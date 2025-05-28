  1. Home
  2. ‘Killed for no crime but his name’: Mourners stage spontaneous protest, accuse govt of shielding Hindutva gangs

‘Killed for no crime but his name’: Mourners stage spontaneous protest, accuse govt of shielding Hindutva gangs

News Network
May 28, 2025

farangipetprotest.jpg

Mangaluru, May 28: The brutal murder of Abdul Rahman (34) in Bantwal's Irakodi, Kariyala village has sparked massive outrage, as hundreds of mourners staged a spontaneous road blockade in Farangipete, voicing their anger against the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government for its failure to contain hate crimes targeting Muslims in the coastal region.

Following Rahman’s post-mortem at Yenepoya Hospital, the body was taken to Kutthar's Madani Nagar Masjid early this morning for ritual washing (mayyat ghusl) and funeral prayers. Accompanied by a large convoy of vehicles, the ambulance carrying his body passed through Kutthar, Thokkottu, Pumpwell, and eventually reached Farangipete, where a huge crowd had already gathered.

As the ambulance approached, protesters blocked the road, shouting slogans condemning the killing and denouncing the state government for allegedly turning a blind eye to Hindutva-inspired violence. Cries of “Justice for Rahman” and “Down with the failed government” echoed as the grieving crowd demanded immediate arrests of all those involved.

Police faced difficulty controlling the emotionally charged protesters but eventually managed to pacify the crowd and clear the way for the ambulance to proceed. The body was then taken to Rahman’s residence in Kolthamajalu village, Bantwal taluk.

Rahman, who was transporting sand along with his friend Kalandar Shafi on Tuesday afternoon, was brutally attacked by a gang wielding deadly weapons. Rahman succumbed to his injuries on the spot, while Shafi was seriously injured and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru.

Following the incident, an FIR was filed at Bantwal Rural Police Station against 15 individuals, including Deepak and Sumit, both reportedly known to the victims. The police have begun investigations, but locals remain unconvinced, pointing to what they say is a pattern of unchecked violence against Muslims in Dakshina Kannada.

Community leaders and activists have sharply criticized the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, accusing it of being “mute spectators” in the face of increasing communal attacks. Many are demanding not just swift arrests but also a clear policy response to rising hate crimes in the coastal belt.

As the investigation unfolds, the murder of Abdul Rahman is fast becoming a symbol of a larger communal tension, with public trust in law enforcement and political leadership being severely tested.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 17,2025

Mangaluru: Some daytime train services between Mangaluru and Bengaluru will be suspended for 154 days starting June 1, due to railway electrification work in the Sakleshpur–Subrahmanya Road section, the South Western Railway said on Saturday.

According to the notification, the train services that will remain cancelled are: Yeshvantpur–Mangaluru Gomateshwara Express (Saturdays) – from May 31 to November 1; Mangaluru–Yeshvantpur Weekly Express (Sundays) – from June 1 to November 2; Yeshvantpur–Mangaluru Tri-weekly Express (Tuesdays, Thursdays, Sundays) – from June 1 to August 30.

Other trains that are cancelled: Mangaluru–Yeshvantpur Tri-weekly Express (Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays) – from June 2 to August 31; Yeshvantpur–Karwar Tri-weekly Express (Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays) – from June 2 to October 31; and Karwar–Yeshvantpur Tri-weekly Express (Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays) – from June 3 to November 1.

Passenger associations and travel committees have expressed concern over the cancellation, citing a lack of consultation and the absence of alternative arrangements.

They have urged railway authorities to manage the work without disrupting public convenience.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
May 14,2025

salmantrump.jpg

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has signed deals with the US worth more than $300 billion, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said at the Saudi-US Investment Forum in Riyadh on Tuesday. 

During an address at the event, Prince Mohammed said the Kingdom was looking at $600 billion of investment opportunities, adding that he hoped this would raise to $1 trillion.

He noted that the US was among the largest partners of the Saudi Vision 2030 reform agenda, adding that joint investments were one of the most important pillars of the economic relationship between the two countries.

“The US is a major destination for the Public Investment Fund, accounting for approximately 40 percent of the fund's global investments,” he said.

He also said that cooperation with Washington was not limited to economic cooperation, but also extended to “establishing peace in the region and the world.”

Also speaking at the event, US President Donald Trump praised the transformation underway in Saudi Arabia, as he attributed it to the leadership of King Salman and the crown prince.

Trump described the crown prince as a “very great man like no other” and “the greatest representative of his people,” and highlighted the role of Saudis in driving development in their own country and the region as a whole.

