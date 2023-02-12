  1. Home
  2. Kodagu: A day after killing teenage boy, 'man-eater' tiger kills his grandfather; father critically injured in attack

Kodagu: A day after killing teenage boy, 'man-eater' tiger kills his grandfather; father critically injured in attack

News Network
February 13, 2023

tiger.jpg

Madikeri, Feb 13: A family in Karnataka’s Kodagu has lost two of its members in two separate incidents of tiger attacks within 24 hours. Another member of the same family is undergoing treatment at a hospital after critically injured by the same tiger. 

Raju, a 75-year-old farm labourer, was killed in a tiger attack at Palleri area of Kodagu on Monday (February 13). It is learnt that tiger pounced on him when he came out of his house in the morning. He died on the spot. 

Raju’s grandson Chethan, a teenager, was killed by the tiger on Sunday (February 12). Raju’s son and Chethan’s father Madhu suffered injuries in the attack on Sunday when he tried to prevent the tiger from attacking. He is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Nagarahole ACF Gopal and staff of the tiger operation team visited the spot. Forest officials are making all preparations to capture the tiger, spotted inside the coffee estate.

Superintendent of Police Ramarajan also visited the spot.

Fear has gripped the residents following the tiger attack. The local residents said that there is a rise in man-tiger conflict in southern parts of Kodagu in the last five years and have demanded steps to control wild animal menace in the region.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 30,2023

Mangaluru, Jan 30: A 16-year-old girl from a school in Gerukatte in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the washroom of a house, police said on Sunday.

The girl has been identified as Afifa, daughter of Abdul Razak, a resident of Kaje Mane in Kaniyur village of Belthangady taluk.

The exact cause of the death is yet to be ascertained though it is suspected to be cardiac arrest.

In a complaint, her father Abdul Razak Usman said that as usual, his daughter left home on Saturday for school. Around 10am, he received a call that his daughter was not well and was asked to come to the school immediately.

On reaching the school, he realised that she had been shifted to the government hospital in Belthangady. His daughter had visited a house near the school to use the washroom, according to the school's principal.

Since Afifa did not return for a long time and there was no response, the members of the house, where the girl had been using the toilet, informed gram panchayat member Abdul Karim and the principal of the school. 

They rushed to the house and found her lying down in the washroom. The case is under investigation at Belthangady police station.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 9,2023

accident.jpg

Mangaluru, Feb 9: Two separate complaints have been lodged at the jurisdictional Surathkal police station in the city following a road rage and attack on the brother of Muhammad Fazil, who was hacked to death by Sangh Parivar extremists last year without any provocation. 

The alleged attack, which occurred last night, sparked a tension in the communally sensitive town of Surathkal, which had witnessed a coldblooded murder of an innocent Muslim youth few months ago. 

Adil Meharoof (24), the brother of murdered Fazil, in his complaint, said that when he was on the way to Ullal from Katipalla, his car was intentionally hit by a two-wheeler at around 8:45p.m. on Wednesday, February 8.

“When I reached Ganeshpura Circle, one Nagesh Devadiga intentionally rammed his motorbike against my car and fell on the road. Meanwhile, Preetham Shetty, Akash and another person abused and attacked me alleging that I drive rashly all the time. They threatened to kill me. Other people present near the spot managed to pacify the accused. Preetham Shetty further called Harshith. Both Preetham and Harshith are responsible for the friction”

Following the attack by miscreants, Adil and his father Ummar Farooq were admitted to a private hospital as inpatients.

On the other hand, accused Nagesh Devadiga (45), a resident of Katipalla, has narrated a different story in his complaint. He claimed that when he was going towards Mangalapete a car driver drove in a negligent manner and collided with the bike at Ganeshpura circle. 

“I fell on the road after collision. Car driver Adil abused me and complainant Nagesh Devadiga and he along with his father Umar Farooq, and others beat me and threatened to kill me,” he claimed. 

City Police Commissioner N Shashikumar said that the incident took place when Adil’s car was hit by a two-wheeler following which there was a verbal spat between the two parties. The locals and police intercepted and handled the situation. Surathkal police are investigating further. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 12,2023

abdulnazeer.jpg

New Delhi, Feb 12: The President of India has appointed former Supreme Court judge Justice S Abdul Nazeer has been appointed as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, reported news agencies. The incumbent Governor of Andhra Pradesh Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has been transferred as the Governor of Chhattisgarh.

Justice Nazeer retired on January 4, 2023.

Justice Nazeer was elevated to the Supreme Court in February 2017 from the Karnataka High Court. 

In the Supreme Court, he was part of prominent judgments in the KS Puttaswamy case (which held right to privacy a fundamental right), triple talaq case(dissented to hold the practice as valid), Ayodhya-Babri Masjid dispute(part of the unanimous verdict allowing construction of Ram Mandir at the disputed place), demonetisation case(led the Constitution Bench which upheld the note-ban decision as valid). 

He also led the Constitution Bench which held that additional restrictions not found in Article 19(2) cannot be imposed on the right to free speech of ministers and legislators.

The last instance of a Supreme Court judge being appointed as a Governor was the appointment of former Chief Justice of India P Sathasivam as the Governor of Kerala in 2014. Former Supreme Court judge Justice Fatima Beevi was the Governor of Tamil Nadu during 1997-2001, after her retirement as a Supreme Court judge in 1992.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.