Kick-off nears: Mangaluru’s football ground gets a modern makeover with new astro turf

Mangaluru, Apr 29: In a shocking development, the city police have made significant progress in the investigation of the brutal assault that led to the death of an unidentified individual near the Bhatra Kallurti Temple in Kudupu.

A total of 15 suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident, and further arrests are expected. Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal shared the details of the case during a press conference on Tuesday.

Discovery of the Body and Initial Investigation

The tragic incident came to light on April 27 at around 5:30 PM when the Mangaluru Rural Police Station received a call reporting the discovery of a body near the Bhatra Kallurti Temple in Kudupu. Upon arriving at the scene, local police officers, senior officials, and forensic teams began a detailed inspection of the area.

While no obvious signs of major injuries were found on the body, the police decided to conduct a post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death. The body was moved to Wenlock District Hospital for an autopsy. A case of Unnatural Death with suspicion was registered at the Mangaluru Rural Police Station, and efforts were immediately launched to identify the deceased.

Clues Unravel the Truth: A Brutal Assault During a Cricket Match

Through extensive efforts, including the circulation of the victim's photograph and an analysis of CCTV footage and mobile tower data, investigators uncovered shocking details about the victim's final moments. On April 27, at approximately 3:00 PM, a group of individuals viciously attacked the victim during a cricket match held near the temple grounds.

The assault was carried out using fists, sticks, and kicks. Despite bystanders attempting to intervene, the attackers continued their brutal onslaught. Tragically, the victim did not survive the attack. Preliminary findings from the post-mortem revealed that the cause of death was internal bleeding and shock caused by multiple blunt force injuries to the back, coupled with a lack of timely medical assistance.

A Breakthrough in the Investigation

The breakthrough in the case came when a complaint was filed by Deepak Kumar (33), a resident of Kulshekar. Based on his complaint, police registered a case and began working diligently to identify the perpetrators.

During the investigation, it was revealed that more than 15 individuals were involved in the deadly assault. Police have arrested 15 suspects so far. The arrested individuals, all residents of Kudupu and surrounding areas, include:

Sachin T (26)

Devadas (50)

Manjunath (32)

Saideep (29)

Nitesh Kumar alias Santosh (33)

Dheekshith Kumar (32)

Sandeep (23)

Vivian Alvares (41)

Sridatta (32)

Rahul (23)

Pradeep Kumar (35)

Manish Shetty (21)

Dhanush (31)

Dheekshith (27)

Kishore Kumar (37)

More Arrests Expected: Over 25 Suspects in Total

According to Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal, the police suspect that more than 25 individuals were involved in the assault. Efforts are ongoing to trace and apprehend the remaining suspects listed in the First Information Report (FIR) as well as those identified through further investigation.

The investigation into this brutal attack continues as the police work tirelessly to bring all those responsible to justice. The case has sent shockwaves through the community, and authorities are determined to ensure that no one involved in this horrific crime escapes the law.

With the number of arrests likely to rise in the coming days, the city’s police force is fully committed to uncovering the full truth behind this senseless act of violence.