Trump pointed to Riyadh’s rise as a global business hub and noted that the Kingdom’s non-oil sector revenues had now surpassed those of the oil sector.

He said Saudi Arabia deserved praise for preserving its culture and tradition while also embracing its forward-looking, modern Vision 2030 reform agenda.

During his speech, Trump criticized the Biden administration for removing the Houthis from the US terrorist list, calling it a serious mistake.

He contrasted regional developments, stating: “Some (in the Gulf) have turned deserts into farms, while Iran has turned its farms into deserts,” and warned that if Iran rejected Washington’s outreach, the US would be forced to impose maximum pressure.

Condemning Hezbollah for “destabilizing the region and looting Lebanon”, Trump said: “The biggest and most destructive of these forces is the regime in Iran, which has caused unthinkable suffering in Syria, Lebanon, Gaza, Iraq, Yemen and beyond.”

He described Lebanon as a victim of Hezbollah and Iran and expressed a desire to help the country.

Trump also praised Saudi Arabia’s role in Russia-Ukraine peace talks and affirmed US support for the Kingdom, saying it has “a great future.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the two leaders signed a strategic economic partnership agreement in Riyadh, the first leg of Trump’s regional visit.

The partnership included the signing of Memorandums of Understanding in the energy, mining, and defense sectors. 

Defense cooperation between the two countries centered on the modernization of the capabilities of the Saudi armed forces, along with an agreement between the Saudi Space Agency and NASA.

Other agreements included an MoU on mineral resources; an agreement with the Department of Justice; and cooperation on infectious diseases.

Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia Tuesday on what he called a “historic” tour of the Middle East that will mix urgent diplomacy on Gaza with huge business deals.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman warmly greeted Trump as he stepped off Air Force One at King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital and kicked off his Middle East tour.

The two leaders then retreated to a grand hall at the Riyadh airport, where Trump and his aides were served traditional Arabic coffee by waiting attendants wearing ceremonial gun-belts.

Royal Saudi Air Force F-15s provided an honorary escort for Air Force One as it approached the kingdom’s capital. Trump and Prince Mohammed also were taking part in a lunch at the Royal Court, gathering with guests and aides. 

Later, the crown prince will fete Trump with a formal dinner. Trump is also slated to take part Tuesday in a US-Saudi investment conference.

Air Force One took off on a journey that will include visits to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates — and possibly talks in Turkiye on the Ukraine war.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
May 26,2025

In a shocking case of digital fraud, over 150 people across Karnataka — including victims from Mangaluru, Bengaluru, Tumakuru, and Haveri — have been swindled out of more than ₹1 crore through a fake app exploiting the name of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The fraudulent app, deceptively named "Trump Hotel Rental," promised users massive returns on their investments, claiming to double the amount in a short span. To build trust, scammers circulated an AI-generated video impersonating Donald Trump, convincing victims of the app’s legitimacy. The scam also lured individuals with fake work-from-home job offers and the illusion of easy money.

According to Shivashankar R. Ganachari, inspector of the Cybercrime, Economics, and Narcotics (CEN) wing in Haveri, more than 15 residents from Haveri district alone were duped. “Victims were promised quick returns and employment opportunities. Once hooked, they were systematically cheated,” he said. 

One of the victims, who lost over ₹1 lakh, shared, “We were initially asked to deposit ₹1,500 to create our account and start work. Our task was to write fake company profiles, and the app dashboard would show fake earnings for each completed task. But we never saw a single rupee in real returns.”

Complaints related to this scam have now been filed across various police stations in the state, including in Mangaluru. Police are investigating the fraud under cybercrime sections.

Cybercrime Soars Across India

This incident is part of a broader surge in cybercrime across the country. As per a 2024 analysis by the Ministry of Home Affairs, India registered a staggering 1.5 million cybercrime complaints in 2023, a massive leap from just 2.6 lakh complaints in 2020.

Today, four cybercrime complaints are filed every minute in the country. The increasing financial reward from such scams is one major reason — with average earnings per fraud case rising from ₹3.8 lakh in 2018-19 to over ₹5 lakh in 2023-24.

Concerned by the rapid rise in digital frauds, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the issue in his Mann ki Baat program on October 27, 2024. “Beware of digital arrest frauds. There is no legal provision for digital arrests in India. No government agency will contact you through a phone or video call for such procedures,” he cautioned.

As the digital space becomes increasingly exploited by cybercriminals, authorities urge citizens to exercise caution, verify digital platforms, and report suspicious activity immediately.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.