Hospital for an autopsy. A case of Unnatural Death with suspicion was registered at the Mangaluru Rural Police Station, and efforts were immediately launched to identify the deceased.

Clues Unravel the Truth: A Brutal Assault During a Cricket Match

Through extensive efforts, including the circulation of the victim's photograph and an analysis of CCTV footage and mobile tower data, investigators uncovered shocking details about the victim's final moments. On April 27, at approximately 3:00 PM, a group of individuals viciously attacked the victim during a cricket match held near the temple grounds.

The assault was carried out using fists, sticks, and kicks. Despite bystanders attempting to intervene, the attackers continued their brutal onslaught. Tragically, the victim did not survive the attack. Preliminary findings from the post-mortem revealed that the cause of death was internal bleeding and shock caused by multiple blunt force injuries to the back, coupled with a lack of timely medical assistance.

A Breakthrough in the Investigation

The breakthrough in the case came when a complaint was filed by Deepak Kumar (33), a resident of Kulshekar. Based on his complaint, police registered a case and began working diligently to identify the perpetrators.

During the investigation, it was revealed that more than 15 individuals were involved in the deadly assault. Police have arrested 15 suspects so far. The arrested individuals, all residents of Kudupu and surrounding areas, include:

Sachin T (26)

Devadas (50)

Manjunath (32)

Saideep (29)

Nitesh Kumar alias Santosh (33)

Dheekshith Kumar (32)

Sandeep (23)

Vivian Alvares (41)

Sridatta (32)

Rahul (23)

Pradeep Kumar (35)

Manish Shetty (21)

Dhanush (31)

Dheekshith (27)

Kishore Kumar (37)

More Arrests Expected: Over 25 Suspects in Total

According to Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal, the police suspect that more than 25 individuals were involved in the assault. Efforts are ongoing to trace and apprehend the remaining suspects listed in the First Information Report (FIR) as well as those identified through further investigation.

The investigation into this brutal attack continues as the police work tirelessly to bring all those responsible to justice. The case has sent shockwaves through the community, and authorities are determined to ensure that no one involved in this horrific crime escapes the law.

With the number of arrests likely to rise in the coming days, the city’s police force is fully committed to uncovering the full truth behind this senseless act of violence.

May 13,2025

Udupi, May 12: A tragic incident unfolded at a wedding in Nandikur, Udupi district, when a four-year-old boy, Vasudeva, drowned in a temple pond near the venue.

According to a police complaint filed by Satyanarayana, 38, a resident of Kurkalu village in Kaup, the child had accompanied his mother, Soumya, and siblings—Vaishnavi (10) and Vishnu Priya (1)—to attend a wedding at the Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple Hall in Nandikur.

At approximately 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, Soumya was feeding her infant daughter inside the hall while Vasudeva remained nearby. After tending to the baby, she stepped away briefly to wash her hands, during which time she noticed that Vasudeva was missing.

A frantic search ensued involving family members and others at the venue. About 15 minutes later, at around 2:15 p.m., Vasudeva was found unresponsive in the temple pond adjacent to the hall. Bystanders pulled him from the water and attempted resuscitation.

He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Udupi, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Despite this, the family sought further medical assistance at a hospital in Manipal, but physicians there also confirmed that he had passed away.

The Padubidri police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

May 11,2025

spy.jpg

Amid the ongoing border tension with Pakistan, the Punjab Police in India arrested two individuals on espionage charges. They allegedly leaked sensitive information and photographs of Army cantonment areas and Air Bases in Amritsar, said the police on Sunday.

The two persons were identified as Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih. They were arrested in a significant counter-espionage operation by the Amritsar Rural Police.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav wrote on X, "Malerkotla Police apprehends two individuals for their alleged involvement in espionage activities linked to a Pakistani official posted at the High Commission, New Delhi.

"Acting on credible intelligence, one suspect was arrested for leaking sensitive information regarding Indian Army movements to a Pakistan-based handler. Based on disclosures made during interrogation, a second conduit was also identified and taken into custody.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused had been receiving payments through online transactions in exchange for classified information. They were in frequent contact with the handler and were involved in channeling funds to other local operatives as per his instructions. Two mobile phones have been recovered, and an FIR has been registered."

The police said further investigation will be undertaken as per established protocol, with a focus on tracing the financial trail and identifying additional operatives and linkages within the network.

