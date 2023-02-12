Kodagu: A day after killing teenage boy, 'man-eater' tiger kills his grandfather; father critically injured in attack

Madikeri, Feb 13: A family in Karnataka’s Kodagu has lost two of its members in two separate incidents of tiger attacks within 24 hours. Another member of the same family is undergoing treatment at a hospital after critically injured by the same tiger.

Raju, a 75-year-old farm labourer, was killed in a tiger attack at Palleri area of Kodagu on Monday (February 13). It is learnt that tiger pounced on him when he came out of his house in the morning. He died on the spot.

Raju’s grandson Chethan, a teenager, was killed by the tiger on Sunday (February 12). Raju’s son and Chethan’s father Madhu suffered injuries in the attack on Sunday when he tried to prevent the tiger from attacking. He is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Nagarahole ACF Gopal and staff of the tiger operation team visited the spot. Forest officials are making all preparations to capture the tiger, spotted inside the coffee estate.

Superintendent of Police Ramarajan also visited the spot.

Fear has gripped the residents following the tiger attack. The local residents said that there is a rise in man-tiger conflict in southern parts of Kodagu in the last five years and have demanded steps to control wild animal menace in the region.