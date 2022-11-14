KMF withdraws hike in milk, curd prices in Karnataka

  1. Home
News Network
November 15, 2022

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) on Monday announced a Rs 3 hike in the per-litre prices of Nandini milk and curd that was to take effect on Tuesday but withdrew the decision after prodding from the chief minister's office. 

The KMF cited the increase in processing and maintenance costs in dairy farming in the last two years to announce the hike. Officials said the cost of materials used to prepare cattle fodder had shot up by at least 30 per cent. “By June 2022, we collected close to 94.20 lakh litres of milk a day. But this has come down to 78.80 lakh litres because many small farmers have given up dairy farming due to rising costs," a KMF official said. 

Transport, packaging and electricity costs have also shot up by 20 per cent to 35 per cent, the KMF statement said. Lumpy skin disease and adverse weather conditions also added to farmers’ woes, it added, giving reasons for the hike that had been in the pipeline for nearly a year.

A source in the KMF said farmers had demanded a hike of Rs 5 per litre. “With mounting costs, farmers were demanding a Rs 5 hike. Many unions pay farmers Rs 2 to Rs 3 more from their reserve fund so that they don't drop out. The price rise was necessary to prevent losses to farmers and Rs 3 will be given entirely to farmers,” a senior KMF official said. 

By Monday evening, however, the hike was put on hold, ostensibly because the government was wary of public backlash with assembly elections just seven months away.

Speaking to reporters in Sedam, Kalaburagi district, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that a final decision on the milk price hike would be taken after November 20 by convening a meeting of the KMF chairman and senior officials. 

Following the chief minister's statement, an official confirmed that the KMF chairman had withdrawn the order. 

News Network
November 4,2022

New Delhi: All primary schools in Delhi will be closed from tomorrow (November 5), Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday as air pollution in the city worsened.

Delhi's Air Quality Index continued to remain in the 'severe' category for a second consecutive day on Friday, as per data released by SAFAR or System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research.

Addressing a press conference with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Mr Kejriwal said primary schools will be closed from tomorrow and outdoor activities for classes V to VII will be restricted. 

"Primary classes to be closed from Saturday in Delhi; contemplating on having odd even scheme," Mr Kejriwal said. "We are closing outdoor sports activities above class V students in schools." 

News Network
November 8,2022

Mangaluru, Nov 8: The Supreme Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Bengaluru, to probe the death of Kerala native Rohit Radhakrishnan, a final-year student of a Mangaluru medical college, who was found beheaded here in 2014.

Based on the representation from Rohit's father MS Radhakrishnan, an advocate in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, the case was handed over to CID, Bengaluru. 

In February 2015, the victim's father sent a letter to the Karnataka chief minister, seeking the formation of an impartial probe team or the transfer of investigation to a credible agency, such as the CBI, to find out the cause of his son's death.

Rohit, a student of AJ Institute of Medical Science, Mangaluru, was found dead with his head severed on the road to Tannir Bhavi beach on March 23, 2014. 

Since there was no action on his request, Rohit's father filed a writ petition before the Karnataka high court in April 2016, seeking handover of the probe to CBI, Bengaluru. Radhakrishnan moved the apex court under Article 32 of the Constitution.

The Supreme Court, on November 3, observed that except for obtaining a further expert opinion from the department of forensic medicine and toxicology, Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, there has been no further investigation in the case. The CBI has been directed to submit a periodical status report before the high court every two months on its probe.

News Network
November 6,2022

The ruling BJP in Karnataka has sounded poll bugle in the state, with organisation of back-to-back conventions starting from Monday, November 7. 

The Scheduled Tribe Morcha convention will be held in Ballari on November 20 and the SC Morcha rally in Mysuru on November 30, announced Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Sharing this information with reporters here on Sunday, he said the 'Jan Sankalp Yatra' will resume from Monday and it will be held continuously for three days in Udupi, Gadag, Haveri and Belagavi districts.

The 'Jan Sankalp' yatra will go on till December. The response has been very good everywhere and this time, the yatra will be in Mumbai-Karnataka region. This has given the indication of victory in the coming days.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the State on November 11 to take part in three important functions.

PM Modi will be flagging off Vande Bharat Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru hi-speed train; inaugurating the second terminal at Kempegowda International Airport and unveiling the 108-foot tall statue of 'Nadaprabhu' Kempegowda near Bengaluru Airport, during the visit, he said.

The second terminal at the airport was required due to an increase in the arrival of international passengers. The new terminal will have the capacity to handle 25 lakh passengers and there will be 100 counters to handle international commuters. Both Terminal 1 and II put together, Bengaluru Airport will become the second largest airport after Delhi Airport, Bommai explained.

This will help in development of tourism as well as of Bengaluru, industry, IT/BT, R&D sectors, he said.

Bommai said since 'Nadaprabhu' Kempegowda was a visionary king because of which the statue is named as 'Statue of Prosperity'. Since the PM is taking the country towards progress & prosperity, the government felt he is the right person to unveil the statue. After this function, the PM will be addressing a public meeting, he added.

Asked about the mysterious death of a nephew of Honnali BJP MLA, M.P.Renukacharya recently, Bommai said he has already spoken to the MLA and collected whatever information he has with him.

The same information has been shared with the IGP and Superintendent of Police of Davangere for a proper investigation. The truth will almost come after the postmortem report and thereafter a decision will be taken regarding the course of investigation. The incident will be probed from all angles, he stated. 

